House Number 4

Habitual drinker, cab driver Sujoy was in for a shock, finding his daughter in the custody of his friend.

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Sujoy drained his last dregs of whisky. His eyes were bloodshot. Utter frustration! Before leaving, Mihir had told him a secret, and it jolted him badly. He rubbed his face with his hard palms. Though he pretended to be a satisfied man, others knew that he was never satisfied with his life. The ups and downs in life had made him reticent. He tried to hide all his sufferings by his most outgoing attitude; his friends, even his wife Probha failed to go deeper into his heart!

Sujoy stayed inside the bar with his head dropping slightly. The other fellows in the nearby tables were chatting in a low voice, smoking and drinking. A mixture of smoke and alcohol made the air stifling. Sujoy looked around, nobody noticed him. He was nobody in this world! He was just a moron cab driver toiling hard in this Metro. Other people used to say Probha was a nice wife; it was Sujoy’s luck that God had chosen such a wife for him! But he had never considered Probha that way. Sometimes he had even raised his hands against her in the bleakest of moments. He couldn’t call up a day that he had said sorry to her. She was so docile, subdued and Sujoy was so arrogant! Probha had admonished him not to drink so much, but he kept on repeating the same. Sometimes he would say, “You know, I may drink, but I don’t deceive you. I don’t go to other women as most of my partners do.’’ That was more assuring to a simple wife like Probha to be at his beck and call.

But Mihir, his face came to his mind again. That filthy creature with yellowed teeth! Sujoy actually tried to avoid his past friends, but tonight, surprisingly, he met Mihir. Sujoy banged over the table suddenly and all eyes turned to him at once. Everybody was shocked. Apprehension! Yes, Sujoy wasn’t good looking, rather a fearsome stout man. He enjoyed that feeling in others’ eyes momentarily, then ordered another peg – “Hey, give me one more.’’

Sujoy gulped down almost instantaneously. Tonight the alcohol would fail to relieve him. Half suppressed anger and frustrations were on the verge of eruption. Paying the bill, he staggered outside. It was almost ten at night. Probha must have been waiting for him for dinner. Forget her. He lit up a cigarette and blew out a stream of smoke. What to do now? Should he return to his home or go to the place that Mihir had told him a few minutes ago?

With a jerk the car took momentum. This would be the night to bury his long mental agony. Overtaking all the speedy vehicles Sujoy’s cab reached near the entrance of a deserted by-lane a few kilometres away from the Metro’s main railway station. Should he call Probha or let her know about the fact that Mihir had disclosed to him? Nay… this wasn’t the right moment to tell her all these confusing matters.

Sujoy pulled over his cab by the side of by-lane. No man was seen outside. Faint lights shone through the window glasses. Only a street light was flickering as if a dying man catches his last breath. The whole surrounding was covered with darkness. He got down and scanned the area. According to Mihir, it was house number 4 on the left-hand side. Mihir’s grimacing face came to his mind again – “I was in Satabdi’s room, house number 3. Then I saw a girl through the window curtain fetching water from the municipal water pipe. She was a grown up girl.” Sujoy noticed Mihir had emphasised the word – ‘grown up’. ‘’When I asked Satabdi about her, she said that she was a run-away girl from home.”

Sujoy decided to walk stealthily to House number 4. He silently opened the gate and then entered the small campus. His heart beat fast at the anticipation of seeing any kind of antisocial activities. The door was half open and Sujoy heard a sweet voice singing a popular Hindi song from the seventies coming from inside.

Sujoy peered inside through the half open door, slightly lifting the curtain. He was shocked! Yes, Sujoy was taken aback when he saw his daughter was engrossed in her studies on the reading table. There was no man with lecherous intention. Instead, there was a tranquil atmosphere with a sweet song from inside. So much peace! But how could that be possible? Mihir’s story came to his mind again.

Suddenly Puja looked back and saw a face behind the door curtain, looking at her.

“Who are you? Didi…!” She shrieked.

Sujoy quickly stepped inside, stretched out his arms to Puja. Puja’s eyes widened – “Baba you?!”

“Yes, see, I have come here to take you home.” He tried to embrace her but she flinched away. Sujoy stopped. He didn’t expect such a response from Puja. He remained flabbergasted. Meantime, the singing stopped and Sushila, a woman of around forty came out.

Sujoy tried to drag Puja out of the house, “Let us go home Puja, you needn’t stay in such type of bad environment.”

“Wait!” the woman shouted at Sujoy. “This place isn’t like the one you think. The women in this locality aren’t of bad character! Do you get it? Moreover, she fled only because of you? It was her luck that I found her. It’s such a populous city that you could’ve never found her in this condition. Ask her.”

That commanding voice of the woman stopped Sujoy. He looked into Puja’s eyes; she was terrified at this unexpectedness. Sujoy couldn’t understand why Puja didn’t want to go home.

“Baba, I’m sorry. Now I’m not in a mood to go home. Please tell Mami that I’m doing well.”

Never did Sujoy feel so much insulted before. He shot her a hurt look. He felt his pride as a father had melted away. Without saying a second word, he rushed out of the house. He felt that Puja and the woman tried to say something to him, but he didn’t give them any chance to speak.

Sitting on the driving seat, Sujoy wiped his sweated face. Slowly he reversed his car. Should he approach the police? Suddenly he recollected those unruly scenes that he had created when Puja was a child. Definitely it was his fault. He glanced at the House number 4, but couldn’t make out that two pairs of eyes were gazing at him from the shadow. Probha’s face came to his mind and his heart sank with remorse.

After dinner, without Puja’s knowledge, Sushila phoned Mihir, “Subhash has left just a few minutes ago, hope he’ll change soon.”