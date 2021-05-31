How is it possible to prevent natural disasters?

By: Alee Khan

The cyclone named Yaas in the Bay of Bengal after the storm that rose from the Arabian Sea has caused great economic damage to the country, which will probably take many years to recover. It is evident that the arrival of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal is not new, because the old people remember the Bhola storm that came in the 1970s before. More than 5 lakh people lost their lives due to the Bhola cyclone. At the same time, the havoc of the Gorki cyclone that came in 1991 is also in the minds of the people. Due to which about one and a half lakh people lost their lives. Examples of many more such cyclones will be found, which, by wreaking havoc, forced many people to drown in the cheeks of time.

Every year a new natural or other kind of calamity is found in some form or the other in the country. This disaster strikes in the form of floods, landslides, earthquakes, cyclones, or tsunamis. We have not forgotten the wounds caused by these disasters during the last few years. Whether it was the August 2015 landslide in Manikaran, the tragedy that struck Uttarakhand in 2013, the Amphan that came last year, or the cyclones that hit the east coast, which went by the name of Hudhud and Phailin.

Due to these disasters, the country also suffered heavy loss of life and property. Whereas, now corona is wreaking havoc on the entire modern psychological civilization. It has become a huge canker for the whole world. At the same time, the right condition in India was completed by the Yaas cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and the Tauktae storm that rose from the Arabian Sea. In such a situation, the question is that what is the reason behind the coming of such calamities? Why do dangerous storms like Yaas and Tauktae arise? As scientific studies have shown, the main reason behind the rise of storms is the warming of seawater. As the seawater gets warmer, the magnitude of the storms rising from the sea will increase. We all know why the sea temperature is increasing. The reason behind this is clearly the increase of greenhouse gases in the environment. In such a situation, now it is necessary that we have to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases regularly. However, whenever the question of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases arises, the global conferences on this issue are blown away by the developing countries and the rich and developed countries which emit the most carbon will discharge their responsibility. The question arises that can we expect any improvement in the situation arising out of this, if the current trend of developed and rich countries remains on the issue of carbon emissions? Despite this, there is no shortage of concern on this issue globally and hope for improvement in the situation. If we make a strong arrangement to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases permanently, then it is very possible that we can avoid such impending calamities in the future.

Huge thanks to scientific achievements that this time the early warning of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal gave people an opportunity to go to safe areas. Due to this, people have been reduced to a minimum. At the same time, a few years ago, millions of people had to lose their lives due to a lack of prior information about the arrival of such cyclones. However, this time Tauktae and Yaas have created no less orgy, even though this cyclone has caused less mass, but the horrors of the Tandava were no less. Its horrors can be gauged from the fact that the horrors of destruction were seen from the ruins of the common people, the falling trees from the rampage or the falling electric poles, the aerial raids and banners. It can be said that the cyclones named Tauktae and Yaas have wreaked havoc like Hudhud, Bhola, Gorky, except for the people.

The influx of feelings towards people after such a cyclone is a different matter. But, in such a situation, finding a permanent solution to them is a different thing. In the last few years, it has been observed that there is a possibility of a major storm hitting the east coast every two-three years. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that the poor and the needy should be made to stay in a permanent house. Since, every cyclone has to bear the brunt of displacement due to temporary housing like thatch, slum. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that the Central and State governments take the initiative to make permanent houses for them. So that, they are not forced to bear the brunt of displacement due to any unexpected crisis coming forward. If the government wishes, do not allow any kind of temporary house and building to be erected between 100 and 200 km from the beach. This will mean that due to the cyclone there will definitely be a decrease in the number of deaths in raw houses and a large population will not have to be displaced. Preparations should be made well in advance to withstand future natural disasters.

Talking of disaster risk in India, there are many natural and man-made calamities but not one of varying intensity. In India, about 58.6% of the terrain is normal to very high-intensity earthquake-prone areas. Over 40 million hectares, i.e. 12% of the total land is prone to floods and river erosion. In addition, 68 percent of the arable area is likely to be dry. At the same time, there is a risk of landslides and avalanches in the always mountainous regions of India. Statistics show that between 1980 and 2010 in India, proper disasters drought 7 times, earthquake 16 times, pandemic 56 times, extreme heat 38 times, flood 184 times, pest infection 1 time, massive drought 34 times, hurricane 92 Times, volcanoes have occurred 2 times. Due to all this, the work done in the race of progress collapses. Along with affecting the common people, there is a huge economic loss. Due to this, human life is destroyed.

In such a situation, what are the effective ways to prevent natural disasters? Let me tell you, it is not possible to prevent natural disasters completely. Yes, the damage caused by natural disasters can be minimized. It is important that worldwide safety instructions to important infrastructure such as dams, roads, bridges, flyovers, railway lines, power stations, water storage, towers, irrigation canals, delta water distribution systems, river and coastal embankments, ports and other civil utility services need to be tailored and monitored. To ensure sustainability in environmentally sustainable development, both environmental protection and developmental efforts need to be carried out simultaneously. Along with this, steps should be taken to maintain ecological balance by realizing the need to plant saplings on more and more land. In order to maintain ecological balance and sustainable development, forests will also have to consider deep clusters, coastal areas, rivers, agriculture, urban environment and industrial environment and ecosystems. Today, due to changes in climate, the intensity of natural disasters like cyclones, floods and droughts has increased. In such a situation, climate change-friendly actions need to be encouraged and promoted to deal with these challenges in a sustainable and effective manner. There is a dire need to adopt an integrated, collaborative and proactive approach to existing and new institutional arrangements in dealing with a disaster. Along with this, we have to move forward by becoming well acquainted with the power of nature and acknowledging its importance. If we do not warn in time, in such a situation, a big crisis will have to be experienced in the near future. (The author is a freelance writer and columnist and can be reached at [email protected])