Importance of drug education among children

By: Dristee Neog

In today’s society, there are a larger variety of drugs easily available and easily accessible, misused by the people for lack of education. Drug education is planned information and skill that is relevant to living in a world where drugs have become more commonly misused by children. Children are a nation’s most valuable asset and represent the bright future of a nation. However, the young population in India have been, off late, being consumed by substance abuse. Be it tobacco, alcohol or any other substance, children in India can easily access all these provided they have enough money in their pockets. What is more alarming is the affordability of such drugs, many of which are well under a few thousand rupees.

If a child or an adolescent abuses a substance, it not only affects them physically but also mentally as well as socially. Many times, children develop relationship distances with family and drown in depression or anxiety – a common side-effect of substance abuse. The urge for such addictive substances compel the young minds to traverse through restricted paths such as engaging in illegal anti-social activities including stealing, lying, pick-pocketing etc. It should be the duty of the parents and guardians to guide and educate their children or wards about drugs and its fall out.

Drug education for the children may well be the most important corner for contemporary society to ponder upon. The care and attention that the parents put in to nurture their child, must be replicated for educating children about drugs, addiction and substance abuse. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states about narcotic drugs as ‘any substance that causes a change in an organism’s physiology or psychology when consumed.’ Drug abuse is one of the most serious challenges and is a faceted phenomenon with combined effects of social, familiar and psychological factors. It is a behaviour whose manifestation depends upon the complex relationship of society and which is deeply rooted in the socio-economic-cultural design of our present day society. In the last two decades, the tentacles of drug abuse are spreading so alarmingly that it has raised serious concerns in the international community.

In order to protect a child from the menace of substance abuse, a parent must give a precise concept of drug and its evil effects in one’s life. And this education must begin from respective homes. Explaining to children about substance abuse in a homely environment and in a friendly way, may be the best weapon to counter the rising cases of substance abuse in children. Parents are the role models of every child and they tend to learn and listen from them. Nurturing their young minds and proper information about drugs will help the children in understanding the reasons for not becoming abusive. Instead of treating it as a matter of taboo, correct information about drugs will help children make active and positive decisions later in life including avoiding abuse of any substances.

After parents, teachers have a major role in a child’s life. Drug education must be formally adopted by the Indian education system. Drug education can also be imparted by spreading awareness through advertisements and campaigns. Sports and extra-curricular must be given importance simultaneously so that the children have positive and better things to do in life than drugs. We must accept the fact that not all students in a classroom can top the academics, hence sports and extra-curricular may fill in the vacuum for children weak in academics.

Many countries today have official preventive drug education programmes and courses, established and funded by the Government. These education programs aim to educate adolescents about illicit drug use in an effort to prevent illegal drug use while highlighting the dangers of substance use. As the cases of substance abuse in children increase alarmingly, the parents, teachers and guardians must have friendly relationships with the children so that they have someone to go to when needed. The parents and teachers must work together if we ever want to defeat this growing menace.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.