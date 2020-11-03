Integrity of elections is tarnishing by money

By: Lalit Garg

Election is the living power of democracy. It is a reflection of national character. Healthy competition, transparency and purity of elections are essential for maintaining healthy values of democracy. When the election process is wrong, the roots of democracy become weaken. The election process becomes costly and money dominated, it becomes dissonant and abuses the soul of democracy. The expensive election of crores of rupees paves the way for good people to become public representatives and opens the way for moneylenders and businessmen. Almost the same situation is seen in the presidential elections in the US and in the assembly elections in Bihar.

These elections going on in the era of Corona epidemic, while the flow of improper and exaggerated expenditure of meaning is causing concern, there is also a reason to pollute the entire democratic system. Seeing this kind of evil and distortion is not enough to put an eye or fingers in the ears, it is necessary to arouse widespread public awareness. This problem or perversion is not the problem of any one country, but of the entire democratic nations of the world.

Be it America or Bihar – every political party thinks about its selfishness at the time of elections and try unethical tricks to get maximum votes. Each candidate spends crores of rupees to promote the election. He gets this money from capitalists and industrialists. Those industrialists get many facilities from them after winning elections. That is why the government is unable to raise any voice against their exploitation and the tradition of immorality and economic crime continues to be received. In reality, democracy remains as an economy, the more money it has, the more votes it can buy. But in this way the soul of democracy is violated, many questions arise on this most advanced and ideal governance system.

The unrestrained spending in America’s presidential election is reaching all over the world. There are few remaining elections in America now. But in the meanwhile, in all the countries of the world, the American election is not only being seen with vigour, but also the discussion of the expenses on these elections and the constantly increasing the number of money are prevalent all over the world. Usually, each time the presidential election is of equal importance and the candidate’s campaign runs the same way, but this year the rivalry between Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is in the air for many reasons. Both the candidates have opened the vault to impress the voters, in America.

There is also a process of donation for spending in these elections, the amount of donations for which the candidate is given in the people, also his win or popularity assessment it happens, in this view too, the dominance of meaning and meaning is absorbed. This may be easy for a resource-rich and wealthy nation like America, but for all the democratic nations of the world, the increase in expenditure of money on elections are becoming a big problem.

This election, which is taking place in the US this time in the Corona epidemic, seems to be more focused on the promise of protecting American interests in international conditions than on the national issues there, and the issues of confrontation are a bit sharper. But if we talk about non-issue campaigns, this news is getting more attention that this time elections in America are going to prove to be the most expensive in history. When the economies of the entire world have been transformed, the impact of these elections being very expensive will be widespread. The candidates are doing everything that weakens the foundations of democracy.

However, the presidential elections in America are worrying because of the traditional expenditure. It was estimated that this time the US elections would cost 11 billion dollars. But according to an assessment by The Centre for Responsive Politics, a research institute, the cost of a presidential election in 2020 could be around $ 14 billion, demolishing all previous records. Significantly, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has outpaced Republican nominee Trump in terms of receiving donations from people in America. While Biden received nearly a billion dollars in donations this year, Trump has received about six million dollars.

Actually, candidates can also estimate their support based on donations from common people. In this regard, Biden is being told further to gather support. Informally, in America, the election process starts a year and a half before the scheduled date. The large-scale campaign that the candidates hope to garner support among the public in elections that go through a long and complex process has to pay expenses on many levels, from local activists to materials and public relations. This is what happens in elections in any country under the democratic process, but in the US, spending on this criterion is many times more.

The increasing use of money power in elections should be a cause for concern. Where has the election of the President of America been able to present any ideals in the world of economic crisis and corona, in the secret business and life crisis? This thing can be gauged from this, people who can spend so much to win elections, what will they do after winning, will first fill their pockets, and will create economic pressure on the world. And the main thing is, where does all this money come from? Who gives so many rupees? The wealthy are opening their chests; there are many companies that give money to all these electoral parties and candidates, in the form of donations.

If a big company has given money in the name of donation, then it takes several times the money it has invested by manipulating the policies of the government. That is why the use of money power in the current world politics is a big challenge in elections. All parties want to win elections on the basis of money, not in the name of resolving issues and problems related to public. Nobody wants to contest elections with honesty and service. Politics players are so busy in the race for power that it has become futile for them to talk about development, public service, security, epidemics and terrorism.

All parties seem to be misleading the public. All parties want votes in exchange of rupees. Politics has now become a business. All life values have been shattered, the acquisition of power has become the highest goal, whether for India or America, for wealth and personal selfishness.

Whether America or Bihar elections – their biggest irony and anomaly is that these elections are going to prove to be increasing rather than bridging the gap of economic inequality. Because this election of America is going to be the most expensive so far, most of the candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections are millionaire, both the major coalitions of Bihar have sprinkled salt on the burn wounds of the poor people of Bihar by making the majority of the candidates rich. A joke has been made. After all, how long will elections continue to ride on such discrepancies? (The writer is a journalist, columnist, and writer, Member of Rajbhasha Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs and President of Sukhi Parivar Foundation)