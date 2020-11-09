In search of COVID vaccine

By: Kamal Baruah

Smallpox is believed to be the first infectious disease to have plagued the earliest agrarian habitats of the earth. The disease left a trail of devastation affecting races and regions of the world and killing 3 out of every 10 people. Description of smallpox was reflected in ancient Sanskrit literature (300 BC) and is believed to have originated from India or Egypt during 3000 BC. The first vaccine (for Smallpox) was discovered in 1798 by English doctor Edward Jenner. However, Louis Pasteur is credited for his remarkable breakthrough (first laboratory vaccine, 1879) in discoveries of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation and pasteurization.

We all have marks on our arms, as a result of smallpox vaccination i.e. BCG, the substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases. It is prepared from the causative agent of a disease, and treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease. Children are vulnerable to infectious diseases thereby inoculation is administered to them to boost immunity against an infection. Yet new diseases spread and assume pandemic nature. In the past, pandemics have wiped out large population all over the world. But with time, their history and nature were studied and researched to find a cure. With the advancement of medical science and widespread government health initiatives much of the pandemics known earlier were tamed or eradicated. In terms of pandemic, the modern human civilization has largely been affected by overseas trading and travel.

Despite all modernity and advancement, Covid-19 has given the globe the scare of the millennium. Imagine what might have been the situation during the Justinian Plague of 541 CE and 800 years later the infamous Black Plague of 1347. With little understanding of the disease, the only option was to avoid the affected. Black Death claimed 200 million lives in Europe. They could only escape the disease by forced isolation of 40 days. The practice of quarantine had actually begun then. The sick were forcibly shut into their homes during the Great Plague of 1665 to prevent the spread of the disease. The people of Europe, Asia and Arabia were infected by Smallpox virus during 15th century. In 18th century, the pandemic ended by the first ever vaccine.

Vaccination in India was injected in 1802 for Smallpox in Bombay, with vaccines being imported from Great Britain until 1850. The first vaccine was developed in India by Dr Haffkine to fight plague in 1897. But mass vaccination efforts by British began only after the outbreak of Cholera and plague (1896-1907) and First World War (1914-1918) where Influenza pandemic killed 17 million Indians. The 1919 act brought the health service as a state subject. Smallpox, cholera, plague and typhoid were widespread in India in early 20th century. At the time of Independence, India reported maximum number of smallpox cases and there were cholera, plague and Tuberculosis too. In 1949, the BCG vaccination was extended to schools in almost all states of India in close cooperation with UNICEF and WHO.

India became self-sufficient in the production of BCG vaccine at the time of independence. Later it produced DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus), DT, TT, Measles and OPV (oral polio vaccine). Soon India was declared smallpox free in 1977, as it launched national immunization programme for BCG, OPV, and DPT. In 2012, WHO removed India from the list of polio endemic countries. Vaccination is a proven to be the most cost effective survival interventions. WHO helps countries with immunization programme for women, infants and children. The antigens against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, poliomyelitis, measles and hepatitis B are common in most of the countries in the world. India provides 7 antigens namely BCG, OPV, D.P.T, Measles and HepB.

In 1980, WHO announced the eradication of smallpox from the face of our planet. Cholera (early to mid-19th century) is a victory for public health research. Although it is largely been eradicated in developed countries it is still a persistent killer in the third world.

Now Corona has wreaked havoc with almost all countries reporting massive COVID-19 outbreak and even deaths. China and some other countries have succeeded in slowing spread, but the situation is unpredictable and alarming for India. Months after the outbreak the world is still scurrying for a vaccine. With conflicting reports coming from different parts of the world, we are still uncertain how long before we can get a Covid vaccine.

Countries are in race to come first with a vaccine with reports of pre-clinical stage to phase trials I, 2, 3 and production. The phase 3 trial of the Covishield is being jointly developed by the Serum Institute of India with Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca and trials 3 are on in England, India, Brazil, South Africa and the US. Currently there are about 165 different vaccines for COVID-19 being developed around the world. But Russian adenovirus vector-based vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac under the Sputnik V brand) got world’s first anti-COVID vaccine to gain regulatory approval. The mass production of the vaccine in India, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba are in the pipe line. The plan is to ramp up the vaccine production to 10 million doses per month by the end of December. The global demand for vaccines exceeds 3-5 billion doses and Russia hopes to meet up to 25% of these needs.

The recent development of production of Sputinik V in India is a win-win situation for our country. India has the network of companies well-known for manufacturing vaccines of high quality and quantity which is good for Russia, India and rest of the world too. Also, Russia has sought India’s help to conduct phase 3 clinical trials in different countries. The field of development of vaccine against Ebola and MERS helped Russian to develop COVID vaccine in less than a year but a full cycle of the development and sale of vaccine can take 10-15 years. All wait is now for a life saver vaccine, which will give the world.