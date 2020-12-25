Ikigai: The Japanese Mantra to Longevity

By: Divit Payeng

The people in Japan believe that everyone has an ikigai, i.e. a reason to jump out of bed every morning. This book is written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles. Also, it is inspired from the people of Japan and mainly from the island of Okinawa where there are 24.55% of people over the age of 100 for every 1,00,100 inhabitants. This stat is far more than the global average. But what is the secret behind this long and happy life? This book has your answer. As the Japanese proverb says, “Only staying active will make you want to live a hundred years.”

The word ikigai means a reason for being. The book comprises of the art of staying young while growing old to the ikigai diet and the importance of exercise (gentle movements promote health and longevity). Furthermore, the book also tell us about the anti-aging secrets, to turn work and free time into spaces for growth, to also live longer and better by finding your purpose. Also, it mentions about the importance of resilience and how to face life’s challenges without letting stress and worry age you. At last words of wisdom by the longest- living people in the world and also traditions and proverbs for happiness and longevity. This book is the guide for a happy and a purposeful life. It will help you find your life’s meaning and to live it to the fullest.

Ten rules from the ikigai-

Stay active, don’t retire.

Take it slow.

Don’t fill your stomach.

Surround yourself with good friends.

Get in shape before your next birthday.

Smile.

Reconnect with nature.

Give thanks.

Live in the moment.

Follow your ikigai.

A Japanese song mentioned in the book goes by,

To keep healthy and have a long life,

Eat everything just a little with relish,

Go to bed early, get up early, and then go out for a walk.

We live each day with serenity and we enjoy the journey.

To keep healthy and have a long life,

We get on well with all our friends.

Spring, summer, fall, winter,

We happily enjoy all the seasons.

The secret is to net get distracted by how old the fingers are;

From the fingers to the head and back once again.

If you keep moving with your fingers working, 100 years will come to you.