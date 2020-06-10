I trusted you, you did treachery

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

During his lifetime, a person does not give water to any animal or to feed him in any form. In such a situation, there has been at least one trusting relationship between humans and these animals. Of course, no person keeps an elephant in his house, but when the man touches the elephant, there is a trust between the two that neither of them will harm anyone.

In the country, the symbol of Gajanan’s form of feeding a pregnant elephant with firecrackers in the form of food, with the bruising in her stomach, the horrific incident of her life being brutally destroyed, takes place in the same country, where the virtue of virtue The birds are fed with grain-water and ants with flour. The first bread made in the kitchen is eaten by cows and dogs.

Presently, this incident in Kerala is a breakdown of trust between man and animal.

At present, on the one hand, post-human is being talked about, on the other hand, on 29 August 2016, scientists announced that our earth has entered a new Anthropocene era from the Holocene era. The concept of posthumanism, in fact, considers everything related to nature, even stone, as equal to humans, whereas the Anthropocene era is the result of an imbalance created by human-nature conflict.

The number of elephants has dropped from 10 lakhs in the country to 27 thousand in the last decade, an elephant is killed every three to four days in Kerala itself. Many elephants are hostages in the circus. Around 2 thousand to 2500 elephants have been kept hostage throughout India. And around 1800 elephants are hostages in the temples. Only 500 such elephants are in captivity in Kerala.

Human greed for the development and pressure of increasing population is creating a situation of confrontation between humans and animals. The existence of many egrets is in crisis today. For your information, tell the Great Indian Bustard only in the late 60s. There was talk of declaring India’s national bird, but due to our ignorance, today its number has reduced to just 200.

Significantly, as long as the forests were in sufficient quantity, humans and wildlife were safe in their border areas. But with the changing times, the pressure of the growing population proved to be a curse for the survival of the forests and the mass harvesting of forests started. Expansion of agriculture, housing for a growing population, increase in urbanization and industrialization, animal husbandry, deforestation due to various human needs, change like forests due to fodder, multipurpose river-valley projects, jhum (shifting) agriculture such Only a few reasons are the cause of these conflicts.

Recently, the traffic on NH 766 passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been suspended from 9 am to 6 am because of the protection of the environment and wildlife. The purpose of this stop is to reduce the disturbance to wildlife. For your information, let us know that about 35 elephants and 11 tigers have died in the last three years due to the railway track passing through these protected areas, but there is strong opposition to this prohibition by the local people.

Let me tell you that this is not the first case of human-animal conflict. Some time ago, the Ministry of Environment and Forests had given the authority to kill some wild species of three states Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh by placing them in the category of criminals. There is also a provision to not charge any animals instead of killing these animals. was given. For example, Nilgai in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and other states was told not to be prosecuted for killing wild boar.

This step was taken about the crops being wasted by these animals. While the loss of this is not an accurate figure, farmers or property owners are estimated to have incurred an estimated Rs 200–400 crore loss due to these animals. On the other hand, human encroachment on natural resources has snatched away natural corridors of elephants, tigers, and leopards. Housing and food shortages are increasing for the growing population of India.

It is noteworthy that India holds the leading position in the world in terms of increasing its wildlife population. India is considered to be the largest destination for tigers and Asian elephants. Apart from this, there are 661 protected areas in the country which are spread over 4. 8% of the entire geographical area of the country. There are 100 National Parks, 514 Wildlife Sanctuaries, 43 Protected Reserves, and 4 Community Reserves in the country.

For your information, tell us that many constitutional and legal procedures were also created in the direction of wildlife conservation before and after independence – in which the Wild Elephant Preservation Act was first passed in 1872 to prevent wildlife from extinction. The Indian Forest Act came into existence in 1927, according to the provisions of which hunting of wildlife and illegal deforestation of forests was declared a punishable offense. After independence, the Indian Board for Wildlife was established by the Government of India. The Indian Forest Act was again passed in 1956.

Apart from this, there are many types of provisions related to the conservation of wildlife in the Indian constitution. Let us tell you that wildlife is placed in the concurrent list of the constitution. There is a central ministry for monitoring, policy-making, and planning of related matters and it is the responsibility of the forest departments of the state to implement national policies.

The biggest step in this regard was taken in 1972 when a comprehensive Central Law Wildlife Protection Act was passed. The Act provides for the protection of extinct wildlife and other extinct animals, apart from this, in 1983, the National Wildlife Scheme was launched to improve the worrisome condition of wildlife and to conserve wildlife.

Despite so many constitutional and legal provisions, there is no visible improvement in the situation of human-animal conflict. The major problem in this regard is more about the implementation of laws at the ground level. Patna will be the gap between the administrative authority and the people concerned to solve the problems at the ground level.

To bridge this gap, it is very important to make people aware of wildlife. To prevent human-animal conflict with immediate effect, the officials of the forest department will have to give technical information to the citizens in this regard through a drill. Due to forest animal forestry, ie forest settlements, human settlement is required, therefore special strategy is needed to stop the forestation. Along with this, it is necessary to have a better arrangement of corridors for elephant movement.

However, various types of steps in this regard, such as what to do and what not to do to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, to make people aware of various types of the awareness campaign, training of forest staff and police Dena, construction of walls and solar fences around the sensitive area have been taken up to prevent the attack of wildlife, but public awareness in this regard, especially among the younger generation, commitment to human-wildlife correlation is very important.

Our future generations will have to understand that the human-animal struggle is not a crisis for the survival of humans, but animals. Mahatma Gandhi had said the truth that nature has everything to fulfill the need of humans but nothing for greed, so we have to be sensitive except greed. The trust between humans and unruly animals will have to be maintained only then nature will please us and life will be able to live or else nature will one day take revenge and say- I trusted you, you did treachery. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a Poet, independent journalist and columnist, All India Radio and TV panelist)

