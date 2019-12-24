IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME: Understanding a bit of why God would choose to be a Man.

By: Dr John Parankimalil, SDB

It’s Christmas Time! Homes are decorated, shops illuminated, and markets flooded with Christmas goods. Cakes are being ordered, cards and gifts are getting wrapped, people are buying new dresses, and there are festivities all around us. But what is Christmas all about? Through a series of questions, I want to take you to the spirit of Christmas.

What is the meaning of Christmas? It is the annual Christian festival celebrating Christ’s birth. Christmas literally means the Mass (celebration) of Christ. “Christ” is a Greek word and title meaning “anointed” or one set apart by God for a special purpose. “Christ” is equivalent to the Hebrew word “Messiah”. Based on the words of ancient prophets, the first century Jewish people expected the arrival of the Messiah promised by God as a great saviour of the people. Jesus also described His birth on earth as the most important “Good News,” signifying that God Himself chose to come from heaven to earth to help make earth more like heaven. God became one of us in order to die for us and save us from sin, death, and the power of the devil. A mystery this profound can’t be contemplated in just one day. There is a twenty five day preparation called Advent to prepare for the Lord’s coming.

What do we mean by Incarnation of Christ? Incarnation is the embodiment of God in the human flesh. In Christianity, it refers to God coming down to Earth as a man, Jesus, also called the Christ.

Is it similar to the term “avatar” of Hinduism? Not exactly. The “avatar” concept of Hindu thought is basically different from the concept of incarnation in the Bible. The avatars took certain visible forms of Vishnu and not of the ultimate Paramatma or the ultimate God. The avatars descended into human visibility in any convenient form. Not necessarily in human form as is clear from the ten avatars of Vishnu. Again, the Hindu avatars came to eradicate evil people or beings and to protect the good people or beings.

But in the incarnation the divine meets the human and becomes one reality. The perfect merger of the spiritual with the physical took place in the Incarnation. It is Word becoming flesh, God becoming man. There is only one incarnation in the Bible.

When did the world start celebrating Christmas? The celebration of Christ’s birth on 25th December started in the year 336. In the course of a short time this practice spread all over the West and today it is observed all over the world.

What are some of the celebrations peculiar to Christmas? All over the world Christmas is characterised by celebrations of various kinds: family get-together, Christmas cribs, Christmas carols, Christmas trees, Christmas stars, Christmas meals, Christmas cakes, Christmas picnics, Santa Claus and solemn Church services etc.

What is the origin of the Christmas crib? The origin of the Christmas cribs goes back to St. Francis of Assisi who started this custom in 1223 at Greccio (Italy). The first crib he made was meant to represent the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem in a cold wintry night amidst hardships and privations. St. Francis used living persons and animals for it. From Greccio the idea spread throughout Italy, Europe and the whole world.

With the help of pictures or figures of clay or wood that make up the crib bring home to us the reality of the first Christmas night of Bethlehem: Mary, the Mother of Jesus, with the new born Babe on her lap or carefully laid on the floor of the manger, Joseph standing at the side or in the background or kneeling in adoration, the shepherds who came to pay their homage to Jesus, etc. While most of the cribs are simple, there are also artistically made cribs which are famous for their design, theme and beauty. In Christian homes children take particular interest in making cribs. It is their joy to prepare a place for baby Jesus to be born!

Why do we have a Christmas tree? The custom of preparing the Christmas tree originated in Southern Germany in the 17th century. From there it spread over to Europe and was carried overseas by European immigrants.

What is the significance of Santa Claus during Christmas? The sympathetic figure of Santa Claus can be traced back to St. Nicholas, a fourth century bishop of Lycia in Asia Minor, who was venerated for his generosity towards the poor and the needy. The goodness of St. Nicholas was a reflection of the goodness of God who became man in Jesus Christ. Like St. Nicholas, Santa Clause goes about at Christmas distributing gifts especially to the poor with special affection for children.

What about some scriptural foundation to the Fact of Christmas? We read in the Bible: God loved the world so much that He gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not die but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to be its judge, but to be its Saviour (Jn 3: 16-17)

Or again, when the right time finally came, God sent his own Son born of a human mother. He lived under the Jewish Law to set free those who were under the Law, so that we might become God’s children. (Gal 4:4-5)

The author of the letter to the Hebrews has these opening lines: In the past God spoke to our ancestors many times and in many ways through the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us through his Son. He is the one through whom God created the universe, the one whom God has chosen to possess all things at the end. (Heb 1: 1-3)

The birth of Jesus, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind, was foretold by all the prophets and inspired writers of the Old Testament. By means of their oracles and prophetic utterances they prepared the hearts of people for his coming. Foretelling the coming of the Saviour, the inspired writer of genesis says:

‘Then the Lord God said to the serpent: “I will put enmity between you and woman, and between your offspring and hers; He will strike your head, while you strike at his heal” (Gen 3:15)’

The prophet Isaiah who lived some 750 years before the birth of Jesus announced his virgin birth as follows: “The virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and shall name him Immanuel, which means ‘God is with us.” (Is 7:14)

In fulfilment of the Prophecy, in the Gospel of Luke Ch. 2, we read, “the time came for her to have her child, and she gave birth to her firstborn son. He wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.

Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock. The angel of the Lord appeared to them and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were struck with great fear. The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a saviour has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord. And this will be a sign for you; you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests.”

When the angels went away from them to heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go, then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.” So they went in haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the infant lying in the manger. When they saw this, they made known the message that had been told them about this child. All who heard it were amazed by what had been told them by the shepherds. And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as it had been told to them. (Lk 2:1-20)

The fact of the birth of Christ ushered in the dawn of a new age. His coming into the world split history into two: B.C. and A.D.

What is the message of Christmas for today’s world? God entered our human history as one of us when Jesus came into the world. He was born in poor conditions in a country exploited by the mighty Roman Empire. Mary, his Mother, and Joseph, his foster father, suffered several hardships. The world we live in is perhaps, in worse conditions inspite of material and technological advancement: nuclear arms race, exploitation, corruption at all levels, evils habits, greed for power and wealth at the cost of peace and justice especially of the poor. It is to this world, that the Babe of Bethlehem cries out as he did through the angels on the first Christmas night: “Peace to men of Good Will.” Good will, therefore, is the first condition for peace and hence, for the celebration of happy Christmas. Good will between husband and wife, between parents and children, between officers and their subordinates. Only through good will can our actions, however simple and humble they may be, give glory to God. “Glory to God in the highest and peace to men of good will.”

Out of this basic conditions of good will flow all other fruits of Christmas. It is then that Christmas becomes a celebration of love, joy, hope, friendship and sharing.

May Christmas 2019 bring about an increase of good will in each one of us. Good will to love, to forgive and to share out time, our energy and what we have with the poor and the needy. Then will our wish “Happy Christmas” put on flesh and blood as God put on flesh and blood in Jesus Christ. (The writer is SDB, Director of Don Bosco Institute of Management)