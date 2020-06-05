Indian women should learn a lesson or two from Kellie

By: RK Sinha

Kellie, the wife of Derek Chauvin, the alleged killer of George Floyd, a black, in America, is seeking divorce. She is angry and embarrassed, embarrassed because of his action. She does not want to be called wife of a man who has ruthlessly killed a black. She is clearly a woman with conscience. Compare her with wives of Indian encounter specialists, corrupt government babus, tax evaders and those who pass on important documents related to the defence of the country to enemies for small gains. Things will be clear as a day light.

Wives of all these individuals all still with them. No one has come forward so far and sought a divorce. None has approached the family court. Wives of even those who have betrayed the country are keeping quiet either because of lack of courage or love for him. Cases of Major General Frank Larkins, his brother Air Marshal Kennith Larkins and Lieutenant Colonel Jasbir Singh are still fresh in memory. They were caught passing the country’s most sensitive defense documents to the enemies. The charges against these three were also proved. Did wife of any one of them or any close relative spoke against or thought of breaking tie? Answer is a big NO. The conscience of all these was dead. Perhaps they wanted to live in luxury, enjoy life with black money and had nothing against unlawful and corrupt practices. Perhaps they were blinded by bundles of notes.

It is not to suggest that every man or woman in American society is like her. But she stands out. She is the perfect example of courage. She is a bold lady and acts according to her conscience, what appears to be moral to her. Therefore, she deserves praise. One must salute her. She has set an example for women all over the World.

The spying in army comes under the category of unforgivable crimes. No one can be treated kindly if he is found guilty of this crime. They get the harshest punishment. But the family or the society does not punish them. For them it is not so important. They are acceptable on return from punishment. The husband is an ideal person. He is above everything. Perhaps this is what drives them and husbands are forgiven for whatever crime they commit. Kellie is different.

Take the latest case of former chairman of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor. His wife and daughters made no complaints. They were allegedly participants in the “loot if you can” game. It did not occur to them that he has deviated from the right path and is doing something wrong. None in the family consider it his or her duty to tell him the truth. He is not alone, though. We have also seen likes of him in many banks. Some time ago, there were reports of the dismissal of dozens of employees from public sector banks. All these were involved in cases of corruption. But nobody can cite an example of a family member separating. They were all forgiven. None talked against them. Nobody said that they have given a bad name to the society or the state or the nation. Nobody said that they are a curse. It requires a lot of courage. None had it.

However, the banking sector is not the only to be blamed. There are other sectors and fields. The story of betting and involvement of some cricketers is very well known to all. Accusations were made against many. But wife of no cricketer came forward and expressed desire to separate. And they were not ordinary cricketers. The list includes cricketers like Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian captain, Ajay Jadeja and Ajay Sharma. Some of these cricketers are regularly appearing on TV and commenting on the game.

Many men in the political field are no better. Some of them give long lectures on honesty and things like that. But what most of them preach is not practiced. What is worse, they give protection to their children and try to save them whenever they commit crimes Do you remember any leader who has taken a serious action against his son or daughter for doing something wrong? Even Indira Gandhi allowed his son Sanjay Gandhi to do what he wanted to do, good or bad. Sunil Dutt did all to save his son and made compromises.

A few years ago in Lucknow a company officer Vivek Tiwari was killed. A mad cop had shot him dead. He was returning home in his car with a co-employee. His wife and his castemen (Brahmins) came out in support of the killer. A number of policemen also spoke in his favour. The support was withdrawn and they kept quiet only when the chief minister Yogi Adiyanath put his foot down and threatened to take action against his supporters.

Admittedly, it is not easy to be a Kellie. But something serious should be done against the law-breakers, against those who care for nothing. There should be no compromise on the question of morality. We do things big, but when we face a big challenge and we have to take a big decision, we falter. Mahatma Gandhi, of course, is an exception in every respect. His eldest son Harilal Gandhi had started taking drugs. Gandhiji severed all his relations with him. There were only occasional meetings between the two. But it is difficult to behave like him. Such people are rare. He cannot be compared with ordinary mortals.

However, unless we deal firmly with loved ones when they do something wrong, there will be no change in the society or anywhere else. There has to be more Kallies, more such extraordinary women to make a noticeable change. (The writer is a senior editor, columnist and former MP)