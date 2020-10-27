Idol worship and disposal –An environmental issue to be addressed

By: Dr Amrit Goswamee

With the fall of autumn the puja festival season gets started throughout the country and is celebrated with full gaiety. With increase in number of participations there is parallel increase in the number of puja celebrating organizations, be it Ganesh Chatturthi, Viswakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Dussera, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and so on and so forth. Gradually the whole event is getting transformed into idol competition, fashion competition and business that have been shading the spiritual component slowly. This year, of course the current covid pandemic and government restrictions would definitely reduce the numbers. Vedic Sanatan Dharma did not worship idols. They worshipped god through prayers, chants, songs, rituals etc and they envisioned them as divine entities who manifested upon earth as forces of nature. They did not even build any temples to house their gods. For them the sky itself was their abode. They believed that the material senses cannot perceive the spiritual nature of the lord. The lord being one alone called ‘kaivalya’, there is no material and is one without a second and therefore the almighty lord can appear in any form without being contaminated by material conception. The practice of worshipping images or idols of god or goddess might have become a part of ancient vedic religion through non-vedic traditions such as tribal practices, Shaivism, Vaishnavism and Shaktism. Ancient humans and the early settlers who lived in the Indian subcontinent erected monoliths and believed in their magical powers. They buried their dead and probably believed in some form of afterlife. They might have worshipped their ancestors or elder spirits. Evidences have also been traced in the Indus Valley Civilization about tradition of honoring their deities in image form with ritual worship. Whatever may be the reason, by the time Buddhism became popular and the Mauryan Empire was firmly established, image worship became a universal practice in the Indian subcontinent. Megasthanese, the Greek ambassador to the court of Chandragupta Mauyra, also mentioned about people carrying images in procession in his extant work, ‘The Indica’. The emergence of ‘Tantra’ in both Hinduism and Buddhism and the popularity of Bhakti in Shaivism and Vaishnavism must have also contributed to the growing acceptance of image worship among the vedic communities. Image worship became central to Hinduism and the tradition of large scale temple construction under royal patronage began in the post Mauryan period and picked momentum during the ‘Gupta Period’. It continued for at least a 1000 years during which great temples were built not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in abroad like Malayasia, Thailand etc. The worship or puja ceremony or rituals associated with domestic worship in which god is like houseguests and worshipped with flowers, incense, fruit, water, sandal paste, etc., also seem to have its origin in the south. Pu is a Dravidian word meaning flower. Puja was a devotional service with the offering of flowers just as ‘Homa’ which was originally a vedic sacrificial ceremony with the offerings of ritual food. Gradually god or goddess worshiping started transforming itself in different forms in different parts of the country and turned now into festival with participation by more and more number of people thus becoming ‘Sarvajanin’ with consequent increase in demand for more idols. Today idol worship particularly during autumn season has become most distinguished form of devotional worship in Hinduism and is now becoming a binding force amongst the different communities with its off shoots in fashion, food, organizational events and overall business that have been playing a considerable role in the economy of the country.

These all are most welcome and acceptable so long it does not affect our environment. With rise in numbers of ‘Sarvojanin Puja’, the traditional concept of sculpting idol of clay (Multani mitti or our kumar mati) got switched over to plaster of paris (POP) which is basically dehydrated calcium sulfate prepared from gypsum mineral that contains magnesium and phosphorus as well. Such idols are decorated with not easily biodegradable plastic paint, fluorescent colours, polish varnishes etc which contain heavy metals like mercury, iron, lead, cadmium, arsenic, chromium zinc metalloids etc. The process also involves use of various other inorganic and organic matters, oils, greases, polythenes, plastics etc. After ‘visarjana’ when these idols are thrown away in sea, river, lakes or ponds, block the natural flow of water, cause stagnation with consequent breeding of mosquitoes and other harmful pests, disturb the aquatic life, reduce dissolved oxygen, increase acidity and hardness of water with dissolved heavy metals which are considered as neurotoxins and nephrotoxins. These metals are bio-accumulative and once enter marine life like fish pass through the food chain. The brighter the color used on idol, more it is toxic and have higher content of heavy metals. The POP idols do not dissolve in water and after immersion remain as such in water. Thus a cumulative effect occurs from all these materials. Apart from it there takes place lot of carbon generation to the environment due to lighting of earthen lamps burning litres of mustard oils, dhuna (a kind natural resin) and agarbatti. It may be noted in this context that on one hand the ground water is depleting fast causing shortage of potable water and on the other hand the alternative surface water has been dangerously getting polluted causing irreversible adverse environmental effect. The gravity of all these changes has not yet been understood even by the elite section also. Hence there is need of alternatives of all these and also need of a suitable technique which can completely disintegrate the POP idols and make the process eco-friendly. CSIR-NCL(National Chemical Laboratory), Pune has developed an eco-friendly process to disintegrate POP idol in certain specifically designed ponds giving artificial synthetic liner at the bottom (so as to arrest heavy metal percolation to ground water) without throwing it in sea, river or in lakes. CSIR-NCL has given the entire process to Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) and PMC with Cummins Research and Technology India Ltd (CRTI) jointly in support of CSIR-NCL have been using this process for disintegration of Ganesh idol after ‘visarjana’ and slowly all the major cities also in Maharashtra have been adopting it. Basically the chemical process developed involves use of 20% solution of ammonium bicarbonate (ABC) which slowly disintegrates the POP by chemical reaction to produce calcium carbonate and ammonium sulfate. Calcium carbonate formed can directly be used in cement industry and ammonium sulfate is used as good nitrogenous fertilizer and also as fire extinguishing agent. The plastic paints used on the idols gets itself out of the surface of the idols in the form of peels and can be separated by hand or by mechanical device.

Alternatively it is advisable to go back to traditional clay based idol using natural dyes, tree resins, plant oils or so, permanent marble or metallic idol, papier mache idol etc. To keep abreast of the environment a Mumbai based NGO M/S Sprouts Environment Trust recently moved another step and has come up with a fish friendly idol made out of vegetable and corn powder which after visarjana can serve as food security for the fishes. It is now the high time to rationally think by all the people, organizers, and individuals to give priority to environment over spiritual sentiment at the time of visarjana. There may be two types of visarjana- artificial or symbolic. In case of the former the visarjana can be made in the limited amount of water in the specific ponds for disintegration by the chemical process as stated above instead of polluting sea, river or lake water while in case of the latter particularly for permanent idols or images, symbolically a small item like betel nut, flower can be given visarjana or by sprinkling few drops of water on the idol and then wiping it off for next year use. The state pollution control board should now be proactive in case of the whole issue for a ‘Go Green Puja’.