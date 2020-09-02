Kshamavani Divas special: Sow the seeds of Friendship & Forgiveness

By: Lalit Garg

Kshamavani and Maitri (Friendship) Day has its own unique and special spiritual significance among Jain Culture’s various occasion of non-violence, friendship, forgiveness, sacrifice and ritual culture. It is a symbol of human unity, mutual harmony, brotherhood and mutual friendship. The heart of the festival of self-purification and self-aggrandizement is ‘Maitri Divas’. It is held on the eleventh day after the ten-day Sadhana of the Daslakshan festival. Ten main principles are followed during there 10 days of sadhana- Uttam kshama (Forgiveness), Uttam Mardav (Modesty/Humility), Uttam Arjav (Straightfordness), Uttam Shauch (Contentment), Uttam Satya (Truth), Uttam Saiyam (Self-Restraints), Uttam Tap (Penance), Uttam Tyag (Renunciation), Uttam Akinchan (Non-attachment) and Uttam Brahmacharya (Supreme Celibacy ). Digambara Jain followers for ten days celebrate this after Worshiping with a sense of self purification. On the festival of autism, the devotees observe fast and restraint according to their power and walk on the path of non-violence. Paryushan is the main festival of Jainism. Shvetambara sect of Jainism celebrates it for 8 days and Digambara sect for 10 days.

On the second day of Anant Chaturdashi, all the people in the temple and homes have forgiven each other for their sins and bitter words committed throughout the year, unknowingly hurting others and apologize to each other and join hands and hug and call it as “Michhami dukkadam”. On this day, apologizing for our mistakes or mistakes and forgetting the mistakes of others, forgiving, proves the importance of celebrating this day. If a person does not open a tangled knot on this day, he puts a question mark in the purification of his combination. Expressing friendship is not just laying the emotional net. But befriending all humanity is to fill our gap with happiness. Separated hearts have to be reconciled; the source of goodwill and compassion is the excuse of God. The more relevance and utility of forgiveness and friendship day in the transition phase of Corona Mahavidhi is that it is a powerful means to ignite self-consciousness as well as arouse immunity.

Acharya Gyanasagarji used to say that the philosophy of Maitri Parva is very deep. Preparation of apologies is necessary to reach friendship. Taking forgiveness and forgiving is a healthy tradition of mind refinement. The apologist acknowledges his or her mistakes and pledges not to repeat them again in the future, while the pardoner is free to bear the brunt or attacks on him without any prejudice or reason. Forgiveness and friendship is such a unique basis that does not erase anyone, gives an opportunity to improve.

Friendship is an important relationship in the life of a human. Despite the differences, all religions and sects have accepted the importance of forgiveness and friendship by one vote. According to Acharya Vidyasagarji, ‘forgiveness’ is the ornament of heroes. Forgiveness is important in every religion. The superiority of forgiveness is also emphasized in Vedic texts. Forgiveness and friendship hold high positions in Judaism, Islam and Christianity. It is counted among the basic elements of Christianity. The forgiving spirit of Christ, the originator of Christianity, is well known. For the people who offered him to a cross, he also said – “God!” Forgive them, because they do not know what they are doing. “Even in Islam, the power of forgiveness and the philosophy of friendship have been accepted as digging power. Zarathustra, the promoter of Zoroastrianism, was not even ready to accept that there exists any religion in which there is no place for forgiveness and friendship.

Tathagata Buddha said – Forgiveness is the ultimate power. Forgiveness is the ultimate tenacity. Forgiveness is the root of religion. No other element equal to forgiveness is beneficial. Because the flowers of love, compassion and friendship blossom on the earth of tolerance and forgiveness. The word friendship is very sweet. Man lives with the effort to have more and more friends. Friendship is beyond both raga and malice.

‘Friendship with all’ is a very important statement, but until the process of friendship and the philosophy of friendship is clear, ‘making friendship’ is not very meaningful and successful. This is a great philosophy of friendship. We make the current relationship very limited. The pain is the same, but we look at our faces and make our own decisions. This selfish interpretation can connect us with love but not with compassion. There is selfishness in love, rites of raga-malice, while compassion is synonymous with Almighty. It is said – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is Entire world is a family. It is a matter of direct vision. But if you go in the past it will mean – the creature in this world has been a member of your family or family at some time.

Mahavir said – “Yes, this living being has been born many times, not once, in the form of relationships of parents, siblings etc. of all beings.”

Forgiveness and friendship is our culture. It explains the entire human relationship. We do not think of friendship as a word, it is a complete lifestyle. In today’s selfish era, if we talk about friendship only on the balance of logic, then probably the right result will not come. Because friendship comes from the heart, not from selfishness. That is why wherever the ground of friendship becomes weak; the fear of the foundation becoming hollow also creates new dangers around life. Today, there are cracks in human relations, sensations are drying up, in the fulfillment of personal interests we are denying the existence of others, never tolerate anyone for a moment against the mind.

The question arises, why is there such a lack of friendship among humans? Why is there so much mutual difference? Why is there ideological disharmony? Why is there discrimination? Even after being knowledgeable, prudent and sensible, a person fights. The tension remains entangled between the disputes. He neither sees with the eye of conscience, nor listens with neutrality and balance, nor thinks and decides with relativity. This is the reason why personal creativity is ending. Feelings of family co-operation and participation are breaking. Social disintegration is coming out. Religious beliefs are beginning to weaken. Man has been counting on the chains of selfishness in captivity of words while holding self-held beliefs. At such a time, Friendship Day brings new energy in person, family, society, nation and human relationships. The sense of friendship and forgiveness is the protective shield of our self-development. Acharya Shri Tulsi directed seven sutras for this. Friendship requires – faith, self-sacrifice, detachment, tolerance, forgiveness, fearlessness, coordination. This Saptapadi is the background of meaningfulness and success in spiritual life. It is a guide to development.

During the corona Mahavidhi and havoc, every human is in search of happiness, health, life-security and peace and wants to find out where is happiness, health, safety and peace? Its simple answer is that it is contained in the philosophy of forgiveness and friendship. Friendship Day is a powerful means of making life happy and awakening the magical sensations in the heart of the world in a current environment while human emotions and mutual relations are drying up. It is the only Jain religion that has linked friendship with life-behavior by giving it the form of a festival. There is a need that we should all celebrate the Friendship Festival in a comprehensive manner so that harmony can be established in our personal, family, social and national life. (The writer is a Journalist, columnist, & Member: Rajbhasha Samiti, Ministry of Home Affairs & can be reached via email [email protected])