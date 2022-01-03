Impact Of Covid On Women And Children In India

By: Rudrasing Thapa

The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed On January 27, 2020, in India. After this, along with a series of measures like social distancing and others, the nationwide lockdown was imposed. During this time, most of the women lost their jobs or had to deal with domestic affairs along with their jobs. The schools were shut down but some schools started online classes, which were not very effective.

As per UNESCO estimates, the education of 120 crore students across the world is disrupted by school closures. This includes 32.1 crore children in India. Keeping children at home for more than 20 weeks has disturbed the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of children. The worst affected among them are kids of the poor.

According to UN Cultural Agency, about 248 million students were hit by school closure for almost 8 months. Nearly 70% of students lacked smartphones or other devices to access classes online, while a majority grappled with poor Internet facilities, or none, especially in rural areas.

As per India Government official data, almost 40% of parents could not afford internet costs, affecting learning, and so widening the educational gap between different parts of society. Widespread economic distress and job losses as people fled home to villages in the countryside have pushed families into poverty, worsening distress for children from such woes as malnutrition and early marriages for girls.

Worst hit were private schools that receive no government grants, but where many poor families aspiring for a better education send their children, as parents found themselves unable to pay fees after the reduced economic activity.

Apart from the children, women were the ones who were affected most because, during wars and pandemics, they are the ones who are most vulnerable. The two waves of Covid-19 in India brought unprecedented losses. The poorest and the most marginalized, including women and girls, face more risks without the means to absorb the economic shocks and mitigate the health crisis. They are caring for their families, sustaining livelihoods, and leading efforts to fight the pandemic, amidst the threat of a third wave.

Over 34 million people have been infected by the coronavirus in India. Covid-19 can infect people of all gender and ages. However, some women and girls may be at higher risk because they are poorer and lack information and resources, or because they are at the front line as caregivers and workers in the health and service sectors.

In India, women make up a significant proportion of all healthcare workers and more than 80 percent of nurses and midwives. Yet, when it comes to decision-making roles in the health sector, they are largely absent, and they get paid much less than their male counterparts. Only 13 percent of the members of the national Covid-19 task force are women. Since women in India spend more hours caring for children, the elderly, and sick family members, and masks and other personal protective equipment are often designed and sized for men; women may be at risk of more exposure to the virus.

Right now, there is also a concern that fewer women are getting vaccinated than men in India. 5 percent more men than women have been partially or fully vaccinated, and according to national data, there are only two states where more women are taking the vaccine. Because women have less access to the internet or smartphones, they may not be able to register for vaccination. Due to the prevailing patriarchal norms, women may find it difficult to go to the vaccination Centre alone, and there may be a preference for male family members to get vaccinated first. There are also myths that vaccines compromise women’s fertility. Unvaccinated women are at a high risk of contracting the disease, especially in the wake of the new variants.

Wage inequality and the burden of unpaid care have pushed more women out of employment and into poverty. Women’s earned income in India was just one-fifth that of men’s even before the pandemic. Globally, and in India, more women have lost jobs during Covid-19. A recent report by the Center for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University shows that during the first lockdown in 2020, only 7 percent of men lost their jobs, compared to 47 percent of women who lost their jobs and did not return to work by the end of the year. In the informal sector, women fared even worse. This year, between March and April 2021, rural Indian women in informal jobs accounted for 80 percent of job losses.

As the Covid-19 lockdowns trapped women at home with their abusers, domestic violence rates spiked throughout the world. In India, reports of domestic violence, child marriage, cyber violence, and trafficking of women and girls increased within the first few months of the pandemic. According to the National Commission of Women data, India recorded a 2.5 times increase in domestic violence between February and May 2020. Some women’s organizations reported that in the first four phases of the lockdown, they received more reports of domestic violence than they had in the last ten years for a similar time. Others indicated that many women were unable to report the violence, as they had less privacy and means to access help.

The pandemic exposed the real situation of our health system and the efficiency of the state. In days to come, the government has to strongly focus on healthcare and education if it wants to fight against the pandemic and prepare itself for such a disaster. The countries around the world, including India, put great effort into awareness campaigns and educating people about social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, and other precautionary measures to protect themselves from the spread. The people of India should have adopted those measures well in advance seriously to avoid the second wave. In days to come, the government should prepare itself and spread awareness about mental health. (The author is a Civil Service aspirant & can be reached at [email protected])