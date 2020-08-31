Impact of Demonitisation on Indian Economy

By: Malaya Duarah

India came to a standstill on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:00 pm when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his plans of banning Rs. 500 & Rs. 1000 currency notes with several motives in mind – like unearthing black money, pushing people to pay taxes, curbing terrorism and promoting digital India movement.

Demonetization proved disastrous for India’s economy. It had far reaching repercussions while the basic agenda of curbing corruption hardly got to see the light of day. The Modi government failed to bring to book defaulters like Vijay Malaya and Nirav Modi, who in turn became role models for defaulters of NPA accounts.

It made India cashless. Indian Economic Survey claims that the economy had done away with all the negative impacts. It lowered the growth rate of economic activity by at least 2% points. It affected all sides from production to consumption, income, investment etc. The move was condemned and criticised by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and even the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, both world famous economists.

Four years have elapsed since demonitization, people have adapted to surviving with its side-effects, although the poorest of the poor have been the worst hit, as is always whenever reforms have been introduced. The government has hardly come any closer to achieving its stated objectives. Rather the Modi government pushed India towards an economic nightmare.

After four years, analytical survey gathered enough data of its impact on various important sectors of our economy. Researchers say that between 2016 and 2018 about five million people lost their jobs. People are still losing their jobs in different sectors like MSME, aviation, tourism etc. This joblessness has made lives of many Indians miserable.

The number of real estate developers in the top Indian cities shrunk by over 50% by 2017-18. Gurugram in NCR (Haryana) made a decline of 76.8% – from 82 in 2011-12 to 19 in 2017-18. Due to demonitization, investment in the country’s industries was reduced to an abysmal low. There was no job growth as well as rise in wages. Demonitization allowed digital payments in most of the tier- II and tier-III towns which created problems for the common people.

In 2017-18, the consumption expenditure on milk and milk products dropped to 10% as households, hotels and halwai shops had to face acute economic hurdles. This delivered a great blow on the diary sector. Demonitization affected the India’s GDP which was on a high around 2010. There was growth in GDP, was able to tackle global financial crisis much better. In 2016, the GDP was 8.2% which declined to 4.2% in 2019-20. RBI Governor Shaktikant Das on 5th of August 2020 revealed that the country’s GDP would go negative owing to the financial condition.

Thus, from the above analysis it can be held that demonitization was totally an unplanned and impractical decision taken by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi government which led to the economic disaster of the country. But the more ironical development is the fact that people continue to be blown over by the media propaganda in favour of the Modi government. While the farming sector was among the worst hit, the plight of the farmers hardly made it to the news.

As of today, the country is still suffering the tremors of November 2016 demonetisation declaration, while those responsible for this pitiable state of affairs managed to hoodwink the masses with their dramatic rhetoric and iron-fisted rule against those opposed to the unprecedented reforms. Modi may have acquired a godly status among his fans, with historical reforms, statue building and Ram temple plans exhibited in all grandiose by a large section of the media and of course his Mann Ki Baat, and the truth is far from what appears. As always, the poor will be the worst affected. Even as the country reels under the long term impacts of demonetisation, India’s economy has suffered a major onslaught with the Covid-19 lockdown. Unemployment and bankruptcy have become the order of the day; even as only a few select individuals and corporate continue to reap benefits out of the chaos.