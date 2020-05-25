Improve immunity with Ayurveda

By: Dr Bishnu Choudhury, MD (AY), Ph.D

With more than 5000 year of its existence, ayurveda have always come up with what is good for the humankind. For which is referred to as the ‘Mother of All Healing’.

Currently the whole world is fighting the unseen and the unwanted guest called coronavirus (Covid-19). The virus claimed more than 3 lakh lives globally. The main key to fight this virus is by improving our immune system. Therefore to fight this infection, here are few measures to follow

Immunity booster diet and behaviour for covid-19:

Morning (6:00 AM): Practice yoga & pranayam or exercise.

Roti and Vegetables / Pancakes

1-2 boil eggs or omelette

Sprouts / Oat meals/ Cornflakes with milk

Green Tea

LUNCH (1:00 PM): Rice, Dal, vegetables, eggs/fish/meat, salads like Onion, Masondary (Houttuynia cordata /Chameleon plant), Tomato, Carrot, etc., chutney like Pudina, Dhaniya, etc

Now here are some dos and dont’s:

Dos:

Take foods only when feels hungry Drink warm water throughout the day and warm food. Drink 10 -12 glasses of water in a day. Gargle with salt water (Lukewarm), twice/thrice per day Take steam inhalation regularly and after that apply mustard oil to nostril. Haldi (Turmeric), Ginger, Dalchini (cinnamon), Elachi (Cardamom), Cumin (Jeera), Coriander (Dhanya) and Onion, Garlic, Tejpat (Bay leaf) is recommended in cooking. Choose fresh fruits instead of sweet snacks. Vegetables: Beans, lentils, Bitter guard, rigged Guard, starchy tubers or roots such as potato, yam, and etc seasonal green vegetables. Avoid black dal, ladyfinger. 7 – 8 hours sleeping (night) is a must. Exposure of sunlight is beneficial, preferably in the morning. Often hand wash with soap and water at least for 20 seconds. Personal hygiene and physical distance must be maintained. Avoid touching nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover face while sneezing, coughing and wash hand immediately with soap and water. Use Mask (mouth & nose covering) while going outside. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Don’t’s:

Avoid cold, frozen food and processed meat / foods. Avoid foods that are high in sugar and salt. Limit intake of soft drinks or sodas and other drinks that are high in sugar, e.g. Fruit juices, fruit juices concentrates and syrups, flavoured milk and flavoured yogurt drink. Avoid curd, alcohol, smoking, tobacco, heavy foods. Avoid contact with COVID-19 suspected of positive patients/ Influenza like Illness (ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

ADVICE: Practice Yogasana & Pranyama (Anulom Bilom, Kumbhak, Bhramari, Kapalbhati) or Meditation/Exercise twice daily for at least 30 – 45 minutes.

Ayurveda also recommends few medicinal plants that are highly useful for us to prevent COVID-19 (Corona Virus) infection. Such are:

1) Guduchi/ Giloy 8) Dalchini/ Cinnamon

2) Tulsi/ Holy Basil 9) Marich/ Black Pepper

3) Haldhi/ Turmeric 10) Elachi/ Cardamom

4) Pippali/ Long pepper 11) Vasaka

5) Yasthimadu/ Liquorice 12) Bhuiamla

6) Aswagandha 13) Neem

7) Sunthi/ Adraka/ Ginger 14) Chirata

(The writer is a Lecturer (Kayachikitsa), North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, (NEIAH), Shillong (Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India) & can be contacted at Mobile: 9401597062. Email: drbishnuchoudhury@gmail.com)