Imran offers a study in contrast

By: RK Sinha

Old habits die hard. It may not be true in case of another country. But, in case of Pakistan, it is one hundred per cent true. The country has not changed at all. Nor have its rulers. When the whole world is worried over Coronavirus and working hard to find a solution, Pakistan seems to be least bothered. Possibly, it is because of this non-seriousness that Corona cases are raising rapidly in that country and recovery rate is very low.

Those who disbelieve it should go through the recent statements and speeches of its rulers. Most of them including Prime Minister Imran Khan are trying to provoke Indian Muslims and are opposed to construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Imran has forgotten that even Sheikh Abdullah has expressed desire to go to Ayodhya to do “Kar seva”.

Singing the same tune, Pakistan Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet, as soon as construction began, “While the world is struggling with the Corona epidemic, the Sangh-BJP alliance is engaged in advancing the Hindutva agenda in India”. India has rightly said that the Pakistan has nothing to do with construction of Ram temple. People of every religion have been given equal rights in India. Indian Muslims have also accepted the decision of the Supreme Court.

Imran has also forgotten what Poet Iqbal has said about Ram. He called Ram, Imam-e-Hind. Pakistan, in this light, should have congratulated India for starting construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. For, Iqbal has written a long verse on Ram. It is not known whether the present rulers of Pakistan are aware of this fact or not. Perhaps they have not. It is apparent because if the Government of Pakistan had a little knowledge about Iqbal and his Nazm (verse) on Ram, it would have got the destroyed Ram temples in his country rebuilt. Is there any Ram temple left in Pakistan now? There were many Ram and other Hindu temples there. But those temples were razed to the ground. Some temples are in existence in Sindh province of Pakistan. But they are in a poor shape.

In Punjab, the largest state of Pakistan, you will not find a temple. Before independence there were about 60 lakh Hindus. There were a large number of temples at every nook and corner. Now leave aside the small towns and villages of Punjab, there is no temple even in cities like Lahore, Sialkot and Mianwali. A historian of Pakistan origin Dr. I. Ahmed says that after the partition of the country all temples in Pakistan’s Punjab were destroyed in a planned manner. Dr. Ahmed currently teaches in Switzerland.

By opposing construction of Ram temple, Pakistan in effect, is questioning the Supreme Court’s order given on November 9, 2019.Surprisingly, in addition to opposition to temple construction, Imran Khan had said on January 19, 2020 , that the Sangh and Modi government were suppressing Muslims in India. By such irresponsible statements Imran Khan has disappointed millions of his Indian fans. The aim could be to hide his failures and divert attention of his countrymen from poverty to such non-issues.

He continues to accuse India directly or indirectly to cover his incompetence and misrule. Here is another example of his false narrative. He had said, after the implementation of the citizenship law in India, millions of Muslims will have to leave India. Citizenship law in India will not affect any Muslim. Muslims and all other minorities in India are completely safe. But he will not say it. Instead of worrying about Muslims in India Imran should worry about the minorities in his own country. Imran should know that Indian Muslims are patriotic and they are 100 percent safe in India. Many Muslims in India criticize the government, but they are not willing to go to Pakistan. They will be happier in India.

Imran Khan, clearly, is a hypocrite. He maintains a double standard. He sheds “crocodile tears” over Indian Muslims but is completely silent on the horrific atrocities on Muslims in China. In China, in Muslim-majority Xinjiang province, many atrocities on Muslims have been committed. They are forced to eat everything which is prohibited for Muslims. But Pakistan has not spoken even once against it. Pakistan has never protested against the atrocities on Muslims in China. Does Imran Khan not know that the Muslims of Xinjiang province do not subscribe to Communist ideology?

One more question is needed to be asked. Why did Imran Khan, who speaks for the Muslims in India, not call back Urdu-speaking Bihari Muslims living hellish life in Bangladesh and give Pakistani citizenship to them? Lakhs of Bihari Muslims in Bangladesh are still living in refugee camps. They had supported the Pakistan Army during the liberation movement in now Bangladesh. This is their only fault. For this reason, Bihari Muslims are viewed with suspicion in Bangladesh. They had moved from Bihar to then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the partition of India in 1947. But after the creation of Bangladesh, the Bengali Muslims started harassing the Bihari Muslims because the Biharis supported the Pakistani army. They now want to go back to Pakistan. But Imran Khan does not want to come to their rescue. He does not worry about them.

Now, I would like to go back to the old theme and noted Urdu poet Iqbal I had talked about in the beginning. Iqbal commands a high respect and is being worshipped like a hero in Pakistan. He too had respect for Lord Ram. In this light it is logical to ask Imran to rebuild demolished Ram temple and repair other damaged temples in Pakistan. The minorities there should be given freedom to live a dignified life. Am I asking for moon, Imran? (The writer is a Senior Editor, columnist and former MP)