Judicial activism or Judicial overreach

By: Salil Saroj

“Let justice be done, though the heaven fall.”-WILLIAM WATSON

Once a king in India vowed to give justice in lieu of sacrificing his own life. To escape the hunger of a vulture, a sparrow approached the king to save her life, but at the same time, he could not deny the right to food to the vulture and so, he passed the judgments, “Make my flesh and blood your food, O Bird, but spare the life of the one who expects the justice promised to her and let the river of justice flow in the incessant manner.”

It is the term, currently, in use- “Judicial Activism”. In a way, it is an absurd term – if we have a judiciary it is to be hoped that its members will be active; but the term “activism”, of course, implies “intervention”. It involves innovative interpretations of the nuances of law. According to Justice J.S.Verma of Supreme Court, “The role of the judiciary in interpreting existing laws according to the needs of the times and filling in the gaps appears to be the true meaning of Judicial Activism.” In the other words, it is judicial activism that helps to advance the cause of law and it has been a continuous process in India. Judicial activism is, in fact, an essential part of judicial review.

“Justice without force is impotent, force without justice is tyranny.”-PASCAL

It may be pointed out in this context that the doctrine of the basic structure of the constitution limits the scope of amending power of parliament in sub sequential ways. Some of the basic features of this structure, though not actually listed, include rule of law, equality, federalism, secular polity, and most important judicial review. The judgments enunciating the concept of the basic structure of the constitution may be described as ,”judicial activism”, and it came more than twenty years ago. A decade later came the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in favor of social action and the court, accepting its validity and stepping in to set things right. Ideologically, such litigation and judicial intervention born of it has transformed the “classical liberal rights model enshrined in the constitution (part II) into a paradigm of people’s rights.” Such litigation has indeed democratized the access to the apex court. These cases have broadened the scope of fundamental rights to include right to dignity, shelter, health, environment, privacy; they have given rise to fresh forms of judicial scrutiny of government institutions. Whether they are hospitals, prisons or juvenile homes.

“The love of justice in most men is simply the fear of suffering injustice.”- Francois De La Rochefoucauld.

How did Public Interest litigation (perhaps more aptly termed social action litigation) grow? Public spirited individuals began to seek redress in matters affecting not them individually, but the rights of people in general. Termed as public interest litigation in the 1980s by justice P.N.Bhagwati . The then Justice M.N.Venkatchalliah came on the scene, and he set the tone for a new activism. As the Chief Justice, he adopted a posture independent of the government, and was sympathetic to the filing of PIL cases. He took the lead and judges began to get bolder. And very aptly, Robert.F.Kennedy quoted: “Justice delayed is democracy denied.”

A polity usually comprises three wings-executive, legislative and judiciary. Each generally has its own role to perform. In this context, it may be worthwhile recalling the views of Prof. Jeffery Jowell from England. Outlining the guiding principles of judicial activism, he said that terms of power conferred on them. So is judicial intervention to be invited if the state refuses to comply with the statutory provisions. It is also to be seen that policy is not sacrificed for principle. We live in an era where governments are weakened. Public interest suits ranging from cases of out of turn allotment of government houses without proper reason, discretionary allotment of petrol pumps and LPG connection to those having influence with highly placed bureaucrats/politicians, the fraud involved animal husbandry scam in Bihar, and, of course, the (in) famous “Hawala Cases”, the Supreme Court has given firm decision. True, in some cases, the court has assumed the role of issuing directions (telling the CBI to investigate thoroughly and not to dose any case without the court’s orders) – a job of the executive. It may also be pointed out that as the law stands, the CBI is a department under a particular minister, and there is no provision in law that the agency should report to a court and not to the minister concerned to investigate cases in a state without the state government permission. The law, as it stands, may be productive of abuse but changing that law is the business of the legislature not the courts. So, here is the judiciary actually legislating!

But, what are the citizens to do if the executive authority would not do anything above the spreading cancer of corruption in public life, and the legislature including in the highest one, is unable to do anything except to paralyze itself? Having lost all hopes of any self-reform by the political system, most Indians have started viewing politicians of all hues with criticism, even contempt. They look up to the higher judiciary as the only possible redeemer of the despairing situation. And this nation has been the torchbearer of the cause of impeccable justice delivery system:

Judges, in the circumstances, provide better guideposts to the state so that policy is not ignored. Elected representatives must fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the people, judges, executive and legislature cannot operate in mutually exclusive closeted compartments. True, utilitarian policies, socio-economic actions and rational implementation is best tackled by the state, but abuse of power, unfair procedure, unconstitutional action, or even lack of required action may surely be checked by the judiciary. As politicians are elected and judges are not, the former do not like to be pulled by the latter. However, if the elected representatives betray the mandate reposed in them, they surely should be brought to book. And the process in only through recourse to courts. To bring back the rule of law in a peaceful manner, and not through revolution, judicial activism is the first step.

Judicial activism becomes necessary to put a check on tyranny born out of a temporary political majority in legislature which might otherwise seek to rewrite the constitution in order to be entrenched in power. In the same way judicial intervention becomes inevitable when the executive and the legislature abandon their duties and responsibilities.

There are fears in some quarters that the judiciary is overstepping its authority, that it is trespassing into spheres reserved for parliament and the executive. Policy-making and administration on carrying on the business of government in the executive’s job; to legislate (or change the law) is the prerogative of the legislature, after due debate and discussion of public interest involved.

In the present wave of judicial activism, prompted by the chief Justice of India. A.M. Ahmadi has opined:” The present situation is not really a case of one democratic institution trying to exert itself over another; rather, it is a case of citizens finding new ways of expressing their concern for events occurring at the national level, and exerting their involvement in the democratic process.”

In the recent years, as the incumbents of parliament have become less representative of the will of the people, there has been a growing sense of frustration with the democratic process. The ordinary citizen has reacted in either of two ways. One group- whose members constitute a large majority- has chosen to look upon these developments as an unavoidable feature and has adopted itself to these uncertainties while continuing to bemoan its destiny. The other group- which constitutes a very small minority-has chosen a more positive, innovative approach and has sought to achieve its objective through judiciary. This is done by approaching public spirited organizations and bodies, who, in turn file public interest case before the courts. This would have been wholly unnecessary if the issues were fully discussed in parliament and people were kept informed of developments. When such citizen raise grave constitutional issues and exercise their fundamental rights in involving the jurisdiction, the Supreme Court is left with little choice but to act.

The judicial Activism may seem disturbing when seem to encroach upon executive and legislature spheres a union. But what else in possible, if the executive is lax or the legislator …….in initiative to mend out dated laws or remain impervious to public pressure to bring about a change when public interest clashes with the members, collective self- interest? As Nikhil Chakravarty has observed “There are cases in which the intervention by the judiciary may seem unusual but we are passing through abnormal times, and the judiciary in organ of the constitution which alone has the authority to interpret the constitution.”

The lack of concern by the legislature for some pressing problems of the people and the near disappearance of responsible and responsive governance by the executive have compelled the court to enforce the right of citizen through novel and innovative strategies to meet the needs of the times. Whether it is environmental pollution, the scandal in allotment of government accommodation or the Hawala case, the court is upholding constitutional rights; the right to life in the first example and the right to equality in the latter two. The deadline is the role played by the other two is situations of the state has inexorably changed the role of the court, from being a “sentinel on the qui vive “ to a savior on call. The Supreme Court, as the final court of appeal, is known as “the court of last resort”, but the wide writ jurisdiction enjoyed by it has often made it the court of first and only resort. Self –restraint, tolerance for dissent, and respect for institutional autonomy do not come easily to the rich and powerful of India. As the eminent jurist Nani Pakhivala once noted,” Let us not pretend that the rule of law is a concept which can be regarded as a part of the Indian Psyche,” the Judiciary in these enjoined to attend to the difficult take of seeing to it that institution, groups and individuals do not cross the limits. The Indian constitution allows a person to move the Supreme Court directly for redress of violation of basic rights (Article 32). In the circumstances, the doctrine of separation of powers can only signify a division of functions. If the decisions of the coordinate branches of government are constitutionally correct, the judiciary has no right to interfere. But if a decision violates a right of the Indian people, it is not constitutionally correct; hence judicial intervention like jails and juvenile homes, it is wrong to say that the court is administrating institutions; it is the executive which continues to administers them but with the added duty of reporting to the court. The situation has arisen because of the indifference shown by the executive to the constitutional rights of citizens within these institutions.

Judicial Activism is feared even by conscientious and highly knowledgeable citizens of India on the ground that it may lead to a violation of basic principle of democracy replacing an elected government by nominated bodies. Nani Pakhivala laments that we have achieved a degree of degradation and corruption that only way of preserving orders is seen to be governance of the country through the apex court. “It pretends the twilight of democracy- we have lost all sense of propriety and are not only willing but eager to call upon the court to decide those questions which is the duty of the government to decide firmly and courageously. We forget the elementary proposition that judicial pronouncements can never be a cover for inadequacy of government. In the circumstances, there is a fear about the very survival of democracy. If today the duty of governing the country can be shifted from the government to Supreme Court, tomorrow it may be shifted from the elected representatives to nominated individuals. For example the people may accept the decision of the army or any other dictator, as they are accepting the decision of the Supreme Court today without asking the question whether they are in the realm of the governance of the country. What has happened before can happen again. If the government of the country can be carried on not by individuals nominated by the government, is there –from the viewpoint of democracy –much difference between a government by lawyer appointed by the government to be Supreme Court judges and government by military officers nominated to be in charge of the army?

A disheartening situation, but in the present circumstances, there appears to be no choice- the judiciary seems to be the hope of the people for restoring lost democratic rights. After all how can democracy are better served if, along with executive and legislature, the judiciary too abandons the citizen? That could lead to a situation in which the citizens may be compelled to take the law into their own hands; there would then be a revolution.

However ‘Activism’ should not become ‘overreach’ and ‘populism’; nor should it lead the judiciary to assume the mantle of arrogant righteousness, which can graduate to despotism. Judges too are human and prone to errors and human aberrations. Furthermore, there can be no escape from an intense debate about the merits and defects of the Supreme Court’s judgment. Public debates could even degenerate into irresponsible partisanship, especially if the Supreme Court is to be called upon decide such politically sensitive issues to what constitutes. ‘Hindutva’ or such economically vital matters like who gets which telecom contract. It is therefore absolutely necessary that the court is allowed to decide these matters without someone imputing motives or malafide intention to the judges. Nonetheless, the very essence of democracy and its product, the liberal l order would demand that the judges do not object to a discussion of the wisdom or the correctness of their decisions.

Just as ministers, bureaucrats and legislatures are not above criticism, similarly, the judges of the High court and the Supreme Court cannot be presumed to be beyond the pale of scrutiny.

Judicial activism should not become judicial fundamentalism.

In the words of Justice J.S. Verma, “Judicial activism and judicial restraint are two faces of the same coin. Self-discipline is to be practiced strictly by the members of the judiciary and judges must refrain from commenting on policy matters.”

One worry concerning judicial activism is however real: what if the order passed are not enforced?

What if these PIL cases become unmanageable numerically? What is to be done in case of delay- so common in judiciary matters? The hope awakened in the public will die out. To obviate such a situation, in the courts must seek to enforce their orders requiring senior members of bureaucracy to be present during hearings.

It is also necessary that the effort to “ redemocratise India is not left to judges alone. It is the duty of every thinking citizens of country to help judiciary in this effort. The media too has a role in educating the public and crusading the public and crusading for a clean and efficient administration.

If the judiciary does not maintain restraint and crosses its limits there will be a reaction which may do great damage to the judiciary, us independence, and its respect in society.

It is not opined that a judges should never be activist but such activism should be done only in exceptional and rare cases, and ordinarily judges should exercise self-restraint.

Justice Frank observed: “courts are not represent active bodies. They are not designed to be a good reflex of a democratic society. Their essential quality is detachment, founded on independence of the judiciary is jeopardized when courts become embroiled in the passion of the day, and assume primary responsibility in choosing between compelling political, economic, and social pressures.