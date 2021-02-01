Increasing demand for recycled plastics in medical industry after pandemic outbreak

By: Dr. Vijay Kumar

Polymers have always been an immense portion of the health care sector. The pandemic is motivating plastics to new application heights. Since the outset of the COVID‐19 pandemic, medical industries have been on the stride to develop useful and supple products that meet the demands of health care networks in uncertain times across the world. Health care providers want flexible, effective and cost‐efficient solutions to patients’ needs. A big part of these developments includes advances in how plastics are manufactured, processed and selected for applications. Technologies as far‐ranging as 3D and increasingly 4D printing are giving part makers and end‐users the flexibility they need for low‐run, economical custom device applications. The growing use of properties‐rich thermoplastics like Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is leading to the substitution of high‐performance polymers for titanium and other conventional materials in implantable materials. And chemical recycling is not only creating a stream of custom polymers from waste medical plastics but meeting the concerns of hospitals and patients for sustainable device manufacturing. In the future, some medical technology companies might help hospitals and health systems use 3D printers to produce some devices or parts on‐site. For example a valve for a broken ventilator could be printed at a hospital rather than having to order directly from the manufacturer. The medical industry could help develop products and technologies that allow certain inpatient procedures to take place in lower‐acuity environments—and even in the home. Moreover, adverse conditions such as the current global pandemic are accelerating growth in medical plastics. Plastics, however, is playing an immediate role in the pandemic, allowing print‐on‐demand capabilities, which allows hospitals, physicians and health care networks to produce and even develop much needed personal protective equipment (PPE). The pandemic is one of positive changes that brought changes in medical technology; it acted as a renaissance period for plastics and specialty materials within the medical sector.

Additive manufacturing has customization and time‐saving capabilities that the medical world has yet to fully tap. 3D printing and even 4D printing (4D printing, also known as bio-printing or shape‐morphing, is defined as a type of programmable matter that allows a finished part to react with its environment and change shape) applications, for example, introduce the ability for material properties to change over time. The evolution of 3D printing technology allows new materials with specialized properties to replace legacy materials that challenge the use of medical objects such as orthotics. Orthopaedics is one notable segment within orthotics that has and will continue to benefit from 3D printing and specialized feedstock material. Many of the metal implants and instruments that used to be manufactured out of titanium and stainless steels are migrating to PEEK or composite materials such as carbon fibre‐reinforced PEEK. This is basically because of its radiological properties, improved fatigue life and low weight. However, such parts have presented underlying challenges in providing mechanical properties as well as other hygienic and utility properties. This means that there are challenges in achieving the appropriate mechanical properties, especially in the print direction, and finding appropriate cleaning, disinfection and quality assurance procedures. There is also a growing expectation of the materials to resorb once implanted in the body and to contain bioactive materials within a plastic that will transform into bone. These are some very interesting development avenues for plastics engineers with a very bright future. Despite the speedy innovation and rapid time‐to‐market that 3D printing and innovative specialized materials bring to new orthopaedic devices, there’s still a hefty regulatory bar they must clear.

But what does the future hold for medical plastics? What will customers be most interested in, regarding medical products, materials and best practices in producing them? Moving forward, the development of medical devices will build upon the same principles of today. Given that the qualification and the acceptance testing requirements to bring new products to market involve a significant amount of time and resources, the importance of close coordination between medical device manufacturers and plastics suppliers throughout the development process becomes increasingly paramount. These results in recycled products with such high purity that there is no impact on the ability to use this material in the medical industry again. Before the COVID‐19 crisis, medical industries faced pressure to localize and instil flexibility in products utilized and consumed. It’s an opportunity to also offer up new possibilities in material sustainability that parallel the efforts of flexible designs. The pandemic has served as an unsolicited call to duty, forcing plastics engineers and the companies and institutions they serve to flex their innovation muscles and put forth ideas and products that represent true values.