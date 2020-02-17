Indian Democracy; A Retrospection and Litmus Test

By: Karun Lama

All must be well familiar with the most favourable form of a political ideology called ‘Democracy’ which now prevails in most of the countries of the world. Since its inception in ancient Greece hundreds of years ago, it has continued to exist in this modern era popularly, although a lot has changed in its modern variation.

Democracy, being the only political ideal whose 2500 years was celebrated enthusiastically all over the world in 1992, emerges in its modern form again in the West in the aftermath of the Civil War in Britain in the seventeenth century. With the industrial revolutions and political revolutions in the eighteenth century, countries like France, America embraced this ideal form of governance. In the aftermath of World War I, in order to bring peace and prevent war further, world leaders Franklin Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, etc. started promoting democratic ideals across the globe. Unfortunately, with the rise of Fascism and Nazism, again the world saw the inhumane period in Europe in 1939 which further spread in other major countries of the world.

India, then being a British colony also had to participate in the great war, however, finally after two years, got independence from the British hands and eventually, emerged as a democratic republic. As such, the period of decolonization saw many new nations in Asia and Africa gaining independence, however, not every country emerged with the ideals of democracy.

A Free Democracy

With India’s independence, our leaders of the freedom struggle envisaged an idea of inclusive India – a country for all, irrespective of faith, caste, creed, class, etc. and penned down a constitution incorporating the best features of the constitutions of over 30 countries. Although many had then opined that Indian democracy wouldn’t survive for long because of the diverse populace in the country, however, today, even after seventy years, India proudly boasts of being the largest democracy in the world.

India has stood united, setting a new synonym for ‘unity-in-diversity’. For this, it’s never enough to applaud our freedom struggle personalities, be it – Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Maulana Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, etc. and many unsung men and women of different faith, caste, creed, who relentlessly fought against the British, sacrificing their lives for the country.

In A New Global Order

Post-independence, the first Prime-ministership under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru impeccably paved India towards a successful democracy creating a new global order. Nehru’s both domestic and foreign policies including the NAM had indeed given India a significant status in the world view. Perhaps, these were what that sustained India’s democracy unlike in other countries such as Pakistan or Sri Lanka wherein a very short period, democracy saw its worst form resulting in coups many a time in the recent past.

Litmus Tests

However, India’s democracy has also undergone dark phases in the past decades. For instance – Democratic India, during Indira Gandhi’s regime, saw great heights of clashes between the executive and the judiciary. Many of the laws and amendments brought about by the Indira Gandhi legislature then sought in aiming certain political interests through arbitrary use of power. However, the judicial interventions, time and again, saved and strengthened the democratic and constitutional fabric of the nation. Landmark cases such as – The Golak Nath (1967), Bank Nationalization (1970), Privy Purses (1970), Kesavananda Bharati (1973), etc. are to name a few. Notwithstanding, the emergency years marked various unfavorable instances and unfortunate sufferings across the country which had certainly left indelible scars in the political history of India.

Thus, as witnessed, a major drawback in a democracy may occur when a single majority party comes to power; Cabinet gets the power to bring any law or regulation which many a time, may not coincide with the aspirations of its own people. However, it’s fortunate that the judiciary had time and again proved to be the protector and interpreter of the constitution and the guardian of its people.

The present Modi regime, formed by a thumping majority, has indeed created a similar kind of scenario, unfavorable to India’s polity. At a time when the country’s economy is suffering regressive slowdown, the degrading indices in health, poverty & hunger, education, employment, etc. of the nation, legislations such as a religion based citizenship law, nationwide NRC, etc. have been creating many hues and cry amongst its common masses in general and the minorities in particular. All these certainly undermine the spirit of our democratic values. This religious parameter being used by the legislators for the first time has indeed induced a threat in India’s secularism. That apart, Assam Accord being violated, how the way the supreme guardian would take care of its indigenous people is in much anticipation.

Well under Modi’s regime the rise in the political ideology of Hindutva across the nation, how long India’s constitution and democratic values will sustain remains under suspicious clouds. As of now, it is high time the judiciary and the media, being the other pillars of democracy, to execute their independent and unbiased stand.