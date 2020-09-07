Landing at Wrong Airstrip

By: Kamal Baruah

Pilots are alerted often with a NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) message on potential hazards along flight route, airspace classification, establishment, services, procedures and safety. NOTAMs have been used in aviation since the days of teletypewriter. The alphanumeric characters with abbreviations galore are sent across on wireless/telecom in short notice. VHF Omni-Directional Range ground navigation aids continuously to transmit its airport code in Morse, say Chennai MAA (−− · − · −), confirming serviceable station for pilot. For others it’s TEST (− · ·· · −) signifying aid not to be used. To ensure flight safety, it’s essential for a pilot to identify the station before using any navigation or approach aid. The recent tabletop tragedy at Kozhikode has reminded us the challenges in aviation when Air India flight reportedly overshot the runway killing 18 people including both the pilots.

It was endless hours in the afternoon shift. The day-flying had already been packed for the day. They were in the Ops room awaiting final call from the Tower and looked out on the beautiful twilight of Chennai. The conical windsocks in red and white were dancing along the wind direction which resembled giant sock. Meteorologists kept careful watch on the sky to look out for cloud. The samosa with chutney and garam chai went perfectly well. Suddenly an object had been detected by the Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) screen displaying a message on computer. There swooped an aircraft downward towards the airstrip. No sooner ATC Tambaram called up ATC Chennai, tried to contact the aircraft but all efforts went in vain.

On 2nd June, 1997, a Boeing 747 of Saudi Arabian Airline wanted to land at Chennai Airport. Incidentally the radar was not operational on that fateful day. ATC placed the Saudi in a holding pattern making ovular circles for landing. They found no clue, and wondered it could be the missing aircraft from Flight Information Region (FIR). Since the weather was fine, Captain Khayat sought approach for visual clearance. The pilot avoided navigational instrument as he had seen the runway physically. He sighted 05 of Air Force Tambaram strip instead of 07 of Chennai and started descending towards the threshold for touchdown. Air Force Controller panicked and fired four red cartridges in the air, signalling the refusal of permission. The pilot either didn’t see or simply ignored. He was running out of time before he got through another attempt for take-off and had to continue approach. While it touched down, the pilot realised it was a grave blunder when he sighted a shorter runway from the cockpit, but promptly jammed the brakes to save 330 passengers and 17 aircrews aboard. The abrupt landed blew four tyres before making a stunning halt at the edge of the runway, barely 100 metres from the huddle of ATC.

Landing is one of the toughest jobs in flying. Every airfield is unique and international flights are unfamiliar with the local area and thereby face a dilemmatic task. Some rely on what they see out of the cockpit rather than instruments and charts. Interestingly Chennai (IATA – MAA, ICAO – VOMM) and Tambaram (ICAO – VOTX) are apart by 6 nautical miles with their coordinated geographical location (Latitude-Longitude)13°4’N 80°17’E and 12°55’ N80°6’E respectively. Pilots often get confused as both the airstrips have similar runway numbering 12-30 (expressed as 120°-300°, Navigators use ordeal direction north as 360°). It was a nerve racking experience for Air Force Tambaram as the fully loaded 747 came down on 4,700 feet runway instead of 10,000 feet of Chennai.

The base was put on high alert and it sealed off the runway, cordoned off the aircraft including passengers. It was a tense and suspense situation akin to Hollywood movies, but all too real. Woken up by the sudden landing without any emergency and permission, the commandos took out loaded guns from the armoury and cocked-readied the weapons for firing. The passengers had no clue while waiting five hours inside the aircraft on tarmac but complained about no air-conditioning. They only learnt about the miracle when they were safely evacuated. Sabotage was ruled out after a talk with DGCA and Civil Aviation. But the aircraft was tucked up 4 days as the runway was too short to fly again. It was like the warrior Abhimanyu (Saudi Arabian Airline Boeing 747) that was trapped inside the invincible Chakravyuh (Airstrip 05) in the battle of Kurukshetra (Tambaram Base) by Dronacharya (Air Force Commando). And the plane stayed stuck after landing at the wrong airport.

The mission to get the aircraft out deemed impossible. Should it be dismantled into scrap or towed down on road to Chennai? Finally it was stripped bare to be lightened, with interiors and ACs removed, and even fuel emptied. On the 4thday at 1648Z, the Boeing-trained Commander Captain Jam Joomperformed a near miracle after 3 and 1/2 hours of waiting for favourable wind, when he steered the huge plane off the tarmac after running the shortest distance for 3960 feet, where a jumbo jet required at least 8000 feet strip space for take-off. The incident cost the airlines a boatload of Saudi Riyal 1.16 million for landing and parking charges. It was just a tentative penalty but the damages were far higher as the entire runway, taxiways, ramps and lights were severely damaged. And the big bird had finally flown by shattering ATC glass pane spontaneously. After 9 minutes it finally landed in Chennai.

Thereby flight safety is given top priority. It takes a heavy toll for faults of pilot’s shoulders and lack of maintenance by ground crews. It’s also affected by weather, Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and several extension/dispensations by DGCA. Air Crash Investigations opine accident due to technical fault or human error. There are other issues like choice of runway, wind direction, faulty landing gear and extension of runways too that are taken into consideration. After Tambaram fiasco, we were recalled for a refresher course on Aviation Fire Safety, which gave us the opportunity to reccount the bizarre situation as eye-witnesses. We were passionately learning those coordinates for locating airfields. We were elevated at 90 ft AMSL (Above Mean Sea Level) at VOTX (V for south Asia, O for south India, TX for Tambaram) while the Saudi Airlines was doing correct landing at wrong airport.

This is a typical NOTAM for Tambaram

A1234/97 NOTAMR A1212/97

Q) VOMF/QMXLC/IV/NBO/A/000/999/1304N08017E005 A) VOTX B) 970602 1800 C) 9706061648 E) DUE WIP RWY CLSD AND DIVERTED CTN ATZ

This decodes into the following:

Series and No (A1234) Issued in 1997 (97), Nature of NOTAM Replacing (R) NOTAM 1212 issued in 1997 (97)

Q) FIR Chennai FIR (VOMF), Subject Taxiway (MX), Condition Closed (LC), Traffic NOTAM issued for IFR (I) flight and VFR flights (V), Purpose NOTAM selected for immediate attention of flight crew members (N), for PIB entry (B), concerning flight operations (O), Scope Aerodrome (A), Limits FL 000 to FL 999 (000/999) Geographical Location 13°4’N 80°17’E (1304N 08017E) Operation radius of the NOTAM 5NM (005) A) Aerodrome Tambaram (VOTX) B) From 18:00 UTC 2 Jun 1997 (9706021800) C) Until 16:48 UTC 6 Jun 1997 (9706061648) E) Description due to work in progress (DUE WIP), runway (RWY) is closed (CLSD) and diverted. Caution advised (CTNADZ). (The writer is a former Air Warrior)