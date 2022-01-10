By: Swagata Padmapati

Loitering under the inky darkness of the starlit sky against the ruffled breeze, some knotty moments of love and nostalgia conjured up like flashes of motion pictures reeling backwards to the childhood days. Recounting one such oldest memories it felt good to reminiscence back to the day my little sister was born. Much like the cosmic design of the species Mammalia in the theory of evolution, she was born from the boudoir of our mother’s womb. Nursed and nourished well for a period of nine months, her existence was finally formalised and sculpted in the wintry month of January. Though both of us resonated with similar chemicals of our creators, we were coded very differently in design and hence grew up being diametrical opposite creatures.

The arrival of the newbie was an over-embellished affair at home with people running helter-skelter making arrangements for the new one. We were put up at our grand parent’s place then and I remember very vividly the time when I was taken to the hospital to meet the second in command. It was a melting moment for me to see the pink little cute pumpkin sleeping just beside my mother. It was a mixed bag of emotions for me to sink in; the joy of love on one hand and harbouring a tinge of insecurity under my belly on the other hand. Though my love for her was never overshadowed but as time passed it did give me few frowning moments of alienation, jealousy and insecurity all at the same time. I was just five then and with the baby arriving; I was suddenly made to grow up very fast. Colourful mittens, frocks, sweaters, socks, nappies, diapers etc were brought for her leaving me green eyed. Nobody, even remotely, thought of getting gifts for me along with the baby to bail me out of this self-created hapless predicament. Instead, everyone was trying to dole out uncalled advises on how I should now support my mom in taking care of the baby. Of course, the cornucopia of events trolling around was not an inch fair to a puny five years old. I could see my world turning topsy-turvy and surely, I believed that the entire cosmos had conspired against me.

As time passed the little trivia was growing up and very soon became my apprentice. I started getting things done through her by training her the ways and means of getting the things done from the family. She became my most prized possession. A confidant and an accomplice in crime. I exchanged numerous favours with her. From tendering request for sleep overs at a friend’s place to getting solicited invitations approved for birthday parties to taking off for few days after exams to getting ten bucks for ice-cream after school, she was doing everything for me in return for helping her with holiday home works and maths sums. She was essaying her role very well and I was very happy for having her in my life. We glued together throughout our childhood and life went on with bitter-sweet symphony. It should however never be mistaken that we never fought; we had our share of pansy fights and fought for all ownership and territorial rights under the sun.

The stories revolving around this smart dame are rather intriguing for she was astute in manoeuvring everything very smartly and was smashing good at it. She kept my titular position unchallenged for a long time and I was basking under the happiness of retaining the sole propriety of getting things done as per my whims and fancies.

However, as time passed we joined higher and senior secondary school together. At this moment our lives were painted rather colourful. All the mollycoddling was being replaced by strict dispensation at home. Now it came with certain additional stratified beliefs as well and it seemed no less than a military barrack in running the daily errands of the day. While going through the annals of history we combinedly believed if somebody could have made it to the ranks in the German Army. We were like the leashed Pomeranians bound by the regimes and rigours of strict discipline and focus. For people who bought the idea that “Daughters are their father’s princess”, our erstwhile episodes of childhood were much contrary to this selling proposition which means that our cadre invited both rewards and punishments in same degree. We went on to do every sort of job and enjoyed mutual camaraderie. From getting the sloppy shoes polished to getting our water bottles ready for school to parading our way to get our bicycles fixed to getting stationaries from the cooperative society to cycling down to school, home and tuitions we had done it all. We were literally brought up with a lot of ownership and accountability which was tad irritating at that point of time but in retrospect, probably those were the better things that happened to us so that we could navigate well in life at a later point. As life moved on from discipline and academic world, we exceled in cultural events too. The cultural milieu in the family was encouraging and we were facilitated well for art, dance and music. Though we despised reading books by Nehru and Gandhi and some acclaimed Assamesse scholars for it was beyond our scholastic palette, we got ourselves wrapped in Tom Sawyer, Malory Towers, Wuthering Heights, David Copperfield from the school library which we understood well and enjoyed reading.

Just as our school got over, we went in different directions in life. This was at this point that all the physical and mental callisthenics we went through together came to our rescue to navigate well the modalities of the world. We understood each other more and shared fair bit of friendly exchanges. It had always been very nice with her around, and it amused me manifold to watch her grow from a tiny toddler to a Martian goddess who is ready to conquer the iniquitous world.

Finally, before signing off the thoughts for the day I am reminded of the lines from the famous pastoral comedy of William Shakespeare “And one man in his life plays many parts. His acts being seven ages” from the celebrated monologue “All the world’s a stage”. And as this sublime moment of here and now ticks away, a subtle joy seems to have gripped me to see the varying episodes of hers meandering together with mine through the uncertain ebbs and flow of time.