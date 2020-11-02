Hunger remains the bottleneck for India

By: Salil Saroj

India ranks 94th out of 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2020. According to the report, with a score of 27.2, India has a level of hunger that is “severe”. India’s rank was 102 out of 117 countries last year. In the index, India is Nepal (73), Pakistan (88), Bangladesh (75), and Indonesia (70) among others. Out of a total of 107 countries, only 13 countries are worse than India, including countries like Rwanda (97), Nigeria (98), Afghanistan (99), Liberia (102), Mozambique (103), and Chad (107). According to the report, 14 percent of India’s population is malnourished. It also states that 37.4 percent stunting rate of children was recorded in the country. Stunted children are those who “have a lower height for younger age, indicating chronic malnutrition”.

Afghanistan and India spent an equal share for health in their budget, which is 4% above a quarter of the recommended spending and is equal to the amount spent by Burundi, the world’s second poorest country. Survey data shows that India spends less than 4% of its budget on the Health Expenditure Index. Its health budget is the fourth lowest in the world. Just about half of its population has the most essential health services. Most workers earn less than half the minimum wage: 71% have no written job contract and 54% do not get paid leave. Only 10% of the workforce in India works with safe working conditions and social security measures. According to the report, India is below many of its neighbouring countries such as China (ranked 29), Nepal (72), Myanmar (77), Sri Lanka (84) and Bangladesh (88). It is ahead of Pakistan (106) and Afghanistan (107).

The Global Hunger Index is a peer-reviewed annual report designed to measure and track hunger broadly at global, regional and country levels is. GHI states, “For Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan 1991 data showed that stunting is concentrated among children who are experiencing a range of deprivations, including poor dietary diversity, low levels of maternal education, and domestic poverty.”

In many countries the situation is improving very slowly, while in others it is deteriorating. For 46 countries in the moderate, severe, or dangerous categories, GHI scores have improved since 2012, but for 14 countries in those categories, GHI scores indicate that hunger and malnutrition have worsened. The latest estimates of GHI suggest that 37 countries will fail to achieve reduced hunger by 2030. The GHI score is calculated every year to assess progress and failures in combating hunger. It is calculated based on four indicators – under nutrition, child wasting, the share of children under the age of five who are in vain (which is a low weight for their height, indicating acute malnutrition); Child stunting, children under the age of five who are under age, shows chronic malnutrition; and child mortality, the death rate of children under five. In 2018, India ranked 103 out of 119 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

Activists working in the field of food security called the report an indication of the ground realities and said the government had failed to address the current scale of hunger in the country. The report assessed the situation for 132 countries but released data for 107 countries. The Covid-19 epidemic has reduced food and nutritional security for many, and will likely have implications in the future. The current report does not reflect the impact of Covid-19 on hunger and malnutrition.

The national average is greatly affected by states like UP and Bihar. States that actually have a high level of malnutrition contribute a lot to the country’s population. Every fifth child born in India is in Uttar Pradesh. So if you have malnutrition in a highly populated state, it contributes a lot to the average of India. Obviously, then, India’s average will become more severe. If we want change in India, we will also need changes in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Research shows that our top-down approach, poor implementation process, lack of effective monitoring and tackling malnutrition and silent approaches often result in poor nutrition indices. We should integrate actions to make public health and nutrition a priority in each area.

Rigid problems lending to the nomadic food landscape in rural India are low wages and significant structural problems facing India’s agricultural sector. India has significantly improved its child stunting rate to less than 29% since 2000, but even that progress leaves India with a relatively high stunting rate of 38.4. The prevailing development framework on the issue of food security has been set aside. The government should adopt an honest approach to the problem of malnutrition and starvation. Safety and promotion of access to nutritious, safe and affordable diet; Invest in improving maternal and child nutrition in pregnancy, infancy and childhood; Re-energizing and scale-up services for early detection and treatment of child wasting; maintain provision of nutritious and safe school meals for vulnerable children and expand social security to protect access to nutritious food and essential services. Hunger and malnutrition cannot and should not be decided only by calorie provision. Due to strong leadership, all stakeholders should focus on creating a balanced healthy diet that is climate friendly, affordable and accessible to all.