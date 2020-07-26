IN THE SHADE OF MY DAD

In the world of pessimism, optimism is a rare quality, that many of us are fortunate to inherit

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” — Winston Churchill

What else children need more than being able to learn the wisdom of life by staying under the shade of their father? I think there is no better life lesson for a child than watch his dad come out of a tough state of affairs.

My dad succeeded over his poignant life because he always stuck to positivity. He didn’t let his awful physical condition to run by the mental stress because he wanted to live. It chanced upon me to learn some integral life’s lessons with lots of ups and downs.

He taught me to develop affirmative vibes that worked like antibodies to drive away negativity, and helped to search for a good reason to smile.

Here’s a true story of mine which I would like to put forward as to how I came out of my mental commotion because of the positive state of mind I inculcated. I had undergone a lot of difficulties while my father was almost confined to his room due to his chronic kidney disease. My life got paused all of a sudden. I nearly lost hope of his survival after a tiresome marathon treatment. As he had a few respirations remained with him, the doctor advised me to take dad home.

Those days, if the disease got tangled, it was near to impossible to save a person, except those who were rich enough to afford higher medical fees. In my case, I could only plead God for my dad’s continued existence.

From day one at home, I was nursing him not as a dying guest rather treating him as my thriving dad. With my untiring attention, I could rob his mental desperation. “Everything will be alright dad, just have faith,” was the only assurance I gave him with a smirk on my face all the time.

My elder brother being away from home, I had to be with dad 24×7, stuck like a button on a shirt to ensure he had all support when he needed. So I kept no stone unturned towards his tending, for which I had to lose two academic years consecutively. I believed one day God would see our sufferings. Perhaps He had better plans for me.

All those years I would listen to my father emphasise, “Stay Positive! Relax! And just go with the flow. In the end all dots will connect.”

Dad never missed reciting the Krishna Geeta every evening. I sat beside and chanted along with him, listening to the glory of Lord Krishna. He explained to me about the critical myths of Geeta in a very simple way to make me understand its essence with many examples. He always advocated optimism in all circumstances and defined about what success is. He would say, “Success is possession of wealth or tangibles, but living happily with positive vibes.”

Only when I grew, I could grasp the inner meaning and applied it to my daily living experience. Dad knew about our financial status and that we were almost penniless, and could not afford to borrow. The challenge was to keep him alive and the rest seemed secondary. I kept my cool and thought of setting up a small business to support home. With the advice of my dad I contacted a sawmill owner whom, through a personal letter from dad requesting help to sell firewood at our place. As we had no money to invest, the condition was to sell and pay the dues to the owner before the delivery of his next trip of firewood. I did it happily from our home and somehow I could mitigate our needs. Simultaneously, I was trying to pay back our swelling loans one by one. Gradually Dad fought hard and retrieved strength from his broken health, tired of lying on bed for a long time. He had kept himself busy in some creative works.

He being a skilled artisan, he crafted handicrafts out of wastages since his youth. His art kept people spellbound. He would give his hundred percent in whatever he did. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he had mastery over many arts.

Seeing him relaxed and focussing on his favourite works made me happy. By then, he had held his breath not only for a couple of months but for five long years. Rather he presided over us as head of our family from his six and a half by five square feet bed.

What could have been happier than this for us! He was an undaunted fighter and also a source of inspiration. Therefore, the essence of positivity teaches me to be hopeful and encouraged me to find out an answer in a much complex phase of life. Hence, I gained more than I lost.