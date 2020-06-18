How is your brain?

By: Rittika Saha

We are living in an era of technology and speed. Each and every creature in this world is engaged in some kind of race to prove their superiority. In this lifelong race of achievement we often forget to take care of ourselves. Individuals are digging into mechanistic lifestyle and trying to replicate its trend without judging its sustainability. But they will judge people, who are not following the trend and doing something fruitful. At present socialising doesn’t mean talking to people and laughing with them rather, for how much time you were online, how many photos you are posting per day and how many likes did you get on those. Social networking has influenced us so bad that we check our handsets before sleeping and after waking up at the morning, in between keep that device next to our head. While asking someone ‘how are you’ do we really mean to show our concern for their good health and happiness? No, we just doformality; as a result we get a formal answer ‘I am fine’. What will be the meaning of 8 hour gym session, if your mind is paralysed? We eat healthy food; do exercise to keep our body fit. But what about our mental health? Are we happy inwardly? Sleepless nights, interacting less with people, keeping ourselves away from public places can be the examples of our mental pressure. Nurturing mental health has become a part and parcel now, where mechanistic substances are getting more priority than our feelings

India is a country of 1.33 billion people,where 34% belong to the youngsters. One out of five youngsters is suffering from mental illness in this country, which is quite terrifying. After road accidents, it is suicide which kills most people in India in the age group of 15-35. What is the reason behind it? Even in today’s modern society talking about mental health is not a common practice. Many people feel ashamed of talking about their mental health because of the fear that society will judge them. If we are having cold and flu, we don’t hesitate to visit the doctor to cure it as soon as possible. But when it comes to mental illness, the possibility of ignorance increases. People believe more in superstition than medical science during such situation of depression. They think wearing an amulet will cure their fractured mind but not a psychiatrist.

Living in a progressive society, we pretend to be modern, support every human right. But deep inside follow stereotype and bully people over their exceptionality. This is the reason stress or mental illness is still a taboo in our society.Parents want to give every possible happiness to their kid. They want their kid to swim, to draw, to sing, to play and many more. In this process they often forget about how much pressure they are giving to their kid. In this duration, depression is a common circumstance. We insult people over their looks, attire, and physical existence without thinking about that person’s mental stage. One should not do so, if unable to help that person coming out of the mental threat that has been bothering them.At present,the whole world is fighting with the covid-19 global pandemic. It has affected the whole humanity economically as well as mentally. People are running out of money and food which creating mental stress on an utmost level.

The term depression wouldn’t exist if the cause could be shared. People now a day’s depend more on social media to express anything. They even post about their bad health, which most of the viewers ignore and rest are not reliable. Get away from that virtual platform; talk to the loved ones, the ones whom we call family. Depression or stress isn’t confined within a community and a particular section of people. The richest person of the country can go through mental trauma while thinking about his wealth. We think so much about our surrounding that often forget to nurture ourselves. We choose a dress while shopping over another person’s perspective. We ask them whether the attire suits us or not, and don’t care about our choice. In daily life also we presume whether the society will understand us or will judge our thoughts. Under such condition we fear to share our disturb feelings which are biting us from inside.

How to help a depressed person? It’s not rocket science, be a good listener. If a person is sharing about his/her mental dissatisfaction, we just need to listen to them without suggesting any solution. People don’t need any suggestion; they just want to share things that are annoying them. Many of our grandparents suffer from mental illness. As the age passes by, such kind of mental state is normal. All they need is care and a person to share their feelings and lifelong heroics that they have been a part of. Without being their support we feel bothered for their existence. Why can’t we combine both the generation? We can find a good listener to our problems and can be the same to them. People consider a person as crazy if they catch them visiting a counsellor or psychiatrist. It is totally unjustified, and because of this reason people skip visiting a counsellor. They live with their mental difficulties, which can kill them internally on a gradual basis. Failing to the internal pressure, they find dying to be easier. Basically we need to understand that talking about mental health is not abnormal. Staying healthy externally is not enough if you are internally dissatisfied. “Shared joy is a double joy, shared sorrow is half a sorrow”, it is a fine Swedish proverb that suggests that you will be benefitted in sharing both joy and sorrow. All we need is to find a reliable person, with whom we can talk our heart out, who will listen to our good and bad time stories without judging. It is a universal truth that no one is happy in this world. Millions of people live in a society, everybody posses their own opinion. When our opinions differ collision take place and sadness summon us.

According to the World Happiness Report 2017-19, Finlad is the happiest country of the world. The report includes gross domestic product per person, social support, freedom to make life choices, healthy life expectancy, generosity, dystopia etc. Relating these and mental health might not be justified, yet what makes India to be on 144th position on this report? India has one of the biggest economies of the world and also the second most populated country. What makes its citizens unhappy? Poverty, unemployment can be suitable reasons for it. But if we think critically, are we mentally healthy? Mental health should not be ignored, it should be openly discussed. Our thinking defines the society, both needs to be changed. (The writer is a student of Tezpur University from the department of Mass Communication and Journalism)