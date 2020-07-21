In the fort of the Thakurs, Barwa, there are magnificent things of the British era

Skyscrapers, adorable paintings, reservoirs in the form of ponds, elephant sanctuaries, treasury houses, main concrete gates in the form of armor and whatnot

By: Priyanka Saurabh

South-western Haryana has a vast expanse of arid countryside, adjacent to the sandy areas of northern Rajasthan, where a prosperous village called Barwa is located. It is located 25 km south of Hisar on the Rajgarh-Bikaner state highway.

It was natural to start the tour of Barwa from the fort, which is called the fort of the Thakurs (a fort) in the village. Thakur Brijbhushan Singh, 65, is a manor of the owners of the fort. Thakur Bagh Singh Tanwar’s ancestor, who was the grandfather of Brijbhushan Singh, came from Jitpura village of Rajputana 600 years ago and carved the property of this village for himself and his relationship. Coincidentally, the Tanwar branch of the Rajputs had firmly established itself in many villages around the city of Bhiwani. As a result, Bhiwani Tanwar became the head of the Khap i.e. a group of villages. In the medieval period, the Tanwar Rajputs were overthrown by the political turmoil of the time when Muslim invaders were in the process of occupying this land and establishing their dominance, migrating from Haryana and hilly areas to Himachal Pradesh. However, during the Mughal period, the Tanwar Rajputs traded peacefully in their village around Bhiwani. The village of Barwa with a population of about 15,000 is now a part of the Bhiwani district.

The ancestors of Bagh Singh Tanwar, who settled in huts around a large natural pond filled with rainwater, had occupied 14,000 bighas of land in the village. As a result, as fate would have it, a lot of land in the village was transferred to their descendants and other communities. The present fort, a huge medieval-style monument, also called Branca Bhavan, is located in the north-west of the village by the side of a large pond called Ramsar, built-in 1938, according to the old people of the village. Due to the failure of a one-year monsoon, the crops could not be grown that year. Therefore, Bagh Singh thought about involving his relatives in the construction of the fort and found useful employment. Built-in the traditional architectural style on the dunes, the fort still has a large and strong wooden gate with iron plates and spokes. Many spacious rooms for accommodation and public appearance, in addition to a row of several quarters for the storage of straw and grain, were provided by the builders.

Skyscrapers, adorable paintings, doors decorated with subtle patterns, reservoirs in the form of ponds, elephant enclosures, strong walls of the treasury, main concrete gates in the form of armor, and whatnot. These mansions create deep curiosity in the mind. The makers of these spent their lives here. His graves were built here posthumously. We are talking about Barwa village of a subdivision located on National Highway.

‘Chandro’ came to Panghat

The well located in the south was constructed by other Seths Tarachand and Hanuman. The sons of Seth Hanuman and Tarachand built an attractive well with four pillars at Rushadra Johar of the village. Some scenes of the famous Haryanvi film Chandraval and Barry were filmed around this. The carriages and chariots of the British era are still present in the mansions. The historical, cultural, and religious heritages existing here are telling the history of the past of the village. There is no direct evidence of the age of the mansions but they indeed predate World War II.

The chariot and chariot of the British era

There are a dozen mansions in Barwa. Among these, the mansions of Seth Parashuram are very famous. Artisans were called from Pilani to make them. The chariot and chariot of the British era are still present in the mansions. Even more interesting than the mansions in the history of the wells and ponds here. In ancient times there was a small raw pond at this place. Often Seth Parashuram’s sister Kesar used to chew dung here which was indecent for her. Listening to the taunts of the people, he had a historical pond constructed in place of the raw pond, which is now known as Kesar Johar. Some scenes of the famous Haryanvi film Chandraval and Barry were filmed around this. In ancient times there was a small raw pond at this place. Often Seth Parashuram’s sister Kesar used to chew dung here which was indecent for her. Apart from the large mansions of Setho of Barwa village of Bhiwani district, many such depictions have been found in ponds, wells, mansions, Nohra, shrines, umbrellas, etc. Features similar to those of Rajasthan were found in these paintings.

Saffron pond built by Seth Parashuram

The pond was built by Seth Parashuram in memory of his sister, it is said that Seth Parashuram built a saffron pond here which has been a major attraction for travelers. It is said that Parashuram’s sister used to chew dung. It was a shame for the Seth family and people often taunted him for such a small task. Then Seth got the pond here paved and named it Kesar Talab. This pond was used for daily activities. It has a deep water tank in which miserable women used to jump and give their lives; hence it is also called Mukti Dham. The people here also call it Agar. There are domes/canopies on the roof above the edge of this pond in which the Rasalila of Radha Krishna is prominently depicted through pictures. In these, Radha Krishna is dancing in a circle holding each other’s hand and behind them the figures of musical instruments like drums, drums, flute, harmonium, clarinet, etc. are depicted. And it’s probably painting a function. The pictures have dynamics and rhythm. Reddish-brown has been used.

Lord Krishna is shown in blue while Radha is shown in blonde. Behind these figures, animals and birds are shown, including peacocks, parrots, birds, etc. Red, yellow, blue colors have been used in it. In the center of the dome is circular geometric ornamentation. The shapes of the domes are shown in dynamic and even proportions. They have short stature and round face. According to the time, their colors have faded today, but the flowers in the center still contain their past.

Seth Hukum Chand Lala Sohan Lal Ki Haveli

This mansion is about one and a half hundred years old from today, at the main entrance of which a strong elephant is shown in a well-equipped and moving state. The back of this elephant is decorated with a quadrangular geometric design cloth and a wooden saddle on it, in which the king and queen are swinging the Kanwar face to face and the servant behind. In this, the king is expressing his love by giving flowers to the queen. Elephant saffron is also covered with a geometrically shaped hat which is enhancing its beauty. Apart from this, there is a religious picture on the wall like Vishnu is enthroned on his ride with Lakshmi; Sherawali Mata is enthroned on her ride. Also, the picture depicts the love reunion of Radha Rani. The elephant is depicted more in Kota style.

Seth Laxmichand’s Kathara

In Barwa, kings-maharajas and gods and goddesses are depicted together on the roof inside Lakshmi Chand’s Kathara. This art shows Radha Rani riding on the left side of the chariot and some women walking behind the chariot who appear to be her maids. One horseman is walking with the state mark in one hand and the other horsemen are walking behind who are the bodyguards of the chef and are ensuring safety. Krishna making the top of Radha. However, the painting shows Sri Krishna is seated on a chair and Radha is sitting on a stool. Shri Krishnaji is knitting Radha’s braid and Radhika is sitting holding a glass in her hand. Radha’s face is visible in the mirror. The chair and turn shown in this picture show the local effect on this picture and the costume shows the Rajasthani effect.

Thus the painting shows the immediate effects that he saw and painted at that time. In this picture, the eyes are like the shape of a fish, the Mughal influence is seen in the depiction from the Kannagi and the crown. The background is light yellow and the body is shown to be thin and long while the hair length is less than the body proportions. On the other hand, from right to left, a ride of gods and goddesses is coming in which all the gods are sitting on their respective vehicles and it seems as if the king and queen are riding on their chariots to welcome the gods and goddesses. In these pictures, elephants, horses, etc. are very well equipped. Their background is yellow and blue, yellow, green, brown, etc. colors have been used in the pictures. Looking at the clothes and ornaments of the paintings, Mughal and Rajasthani influences appear on them.

Lala Laikaram Phoolchand Ki Haveli

This mansion is about 160 years old; the sepoy is depicted in the upper part of the porch wall of this mansion. In this one person is riding a horse and three soldiers are walking back and forth in a row and five soldiers are walking parallel. Its background is yellow. This soldier is appearing in full vigor.

Tularam Lala Dungarmal’s mansion

This mansion is about 100 years old from today. On its outer wall is shown the locomotive with the engine compartments. The color of the engine is black and the coaches are painted blue. A lattice has been made in the upper part of the window of the train in which the passengers are shown and smoke is coming out from the engine. The scenery behind the trains is also on display. On the other hand, the driver of Laxmichand is driving a train in Kathara which is very attractive and beautiful. It has 13 coaches and one engine. The passengers in this train are also pictured and

Outside in front of it stands a man with a flag in his hand acting as an indicator for the car.

Seeing this, it seems that this picture is of the first railway run by the British in India in the 19th century. This picture is explaining the living system at that time. Postman’s Picture – There seems to be a picture of a postman painted on a wall and something written on them in English that has the effect of this style, its eyes are like enamel drinking leaves which looks like a local artist’s. Has been the effect. Looking at clothes, shoes, etc., strengthens the influence of company style on them.

Picture of Yashoda Krishna

In this picture, Yashoda Maiya is holding Sri Krishna in her lap and it is showing motherhood. In this picture, the face is small while the body is muscular, the eyes are like almonds and the face is round and the eyebrows are thick. There is a Kannagi on the head which reflects the Mughal influence. If you look at the clothes, the Rajasthani influence can be seen from the clothes.

Picture of Krishna and Kalia Nag

The picture shows Sri Krishna performing his Leelas on the snake. Sri Krishna is playing the flute and both of them and the snake goddesses are standing in a special posture, the lower part of which is shown in the serpent state and the upper part as the snake goddess. That is, Ardh is present in the form of Nageshwari who is standing in a begging state with his hands folded facing Sri Krishna. In this picture, a spectacle is depicted in the shape of faces. The eyes are like a fish which is in Jaipur style.

The influence of the Nathdwara style on the whole picture is prominently shown.

Picture of Goddess Saraswati enthroned on a swan

In this picture Goddess, Saraswati is enthroned on a swan and there is a garland in the mouth of the swan, here a spectacled face is shown in the painted state. Saraswati is lying on her face near the ear of one of her mother’s hair. Mother Saraswati has a book in one hand and flowers on the other hand which is painted in green. In this picture, the woman in the back looks like Chanwar Jhula. It seems to be a mixture of both Rajasthani and Mughal influences.

The painter has distinguished inside the images according to his understanding. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati is considered to be the goddess of learning and culture. In the Rig Veda, Saraswati is famous as a holy Sarita. Saraswati is shown as a swan. The depiction of images of Goddess Saraswati in the buildings and residential buildings constructed at many Hindu faith sites in Haryana is available to us in the form of murals.

Construction of mansions

Artworks in Murals were found on many old mansions in the villages coming under the Bhiwani district, these mansions are believed to have been built about 100-150 years ago. These mansions have been built of lakeshore bricks by the potters. Lime was used for mural decoration. Thousands of murals were found on these mansions. In these pictures, the events related to the mythological subject, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Radha Krishna Leela, animals and birds, social activities, and other mythology are prominently shown. Apart from this, the glorious sagas of the kings and maharajas of that period were beautifully depicted. By these, important events, contexts, characters, characters of Leela, etc. were depicted through pictures. He gave Radha Krishna in large quantities and Ganesh Ji with Riddhi Siddhi

Painted at the entrance of the doorway or in the middle of the to-do outside the mansions. The major subjects of Patna and company style were portraits of animals, birds, and personalities of common people. Animals were mainly marked with elephants and horses or their rides.

Influence of styles

The influence of Shekhawati style is seen in these paintings and it has not been untouched by the Mughal style as the Mughal style has been influential in the areas around Delhi, it has spread a lot in the surrounding areas. But despite this, the traditional style has also prevailed here. In these pictures, efficiency seems to prevail in some places and lacks in others. But still, it has been able to express its feelings. Their quality and subject matter have been impressive. Today many paintings from these mansions have been destroyed or a layer of smoke has accumulated due to lack of maintenance and lack of proper use of these mansions and due to this these paintings have lost the brightness of colors but present on the inner walls. The paintings have preserved their original state even today due to protection from sun and rain.

Who settled Badwa village

Thakur Bagh Singh Tanwar, who settled the village of Barwa, belonged to the Rajput dynasty perhaps that is why the Chiteres who painted in the mansions of this village came from the Rajput region. The influence of Rajputana traditions and their lifestyle is visible in these paintings. The influence of Rajput and majestic attire is seen in the paintings of the mansions. The majestic people kept animals and birds like parrots, elephants, horses, camels, etc. as pets, and perhaps for this reason they painted them in the form of murals. To express the difference between man and the great soul in the caves of Ajanta. For these dance postures were very suitable. Foot postures also have a special place in the paintings of Ajanta.

Many Seth people built mansions to show their splendor, social prestige, and painted on the mansions which seem to be somewhat different from the traditional figures and paintings present there. The construction of Thakur’s mansion (village stronghold) in Barwa village was done by Muslim artisans around 1910 AD, so perhaps the influence of Mughal style can be seen in the paintings here. During that time, various body parts and landscapes were used in a folk style. The proportions etc. were not taken care of. Symbolic has also been made in the pictures and natural scenes are shown in the pictures.

Efforts to save heritage

Satyawan Saurabh, a young Dohakar of the village, said that he has written to the government many times for the maintenance of the mansions. For the last two decades, he has been continuously writing articles on the valuable cultural heritage of the village. So far, neither the government nor the ancestral owners of these mansions have taken any positive steps for their maintenance. Satyawan Saurabh also said that Kurukshetra, the officials of the heritage department of the university are constantly in touch with them as to when their ancestral owners promised to save them so that they can be officially kept in the museum so that future generations can see them!