India’s Covid crisis: From floating minds to floating bodies

By: Pratibha Bhattacharjee

The first wave of coronavirus hit India the previous year and everything came to a standstill. People were confused, ignorant, and bewildered by the sudden spread of this fatal disease. Several guidelines were issued and gradually we went to a nationwide lockdown. But did our agonies end here? Painful scenes of migrant labours going back to their natives on foot began to hunt us. Their motionless bodies lying on railway tracks began to give us sleepless nights. Apart from that, there were several other negative thoughts that started overpowering us and thus deteriorating our mental health.

Within a short span of time, several infamous suicide cases came up. But at the cost of what? Whom shall we blame for all the mishappenings? The failure of our healthcare system or our own carelessness and ignorance? Although by the end of 2020, we did get a ray of hope and things were getting back to normal. Maybe not! We are back to where we were the previous year or maybe in a situation worse than that. People are gasping for breath and dead bodies are floating on water. Again, I ask you, at the cost of what? Who is to be blamed for this crisis?

We have not learned anything from our blunders in the past. Back then we resorted to coming out of homes and banging thalis to ward off Covid-19 and now we are running pillar to post for either vaccines or oxygen. The government that was seen shouting round the clock just a few days back during the election campaigns, seems to have huddled in their dressing room keeping mum on the situation. A sporadic illogical tweet here and a mindless statement there is what our nation’s executive has been reduced to.

After the first wave hit us, why did we not invest more on our healthcare sector? Why didn’t the government lay the foundation stones of multi-crore medical facilities? Where is the relief for lakhs who have lost their jobs to the virus? And where is the sympathy for those who have lost a loved one to the virus and are unsure if it got its last rites or has been left on the river bank to rot away. The sheer magnanimity of the dead bodies piling up in the country talks volumes of what actually is happening on ground zero. Many international media have lashed out on the ruling government’s pride as a reaction to which, some officials have been learned to be in talks with Twitter to ban such articles on social media. The same government which was boasting of exporting multiple consignments of vaccination invented in India to other countries is today tight-lipped on the vaccination scarcity being reported by its own states.

Many people argue that it is not the right time to play the blame game because people here are gasping for air. But don’t we have the right to know where the hard-earned money that we pay in the name of taxes goes? If our healthcare system is being termed as a massive failure, we need to know the reason behind it. Maybe transparency will indeed help our country attain stability. Maybe giving us an explanation on why these bodies are floating in river bodies will free us from the nightmares we get. All we need is the answers! (The author is a student of Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Tezpur University)