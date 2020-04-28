Is social distancing actually bringing us closer?

By: Pratibha Bhattacharjee

The sudden spread of Covid-19 has shaken up the entire world. A wave of terror has overpowered many nations of the world since there is no any approved drug or vaccination to treat or prevent its spread, hence for now preventive measures have been prioritized to control the pandemic. One such preventive measure is social distancing, which means to maintain a physical distance with people in and around us to prevent the spread of a contagious disease and in case of this current pandemic all the affected nations are following social distancing to prevent further spread. To some extent this has resulted to be effective but with lockdowns all around; people are facing issues like anxiety, depression and loneliness.

But the question arises here is that, is social distancing actually drawing us apart? Let us go back to the times when things were normal, were we actually connected to people? Maybe physically we were, but how mentally connected were we? Maybe not as how we are now. This social distancing has probably taught us the value of the presence of each and every individual who are a part of our life. It has taught us how not to take things and people for granted. Remember the times when hanging around with friends mainly meant only taking a bunch of selfies and a few social media updates but now we have access only to our social media accounts but not those friends. There were times where chatting on our mobiles was more important than talking to the one who was sitting besides us. But now all we want is to have a deep conversation with people, maybe we dial that friend’s number just to have a two minute talk who was just a mere number in our contact list. We don’t miss group selfies, all we miss are the face to face conversations we had. This distancing is bringing us mentally closer to our family and friends. We are missing the presence of near ones in our life which no social media can replace.

Maybe after everything ends, when life will get to normal, we will start valuing relationships more than ever before. Maybe we will prioritize face to face conversations over social media chats and will be more social than ever before. A sense of gratefulness and gratitude for what we have and not taking anything for granted will probably make the world more beautiful and a better place to live in. It is better to look at the positive changes this is going to bring in us for our highest good and for that all we have to do is engage in something productive during this quarantine period. This period can be utilized as a period of self care, strengthening bonds with family and friends and to develop ourselves mentally, physically and skillfully with a motive to come out as a more responsible, strong and social person to make this world more healthy and beautiful.