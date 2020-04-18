Iran key to Trump’s victory

By: Kumar Ramesh

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has caught the whole world and the death toll is going to reach hundred thousands, where human race is struggling to save itself and the global economy is moving towards recession, then both the superpower countries are engaged in serving their own interests. On the one hand, coronavirus has given China the opportunity to defeat the US and establish its reign; Second side, America has reached the bottom of its economy, where it was carried forward four years ago by President Donald Trump giving the slogan of America First. To change the geopolitical scenario even under these circumstances, last week President Donald Trump first predicted Iran to attack American troops again, and then took advantage of the opportunity on Sunday, he deployed Surface to Air MIM104 Patriot missile defence system at the US military base in Iraq. Trump has also warned that if Iran and its insurgent group nurture launched a pseudo-attack on American soldiers, it would have to pay a huge price. This pressure on Iran is being created because the US presidential election 2020 is coming to a close, but Donald Trump has no concrete achievement to tell about the work done in the last term that could entice voters.

Surely he elevated the economy to historic heights, brought the unemployment rate to the lowest level in American history, ended NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, a USMCA deal with more US interests, started a trade war with China and made billions of dollars in profits. There was a time when America was the largest oil buying country, but today it has become the largest oil producer in the world. Trump withdrew troops from Syria as promised, withdrawing from Afghanistan even closer, curbing Iran and North Korea’s nuclear program, then moving towards starting trade war with the European Union and of trade agreements with India. But I mentioned above, everything from the coronavirus pandemic devastated in just one stroke. The US did not earn as much money from China even in the entire trade war, Because of this Chinese or Wuhan virus; he had to release $ 2.2 trillion relief packages to his citizens.

Apart from this, the 15000 deaths that have taken place so far are different. That is why President Trump wants to put Iran under pressure again to pacify and divert attention in this pandemic, so that they can make a new Iran nuclear deal that suits American interests, and which Trump will see as his achievement put it before the American voters and go to the election again. Trump is hopeful that his bet will succeed because Iran’s economy has collapsed due to sanctions. Apart from this, coronavirus has completely broken down the rest of the economy by capturing 68,000 citizens along with 27 members of the Iranian cabinet. Since Iran recently appealed to India to provide health and medical equipments to humanity bypassing US sanctions, as it provided to China and Israel, And as Hydroxycloroquine is supposed to provide 30 countries including the US, Brazil, Britain, France and SAARC Nations, but India did not take any concrete action on Iranian appeal.

In addition, Iran has also asked for a $5 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund to fight the pandemic, but everyone knows that it is not possible to get the package without US consent, so President Trump has put the unruly Iran under pressure. But not only Iran, the US is also facing the same pressure because apart from the economy it is super military power, which makes it the king of the world, but recently coronavirus entered the US Navy and created a crisis in its naval leadership. Ironically, the powerful Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt equipped with nuclear power succumbed to the coronavirus. The motto of this ship called Rough Rider – He who has planted will preserve. A huge ship with a displacement capacity of 117000 tons carries 90 aircraft and 5000 personnel, but this powerful warship has become so helpless as never before, due to over 100 sailors suffering from Covid19. The ship was spearheading a China-centric offensive, with the first case of infection coming on 24 March, but the fact of negligence is that it did not get noticed until the infection spread rapidly. In the same anger and frustration, the ship’s captain Brett Crozier wrote a 4-page harsh letter to the leadership, in which he called the negligence unacceptable, with a warning against continuing hanging the case demanding decisive action. The Captain wrote in the letter that we are not going to war so our marines should not die, and if we do not act immediately, we will fail to take care of our most important asset, the navies and this country called the king of the seas and gonna hurt the soul of his glorious naval tradition. The conclusion was that the day before, the United States Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly had to resign from his post. He was accused of having taken action against an officer who was pleading for help to his crewmates battling coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif has hit back at the US President, saying that it is not just our pseudo rebel groups, as America is telling the world, but in this hour of trouble there are some friends of ours, who are our every moment is ready for help. He also said that Iran has never attacked America, but that our revenge of America’s lies, deceit and murder was a step in self-defense. One thing is clear that from this statement Iran is not ready to bow to the US even in such a situation, nor is it going to make any changes in its nuclear program. I think that on the diplomacy front, this pandemic has given Iran a golden opportunity, which will take advantage of it to get closer to nuclear enrichment, because countries dealing with the pandemic are currently protecting themselves. China will also help immensely in Iran’s efforts, as it has almost come out of this pandemic and is providing medical and health facilities to the world, including Iran. In fact, the Iranian foreign minister was referring to his friend China and his help in that statement, because at present, China is the only country that is openly doing business with Iran, regardless of US sanctions, and It is also about to invest $ 400 billion inside Iran in 40 years. At the moment there is no scope for war, but even if war does occur, the biggest problem will be the emerging economies like India, China, Japan and South Korea as it will an immediate increase the crude oil in a big way, which will make the global economy more, will push towards recession. Nevertheless, we will see how the President Trump protects the country from coronaviruses before his election campaign because 5 times more deaths have been recorded in the US by coronaviruses than the number of people killed in the attack on the World Trade center, and most of the infection is still facing the US.