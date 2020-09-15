JATINGA: Valley of Mysterious Avian Deaths

Bird deaths hyped as ‘mystery suicide’ at Jatinga generated much curiosity, till the myth was busted. Now bird watching has made Jatinga a tourist destination.

By: Sankha Subhra Devbarman

Most haunted places have legends told over time and therefore believed to be true, but one location that was deemed haunted for years, for what was considered strange and mysterious phenomenon concerning avian deaths, and which drew much attention of tourists and investigators finally was busted after scientific research.

Known as the death valley of birds by ornithologists, curious visitors and locals for several years, Jatinga is located in Dima Hasao district of Assam, about 330 kilometres south of Guwahati, the state’s capital city. Jatinga is centrally located at the junction of the roads leading to Haflong, Lumding and Silchar.

The valley is most famous for the phenomenon prevalent of birds “committing suicide”. Although the birds do not commit suicide and are actually killed, the myth of the suicides had spread far and wide among the common people. It was later found that the birds would fly in one direction towards the light and then drop dead. This would usually happen at the end of the monsoon months when there would be fog and low visibility. Between the months of August to November, ornithologists and birders visit Jatinga to observe the phenomenon of migratory birds hurtling to their imminent death.

For the first time, late naturalist E.P. Gee brought this phenomenon to global attention in the 1960s. He drove to Jatinga with famed ornithologist late Salim Ali. They found that the cause of it is likely to be disorientation at high altitudes and high speed winds due to the widespread fog characteristic at the time. Many experts from the zoological survey of India also tried to unravel this mystery. The most recent description of the phenomenon and its comparison with similar incidents were found in places like Malaysia, Philippines, and Mizoram as well.

The local villagers believed it was evil spirits trying to terrorise them. It became so popular that people would come here to see this phenomenon and the story of the place being haunted spread far and wide. With the stories of bird suicides doing the rounds, researchers decided to investigate. They found that this was due to the disorientation of the birds at high altitudes. The birds die at this particular valley because locals switch on high power searchlights on the hilltop which in turn attracts birds flying at night. Birds swoop down towards the light and are killed upon landing in collision with bamboo poles. Curiously, most of the doomed birds do not attempt to fly away after they land near the lights. They look dazed and disheveled, perhaps due to the trauma of the whole shocking experience. These dazed birds are captured using bamboo poles by the locals. This phenomenon is not confined to a single species, but included tiger bittern, black bittern, little egret, pond heron, Indian pitta, kingfishers, hill partridge, green pigeon, emerald dove, necklaced laughing thrush, black drongo etc.

Such birds fall easy prey to the villagers. Catapults were also used to bring down the birds in flight as well as those perching on the trees and bushes near the light sources. However, contrary to the popular belief, birds do not commit suicide rather they were killed for meat.

So far various studies have been conducted to unravel the mystery behind this phenomenon. The record maintained show that 44 species have been attracted to the light sources. It has been established that the birds are not attracted to the entire Jatinga Ridge but only to a well-defined strip, 1.5 km long and 200 metre wide. Invariably the birds come in only from the north, and attempts at placing the lights on the southern side of the ridge to attract the birds have failed. Another interesting fact is that no long distance migratory bird gets attracted to the light traps. The victims are only resident birds of the adjacent valleys and hill slopes.

The unusual behaviour of the birds seems to occur due to the peculiar weather conditions at Jatinga. Studies also reveal that the flight of water birds to Jatinga may be attributed to heavy rains and floods and submergence of their natural habitat in the surrounding areas.

This has resulted in the decline of several birds in the area but conservationists and ornithologists have been working hard to educate the locals and have achieved considerable success to save a lot of birds. Already due to so called urbanization and environment degradation with wanton killings, the number of birds arriving at Jatinga has been declining gradually since the last few years. Many conservation groups and wildlife officials in India have taken steps to prevent indiscriminate killing of birds, creating awareness among the villagers.

In recent times, the Government officials in Assam are using the phenomenon to attract tourists to the small city to boost the tourism industry and some work has gone into creating accommodations for visitors in Jatinga as well. Presence of tourists will certainly reduce the nuisance of ruffians among the local people who kill birds at any given excuses! Undoubtedly this hill station with existence of different varieties of birds will be a great sight to behold with its own unique and magnificent scenic view to make it a popular tourist destination site. (The writer is the Regional Director, NE, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India)