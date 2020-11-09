Joe Biden will govern as American President: No Red, No Blue States

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

“When we win, there will be no red states and blue states, just the United States of America. I will govern as an American President,” Joe Biden was quoted in his historical lecture a few days ago. According to latest report available, after winning the battleground prizes of Michigan, Joe Biden has received more than 71 million votes the most in history. Declaration of outright victory is only now a matter of time. A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect. It was a stark contrast to Donald Trump, who on Wednesday falsely proclaimed that he had won the election, even though millions of votes remained uncounted and the race was far from over.

Of late President Trump mocked the physical appearance of Biden saying that “Biden is a weak person, you know. He challenged me. Do you remember? A year ago. Huh I would like to take him behind a barn, of all the people in the world I can fight that’s probably the one I’d like to most fight.” This year has been a highly contentious presidential campaign, with voters deciding whether to re-elect President Donald Trump to another four years or elect Democratic nominee.

There are clear reasons why people regarded Joe Biden as their favourite. His views on Education, Immigration, Employment, handling of Coronavirus crisis in America and other Socio–political issues including Minority and Health differ polar opposite from that of Donald Trump. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were running a tight race. Trump was projected to win some key battleground states like Florida, Ohio and and Texas. While Biden was projected to win New Hampshire and Minnesota because of this vastness of difference of views in pattern of governance promised to the people. According to Biden, “educators deserve a partner in the White House.” His plan for education includes tripling funding for Title I, eliminating funding disparities between schools, ensuring families have access to support services and modernized school buildings, and increasing the federal government’s investment in educators. He believes “educators shouldn’t have to fight so hard for resources and respect.”

Trump has stated that “a child’s zip code in America should never determine their future,” but his administration supports cutting education programs by $5 billion to fund a federal voucher program for private school scholarships. According to Trump, “people want school choice,” and “as president, I am fighting every day for the forgotten child.”

To combat the pandemic, Biden has proposed a comprehensive plan that would provide “free public testing and rapid deployment of supplies, as well as economic measures such as emergency paid leave and the creation of a state and local emergency fund.” Additionally, his plan would provide resources for food relief and remote student learning. He sides with “science, not fiction and fear,” and predicted in January 2020 “the outbreak of a new coronavirus. On the contrary, Trump proved himself to have been a total failure. For the first time any American President has failed so miserably to fight a Global crisis in his own country. Worse is that America has failed to give a lead to the world as in the past during a global crisis. Rejecting science and the realities of the pandemic, Trump and his administration failed to prepare the country for the virus. With more than 51 million Americans out of work, including almost 1 million educators, and almost 200,000 virus-related deaths, he believes that COVID will “go away. Things go away. No question in my mind that it will go away.” This kind of thought is regarded as madness in America. His curtailment of grant to WHO is not taken in a good spirit by the educated Americans. The way he flaunted mask wearing and other WHO dictated rules aggravated the Corona situation in America. No one is convinced that Covid is Chinese Flu. The selfish businessman motif with which he gave threat to India for supplying hydroxychloroquine hurt many in America.

To ensure public sector workers, including public school educators, Biden “would establish minimum collective bargaining rights for public-sector employees” and create a cabinet-level working group to promote unions. Publicly Trump aligns himself with American workers, but supports “decreased labour protections, rolled back worker safety and weakened federal unions.”

Biden acknowledges that the country is “seeing a national reckoning on racial justice and the tragic human costs of systemic racism.” In his plan to “Build Back Better by Advancing Racial Equity,” he outlines more than a dozen proposals to expand Black, Brown, and Native families’ access to affordable housing, higher education, fair compensation, and clean energy.” According to Biden, “this election is not just about voting against Donald Trump….It’s about rising to this moment of crisis, understanding people’s struggles and building a future worthy of their courage and their ambition to overcome.” Whatever Trump says that he is not a racist, his administration has dismantled the civil rights offices at the Departments of Education and Justice; it supports making it harder to register housing discrimination complaints; it rolled back guidance on racial disparities in school suspensions; it eliminated protections for transgender students; instituted a travel ban on predominantly.

If elected, Biden has vowed to send legislation to Congress on his first day to provide a “roadmap for citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants who contribute so much to this country.” He also would immediately strengthen protections for Dreamers, prioritize reuniting separated families, and reverse travel bans “designed to target primarily black and brown immigrants.. To ensure the “safety and prosperity of all Americans,” Trump supports immigration policies that “restore the rule of law and secure our border.” He remains unabashedly “committed to constructing a border wall’ which Biden strongly opposed.

If elected, Biden will protect the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and resist efforts to “start from scratch and get rid of private insurance.” He explains that “every American has a right to the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to affordable, quality health care.” Here Trump is a damn failure. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major public health crisis; Biden opposed privatization as he plans to “protect Social Security for the millions of Americans who depend on the program. If elected, Biden would support older Americans by providing “the oldest beneficiaries… with a higher monthly check to help protect retirees from the pain of dwindling retirement savings.” He would increase assistance for widows and widowers.

On the other hand, Trump claims that making changes to entitlement spending is “the easiest of all things.” Before he was elected, he promised not to cut Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security. However, if elected to a second term, Trump has signalled that he is open to cuts to Medicare, and he would propose deeper cuts to Medicaid and Social Security disability programs. Biden acknowledges the vital role played by historically Black Colleges and Universities and other MSIs. His plan invests $18 billion to make these institutions more affordable to students; $20 billion for much-needed infrastructure and facilities improvements; and $10 billion to create at least 200 new “centres of excellence” that will serve as research incubators. The goal is to increase student enrolment, retention, completion, and post-graduation. In Trump’s regime incidents of police brutalities as in the George Floyd killing case have increased.

Many Indian economists and political observers seem to be hopeful of better times if Biden wins as Trump’s too much mercenary attitude irked most people in India and also the Indian diaspora abroad including the USA. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Dept of English and American Studies, Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata. He may be reached at [email protected] Mobile 8961688870)