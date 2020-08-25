Holvest (holistic harvest)

As a Paradigm Adoption for Economic Recuperation

By: Pranab Kr. Deka

To evolve out of the economic retrenchment in the Corona aftermath, I am writing this mostly from the perspective of rural Assam which is largely agricultural and with modification and adoption, may be for the entire east. In fact, the surge to beat the slowdown and the concerted focus for the recuperation might even lead us to an economic boom and may be the corona quagmire was just the foil for a twist in our focus and destiny of prosperity on the yonder.

Where the road is a curve we need to turn by the arc. Unusual times call for unusual efforts. Integrating the mints, multiplexing efforts and clustering of resources is the need of the hour and this writing concentrates on a few such aspects.

Towards this integration, a few sectors are being focused here, all different but that can be intricately woven to a single economic fabric – integrating agriculture, solar farming and semi regional transportation. Needless to say Agriculture will be the mainstay, but optimised to the maximum possible, without of course damaging the balance between nature and synthetics. However all said and done, the agricultural lands have a capacity, and non conventional agriculture must be initiated. Patches of land otherwise not qualifying for mainstream agriculture have to be harvested or utilized somehow and a community approach has to be initiated for those whose land holding is not substantial. With high demand for sanitizers and wellness concern, medicinal plants can lend support to mainstream agriculture/horticulture.

Every small patch of land, individual or shared has to be put to harvest somehow. Boosting the income, a supplement to the horticulture sector and to some extent the agriculture sector, can emerge the solar sector and a combination of roof top solar, other exposed area farming where gardening is not feasible and sometimes the other way round, converting all sheds – that could include roofings used for cow and animal shelter sheds to solar panels, and any area of expose where cultivation may not be profiting. The solar sector can bring about a much needed relief through cost cut and has to be adopted on a war footing. If solar harvesting is done in convenient space, grid selling can be implemented latter on. This will also create a market for rechargeable batteries that can be tapped in the MSME sector that holds a promise of grabbing a good pie of the economy. However, this segment being a topic of extensive details, I am leaving it for the day. Coming back to the solar sector, a community approach is of utmost requirement for the rural sector. In fact there can be a paradigm shift in the introduction of integrating agriculture, horticulture, food processing and solar energy farming and such an integrated approach may be aggressively adopted, described as “HOLVEST” – FROM HARVESTING TO HOLISTIC HARVESTING, harnessing every possible fruit of nature encompassed in every layer and limit. This Holvest can keep people in the thick of activity throughout the seasons, farmers and rural population can cash in extra dividend. Thereby holvest as a paradigm should be promoted to a buzzword.

Although portfolio wise the agri/horti-culture is chalk and cheese different from the solar sector, a common thread of mutually reinforcing support and required periodical care can tie up both the sectors. Little challenge lies in curetting the equipments to suit area specific needs and customised solution. Proper leveraging is required which can be addressed by departments concerned with rural sectors and agriculture etc. A good initiative to popularise this would be to throw the challenge to the students of social work and mass-communication and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). The KVKs have an excellent reach and rapport with the farmers. If the KVKs can be augmented with a solar specialist and linked up with the base of Surya Mitra technicians, with their in-place modalities of reaching out, demonstrating technology / techniques to the farmers, their working methodology can be replicated for the solar promotion, the entire rural solarification can be boosted up. The rural sector will get power rich and that would lead to a wider green energy consumption which will bring along its own cascade of benefits.

In further addition, the segment of mini electric vehicles sector can provide a valuable shot in the arm to this holvest practice. If we can ensure a 120-150 kilometre single charge run and equip the mini vehicles with facilities of cold storage, incubation/other such facilities, the distribution of resources can be enhanced and wastage minimised. Supply to consumption point against requirement is a great enhancer for the farmers as well as the consumers and with such networks, food processing units on cottage industry scale can largely benefit. Thereby a serious attention to this sector of value added electric powered vehicle is an utmost necessity. Assembling units if not manufacturing units is urgently required and this segment under MSME segment can prove to be an economy booster.

Assuming nothing to have happened, if the purchasing power is somehow sustained, we can move on to these goals on war footage and if not aided, then by on cooperative basis, we somehow and anyhow need to move on. Deficit/losses need to be visualised as employment pockets for the consultants. Banks, financial institutes, innovation centres and start-ups have to put in their best efforts towards the development of this holvest. The mentioned segment has to be boosted somehow and bonds/loans based on expert’s qualification to generate the required fund have to be constituted. Long term bonds may be issued which might also be clubbed with insurance schemes/target oriented incentive schemes etc. Awards may be constituted to catalyse the adoption of holvest. Adoption of holvest is essential at rural level as, once successful; this can be replicated in cities as well, which will inspire similar economic avenues adding to urban produce and greenification as well.

A seller and bank cofunded loan or EMI combined with insurance riders might facilitate financing schemes with minimised recovery risk. Transferable bonds priced as low from Rs. 100.00 onwards may be issued to generate a fund pool and subsidies and incentives preference should be announced towards bonds subscribers which might ease a gradual phase out from the subsidy ecosystem. Holvest consultancy as an engagement for the educated and can lead to substantial growth if implemented properly. Thereby Holvest beacons prosperity and calls our attention.