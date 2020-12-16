India muscled out of Bangladesh railway upgrade orders

By: Ashis Biswas

An Indo-Japanese joint venture (JV) initiative recently winning a $500 million (Rs 31.9 billion) lump sum contract in the construction of the Dhaka Metro has brought justifiable satisfaction among Indian Railways officials. Such news allays recent fears expressed in some quarters as to whether such a bilateral effort involving India and Japan to help a third country would be acceptable to Bangladesh.

There was good reason for the scepticism. The initial public reaction to a bilateral offer for technical expertise/ assistance for a rapid transit project was negative in Dhaka. Bangladeshi media analysts as well as experts put off by the whiff of a perceived patronization in the JV proposal. Both India and Japan are already engaged in a number of ongoing projects not just restricted to the development of Railways in Bangladesh. Naturally, the rationale behind a JV initiatives was questioned. ‘There is no reason why we cannot take our own decisions and work out, if necessary, separate arrangements with these countries for our infra development projects,’ was the general opinion.

The question arose after an announcement made some time ago by India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar wherein he articulated the JV concept. The urgency behind the idea was more marked in India than in Japan. Delhi has been increasingly concerned about the growing Chinese financial/technical outreach to accelerate the economic development of its next door neighbour, Bangladesh. Thanks to their ongoing international Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Chinese have established themselves as the world’s leading driver in implementing infra related projects. More worryingly for India, China’s greater financial clout makes it very hard for Delhi to keep up with Beijing in securing work orders abroad, even in its backyard.

As for Japan, it is not handicapped financially vis-à-vis China. But the smaller size of its otherwise advanced economy forces it to decide its involvement in foreign projects with much circumspection, guided also by long term strategy – not that an occasional collaboration with a friendly ally such as India would hurt its financial/diplomatic interests.

Of late India has been going all out to deepen its engagement with Bangladesh in its massive infrastructure development programmes. A new railway link, connecting Haldibari in North Bengal to Chilahati in Bangladesh is to be operative, after a break of 55 years. This will be followed by the proposed direct railway link between Dhaka and Siliguri, which would enable Bangladeshis to travel to Darjeeling and Sikkim more comfortably, also saving time.

Such linkages are paying dividends even in the short term. Bangladesh has begun a new parcel service by rail from India. Even during the covid 19 pandemic, India sent 103 freight trains to Bangladesh, carrying sugar, onions, ginger, chilies, maize, turmeric as well as a load of some finished goods.

Apart from helping Bangladesh Railways in laying down new broad gauge and other lines, installing signalling and other equipment, providing it with improved rolling stock, India recently gave 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, these were not exactly brand new, having been in service for five/six years. . The gift, an outcome of talks held earlier between Prime Ministers of the two countries, led to caustic comments in Bangladesh. Once more, an apparently well intended diplomatic overture had gone awry, contrary to prevailing perceptions among Indian policymakers.

The fact is Bangladeshis are willing to shell out funds for any stuff they order from abroad, whether by bilateral agreements or incurring loans. Naturally they prefer buying new items rather than accepting anything second best, even as gifts! Embarrassed Indian officials informally clarified to Bangladesh authorities that Dhaka had been aware that the engines to be sent would not necessarily be new, as per official discussions. But the matter left a sour taste among the people.

Even as Larsen and Toubro and Marubeni companies of India and Japan respectively celebrated their success in securing a work order for the Dhaka Metro construction, the prospect for Indian companies/Railways for securing more business do not look promising at all.

During 2017-19, the following are some of the work orders secured by international companies for modernizing Bangladesh Railways, at different times.

Dhaka has ordered 150 new coaches from South Korea, costing $77.7 million; 20 new diesel electric locos from Hyundai for $80.5 million;70 diesel/electric locos from Hyundai cost $239 million; completed a $6 billion deal with China for completing the Padma rail link project; 200 coaches ordered from Indonesian company, cost $71 million. The Asian development Bank advanced in 2018 a $360 million loan to upgrading/modernising locomotives/rolling stock in Bangladesh.

While India’s efforts to increase and deepen its involvement and help to assist its Eastern neighbour in it’s infra development are welcome, Delhi has a long way to go even to catch up with other countries taking interest in engaging with Bangladesh. (IPA Service)