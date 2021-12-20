How Can Simple Structured Poems Be So Powerful?

By: Nayanjyoti Baruah

The intact book, “There Is No Good Time For Bad News” by Aruni Kashyap, one of the greatest writers of our time, displays the cryptic side of human life in NE or Assam. Though India got independence in 1947, people of NE haven’t found it unlike the rest of the country. From the day of Parasuram, NE or Assam has been identified as the land of blood which is prevalent today. People didn’t find a conservative place before independence, not get it after independence. The Central government also pays no attention to NE as a fully decorated state, rather has been using it as the vote bank, the commodities to them. People at that point understood the language of bomb, blast, gun, massacre, maltreatment etc.

Almost all the poems have been shown from the point of view of a mother. Each poem deals with the idea of death, suffering, ferocity, rape, torture, unwillingness to live, the absurdity of life and most prominently the role of the military in the lives of the village women during the insurgency and its around.

In the very first poem, “Alpha Ursae Minoris” we can draw a picture of the insurgency or the brutality of the terrorist group familiar as Alpha. The terrorist groups came into being for the injustice delivered upon the NE people. This poem shows how Alpha tortured the hilly people of Assam and what had happened after that. They lost their household, most prominently their identity or the displacement of space and place. The plight of hilly people has been beautifully shown by the poet. As he says,

“It didn’t hit me until we saw the people

with bags of clothes, crying

children, tense faces of men, red eyes

of women (7)”.

As we see, the Taliban overpowered Afghanistan.

Right after Alpha’s brutality, we’ve a poem called “The Prime Minister’s Visit” where we uncover silly instances but in the deep down, their pain had been covered up by their smiles. As we all expect from the PM of a country to have some light in the obscure continent or NE, the people of Assam expected the same from “long-nosed, God – like man” but the poem ends up by describing nothing that was done.

As we know, expectations and reality are two different things altogether that we find in the poem “No One Would Hear Me If I screamed”. People always anticipate something new always, at each moment. Here the speaker also expected to have a fine day with some useful goods or clothes. But her expectations had been robbed by the environment. Because when she and her newly married husband went to town, they saw the protest going on the very Independence Day. People of Assam have been discriminated from the belongings than the other states. That’s why they came out of their home to protest against the government. This shows how common people get affected by it.

“……..…A group of

clean shaved young boys came sprinting, shouting,

asking the people to shut the shops. We ducked

when someone threw stones(14).”

Poems like News from Home, Diary Entries, we get to experience of the social, geographical bigotry made by the mainstream. Because of lack and poor connectivity with the rest, people get to know less about Assam, what’s happening with them. “The Chinese are coming, the Chinese are coming” (41).

In the poem “August”, as we all are aware of the month of August in the context of India, which is the month of independence, people of NE or Assam didn’t feel as independent as felt by the rest of the Indians. The line “Here, August is the deadliest month…(21)” itself represents the negative sides of Assam. People of Assam during the insurgency lived frightening lives. They didn’t feel uncontrolled. As a result, many terrorist groups, most prominently ALFA, came into being to reshape Assam according to their own choices. They rebelled against the central body which has been beautifully crafted in the lines,

“……..a village

decides to celebrate Independence Day

by unfurling black flags…(21)”

Black flag hosting in an independent country implies the traumatic upheaval of Assam.

The title poem “There Is No Good Time For Bad News”, which is the longest poem and has plenty of saddest things to debate. It parades the wound of people’s lives. During the insurgency and even in the cold insurgency within the state, indigenous people were killed or shot down by the armed forces. One mother ran for various times to have a look at a dead body, whether it was her son or not. Not only that, in the happiest moment, like wedding, the persona who was an eyewitness of the events went and informed them about the demise of their son. Father started to respond to things like an insane. The poem is really justifiable to the book. Moreover, the main purpose of the poem is to feature that bad news can come at any time to NE or Assam.

We understand a complete image of rape by the military upon the village women in the poem, “My Aunt Talks About Being Raped By Soldiers”. The poet mentions that the lady was bound to do what the soldier wanted her to do, which she didn’t even do for her husband. Certainly, the poet says that freedom is no longer accessible for anyone. She became a squander and the soldier paid her. Also, we should point out one aspect is that except for that lady, all the women were killed by the soldiers. Gradually, even after independence, the land of Assam is becoming redder now, which implies the massacre of indigenous people.

“But this man in green clothes

Who had come with a gun

Asked me to do things to him

I had never done to my husband—–

If I did, he would leave

my ten-year-old daughter alone(33)”.

One of the poems, “The Militant’s Mother: A Letter” deals with the mental degradation of a woman who wished to see her son who joined the Army. It’s very common during that time that, either willingly or forcefully, all the young people must have to join the military to protect the country from intruders. But the government didn’t listen to the crying of the parents. Own identity, own freedom, own being have been completely withdrawn.

The last poem of this beautiful collection, “Freedom”, simply modifies what the poet has been trying to convince. He says that people of NE or Assam “are still waiting for your arrival(55)”. Freedom hasn’t reached yet.

(The author is a budding poem from Assam, India. Currently he is working as a teacher & can be reached at [email protected])