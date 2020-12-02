Homelessness – A persistent problem all across the country

By: Salil Saroj

Even while sustaining cities with their cheap labour, urban homeless persons live desperately hard lives with no shelter or social protection. They are described variously as homeless, houseless, roofless, shelter-less and pavement dwellers. The Census of India defines ‘houseless population’ as persons who are not living in ‘census houses’. A ‘census house’ is a ‘structure with roof’. Census enumerators are instructed ‘to take note of the possible places where homeless populations are likely to live such as ‘on the roadside, pavements, in hume pipes, under staircases or in the open, temples, mandaps, platforms and the like’. Problems of reliable estimation and clear definition of houseless population are encountered in the surveys conducted for Indian cities.

The Census in 2001 enumerated 1.94 million homeless people in India, of whom 1.16 million lived in villages, and only 0.77 million lived in cities and towns. However, these numbers are likely to be gross underestimations, as homeless people tend to be an invisible group especially to officials. The latest and updated figures which are not in sight but it will surely be even more sardonic to describe. Their ‘invisibility’ renders them a difficult grouping to work with, although many have lived for years, sometimes even a generation or two, on the streets and survived. In part, their invisibility results from the fact that they do not have a formal address. In addition, they are rendered anonymous because they usually lack even the elementary markers of citizenship (of poor people) in India like ration cards and voters’ identity cards. It is estimated that at least one percent of the population of cities is homeless. As over 286 million people now are inhabitants of the country’s cities, this places the estimate of urban homeless persons in India to be at least around three million.

Almost in every city in India, homeless citizens have remained more or less completely neglected by local and state governments. Over the past decades, governments have rarely provided to them even minimal essential services necessary for basic survival, such as shelters, to ensure that they do not have to sleep rough under the open sky. Hunger, deprivation and exclusion of homeless persons occur in almost every city of India. Unclaimed corpses, especially during winter, bear silent testimony to the saga of homelessness and exclusion. It is a life of destitution, combined with hunger, intense social devaluation and extreme vulnerability. Although there was a provision for night shelters in earlier plans of the Government of India, even this provision has lapsed due to lack of initiative by state and local governments.

Homeless people suffer substantial policy neglect not just in India, but also globally. Various stereotypes are associated with the urban homeless all over the world- including labeling the homeless as criminals, beggars, immoral, parasitic and so on. The courage, fortitude and sheer enterprise that allows them to survive on the streets is not recognized or channelized. In placing homeless persons outside the society of ‘legitimate urban residents’, we are in effect disenfranchising a large, powerless population. Therefore, both at the level of social attitudes and at the level of development policy, changes are urgently needed.

In her address to Parliament on 16 March 2012, the President of India stressed the importance given by the Government of India to providing basic services to urban homeless people. She declared that, ‘The needs of the urban homeless and destitute are of the highest priority for my Government, and I am happy to announce a new scheme called the “National Programme for the Urban Homeless” that would help create a network of composite shelters in the urban local bodies, with adequate provisions for housing and food for the destitute’.

The Commissioners of the Supreme Court in the Writ Petition 196/2001 brought the distressing conditions of people living on the streets of Delhi to the notice of the Supreme Court in their letter dated 13 January 2010. These distressing conditions included denial of the right to food and shelter, especially in the context of extreme cold weather, which in turn constituted a threat to their fundamental right to life. The Supreme Court took urgent notice of this matter and directed the Government of Delhi to immediately provide shelter to all those without shelter. Further, it directed that these shelters must provide basic amenities such as blankets, water, and mobile toilets. Government agencies joined hands to more than double the number of shelters in just two days. This intervention of the Supreme Court led to the saving of several precious lives of the most vulnerable citizens of the capital city.

In 1992, the Ministry of Urban Development launched a small programme called ‘The Shelter and Sanitation Facilities for the Footpath Dwellers in Urban Areas’. Its objective was to ‘ameliorate the living condition and shelter problems of the absolutely shelter-less households till such time as they can secure affordable housing from ongoing efforts of state housing agencies.’ This scheme was implemented through the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) and covered major urban centres where there was a concentration of homeless persons or footpath dwellers.

In October 2002, the scheme was renamed ‘Night Shelter for Urban Shelterless’ and was limited to the construction of composite night shelters with toilets and baths for the urban shelterless. These shelters were in the nature of dormitories/halls with plain floors used for sleeping at night. During the daytime, these halls were available for other social purposes such as health care centres, training centers for self-employment, adult education etc. This scheme was finally withdrawn in 2005 because most State Governments did not utilise the funds allotted to them properly.

An urban homeless shelter may be understood as a safe, decent, and secure covered space, which offers to urban homeless persons who wish to access it, protection from the elements, space to rest and store their belongings, access to drinking and bathing water, sanitation and allied facilities, and security and safety. Services for the urban homeless are woefully inadequate in all Indian cities. Whereas winter is a period of the severest crisis for homeless people, in that it is directly life threatening, all seasons also pose a threat to homeless people. Homeless people are also subjected to continuous violence and abuse. Living in the open, with no privacy or protection, is a gross denial of the fundamental right to a life with dignity. It is to defend and uphold their right to a life with dignity, and their rights to food and shelter that sufficient numbers of permanent shelters are required in all cities, in all seasons. Location of these shelters close to the areas where the poorest congregate–railway stations, bus depots, terminals, markets, wholesale mandis, etc., is of critical importance. Proximity to permanent shelters to places of work/ congregation of homeless persons enables them to use and access the services and facilities that a shelter offers. Many occupants of shelters are engaged in work during the nights (e.g. as head-loaders), and thus need shelters to sleep in, during the day. Casual workers also often do not get employment on a daily basis, and so again often need shelters during the days and not just at night. Therefore, entry to the shelters should be open to the homeless all through the day.

The destitute population among the homeless – including those who survive by begging, casual sex work, the mentally ill, the elderly, women headed households, persons with disabilities and street children – are often the most invisible, as they hesitate to seek the assistance of hostile officials or police, whom they typically distrust. On account of their perceived illegal existence and invisibility, various social security, food, education and healthcare schemes of the government for the economically weaker sections and the socially disadvantaged groups, still elude homeless persons.

In addition, public institutions should be encouraged to think of applying innovative approaches to serve the most marginalised. For instance, all major public hospitals could create sufficient and appropriately designed shelters to house families of poor resident patients. Community health departments of all these hospitals should also be organised to provide both outreach and inpatient services to homeless populations. Permanent shelters, which are established in every city, should be designed not merely to cater to needs of working men, who form the bulk of urban homeless people. They should also house the most vulnerable groups within the homeless populations, such as (a) single women and their dependent minor children, (b) the aged, (c) the infirm, (d) the disabled and (e) the mentally challenged. There should also be recovery shelters for recuperating homeless and their families. Actual break-up should depend on local particularities, and size of the city, and total numbers of shelters. No child should be turned away from shelters, more so if the child accompanies a homeless parent. Minor children should not be separated from their parent/s. If the child has no adult caretaker, a separate, protected space may be created for him or her. Taking such a step is especially necessary for boys without adult protection in men’s shelters, as well as for other older children. One appropriate form of intervention is to have residential schools for deprived urban children, created under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Any programme for the urban homeless must envisage homeless shelters as a necessary first step for homeless persons to escape the disaster-like situation in which they find themselves. However, homeless shelters should not be their final destination. The desired solution needs to be decent, affordable social housing. A shelter is only the first point of intervention and cannot replace the right to housing for all. Community shelters are an outcome of the severe backlog of economically weaker and low-income housing, severely neglected by most state governments as well as the central government to date. Beyond the immediate intervention of shelters, a robust housing policy for all (like the Kerala Housing Policy) is a key requirement. There is also a need to address the denial of other rights of the homeless, including their right to food, healthcare, education and employment. For the most vulnerable segments of homeless persons, such as old persons without care and mentally ill and challenged persons, there may be a need for long term social protection institutions, but even these should be open and voluntary, and with appropriate services.