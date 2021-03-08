International Women’s Day, 2021: Remembering the legendary women from Doisingari

By: Abhishek Kabra

In 1925, the Assam Sahitya Sabha Adhiveshan was held at Tezpur. Amongst many delegates and dignitaries, behind a bamboo screen, the women participants were seated. During those days, women weren’t allowed to sit alongside men in public meetings and gatherings. Just then, a lady in her early 20s went on to the dais to address the huge gathering. She didn’t just lay down the foundation of education of Assamese women, as she was asked by then President of the Sabha, but went on to give a fiery speech that denounced the age-old practice of women sitting behind a bamboo screen in public gatherings. Immediately, all the women present there broke those bamboo screens and started sitting together with men in equal respect and dignity.

That revolutionary lady was none other but one of the first Assamese Feminist, Chandraprabha Saikiani.

Today, on women’s day, when the theme for International Women’s Day is none but “choose to challenge”, amidst many Feminist leaders of the world who went on to attain suffrage and equal working rights for women, we cannot forget the contribution made by Chandraprabha Saikiani at that point of time, when the society was filled with stereotypes, most of which were related to women, lgbtqia and underprivileged sections of societal hierarchy. The bamboo screens were not less than shackles of patriarchy that hundreds of women in that Assembly went on to break and declare themselves free from a ‘parda pratha’ in the society.

Today, when I remember that women from Doisingari, I think of the visionary feminist leader she was. At an age of 17, she went on to address the mass gathering of Assam Chhatra Sanmilan and demanded a ban on opium throughout the state. Those were the years, when Assam was experiencing the rise of a new flame of equality, power and feminism in the epoch of time.

Today when someone asks me if I am a feminist, I reply, “Yes, I am”. Not knowing what feminism is, the answer to them brings a doubt to the knowledge attained through limited patriarchal jokes in WhatsApp University. To reconfirm they say, “Ah! Luckily not a feminazi”

But this time, I don’t respond and question them back on their notion of feminazi. To defend their part, they begin with denoting that many women are with men just because of their money and end up their arguments with some sexist jokes and slang words, where they also bring many of their family members into light.

But, is this force strong enough to demean what feminist leaders have done to the world? Can they demean the contribution that Chandraprabha Saikiani made by voicing against Caste system, demanding equal rights and laying down strong foundations for education of girl child? The question need not even be answered, for the people who bring their sisters and mothers into light even at the smallest incidents of getting a pizza late, a hired-taxi missed, red signal at the traffic, an earthquake in the WhatsApp University (phone falling down), untimely rain and what not.

Feminism is about equality, equal opportunities and power. It has got different waves and their own success. Right from the first wave that gave women the rights to vote, to that of the waves characterized with different schools of thoughts like the Marxist Feminists, Black Feminists and so on.

Women’s Day today has become a lot about brands giving 30% off and free entry on pubs, something which the former Head of Tezpur Girls M.E. School would have never imagined. Marxist Feminists like Clara Zetkin would have never thought that Women’s Day too would become an element of Capitalism and it’s demand-supply mechanism.

But what are the propagators of equality doing today? Chandraprabha Saikiani has a Centre for Women Studies in Tezpur University, Assam where the boys are allowed to roam whole night but the girls need to return back to their hostels at 9:30 PM. The similar is the case with Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University Assam University and so on. Ironically, most of the Universities teach gender equality and has a centre or a department of women studies.

Chandraprabha Saikiani fought against the then caste system and opened the doors of Hajo’s Hayagriva Madhav temple for everyone irrespective of caste, creed or gender. Today, the propagators of gender equality are happy giving a seminar and limiting the discussion to an academic sphere (which itself is patriarchal at times). This is high time, that these discussions in academic confinations go on to reach the ground and fight for the justice of exploited tea garden workers, underpaid ASHA workers and so on.

Today is women’s day and we are proud of all the Feminist leaders who have contributed their part in laying the foundation of an equal society. Chandraprabha Saikiani was a human of utmost courage and never ever led her actions, even at a personal level differ from her words. She fell in love with Dandinath Kalita, who later refused to marry her citing the reasons of age-old caste system prevalent (even now) in the society. She didn’t break down and went on to raise her child Atul Saikia as a single mother and the son later on became the leader for trade union movement in Assam.

The writer of Pitribhita in 1937, Chandraprabha Saikiani was one of the first Assamese Feminist leaders. Today, on the occasion of Women’s Day, let us remember the indomitable spirit accompanied with a zeal for achieving equality- Chandraprabha Saikiani.

So, coming back to the question if I am a feminazi , the passionate investigators should know what actually was Nazi. Nazi was the name of Hitler’s Party who went to kill thousands of innocent Jews, commit huge atrocities and what not. So, if I am a little more concerned about my rights, is it correct to be addressed as a femi-NAZI? What have I killed- some societal stereotypes or burnt down a few teachings of patriarchy?

Happy International Women’s Day, 2021. Choose to Challenge! (The writer is a student of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University. he can be reached at [email protected])