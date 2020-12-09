Layer bird farming for self employment and nutritional security

By: Dr Monuj Kumar Doley & Dr Neethi Baruah

Layer poultry farming means raising egg laying poultry birds for the purpose of commercial egg production. One to start a Layer farm the birds need to be raised from one day old chicks. They start laying eggs commercially from 18-19 weeks of age. They remain laying eggs continuously upto their age of 72-78 week. They can produce about one kg of eggs by consuming about 2.25 kg of food during their egg laying period. There are various poultry breed in the market having varying capacity of egg production. Egg is a very good source of high quality protein, vitamins (Vit A, D, E & K) along with rich source of important minerals such as selenium, Zinc, Iron, copper etc. An animal protein contributes a very important part in healthy human diet.

Adequate protein intake is critical for health and development. Generally, protein of animal origin is of higher quality for humans owing to its amino acid pattern and good digestibility. When administered in mixtures it can enhance the quality of plant proteins, but its availability is often low in low-income communities, especially in young children, the elderly, and pregnant and lactating women, who have increased requirements and in whom high-quality protein also stimulates (bone) growth and maintenance. In India, the current per-capita availability of eggs is 54 whereas the ICMR recommendation is the consumption of 180 eggs per person per annum. This indicates that there is ample scope to bridge the gap between availability and requirement egg in the country as a whole as well asin promoting self employment to ever growing youth population.

According to a report of the Assam Livestock Corporation Ltd, the state imports about 33 lakh eggs per day from outside states mainly from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc, thereby losing revenue of nearly Rs 1crore. Inspite of huge market demand Assam incurs a huge revenue loss per day due to its failure to produce various livestock products especially egg. The layer birds can be classified into two types based on the nature and colour of egg they produced.

1. White Egg Laying Hens: These types of hens are comparatively smaller in size. Relatively eat less food, and the colour of egg shell is white. Some popular white egg laying hens are Bab Cock BV-300, Havard White, Isa White, Nikchik,Lehman White, Sever White, Bovanch White, Hi Sex White, Hi line White, etc.

2. Brown Egg Laying Hens: Brown egg laying hens are relatively larger in size. They eat more foods, compared to white egg layers due to its larger metabolic activity. Lay bigger eggs than other laying breeds. Egg shell is brown coloured. There are many types of brown layer birds available. Among those Isa Brown, Hi Sex Brown, Sever 579, Lehman Brown, Hi Line Brown, Bab Cock BV-380, Gold Line, Bablona Tetro, Bablona Harko, Havard Brown etc. are very suitable for commercial layer poultry farming. Some important farm operation/activities of the layer farm includes1. Selection and procurement of layer chicks: Before starting a layer farm one should properly select the type of bird suitable in that particular region, breed availability of chicks. The chicks must be procured from disease free reputed hatchery and check details record of the farm if possible. 2. Housing for layer poultry farm: Housing is an important to provide shelter, protect the birds from predators, proper feeding and watering, prevent from various diseases etc. The layer farm should have minimum space allocation of 2sqft per bird. The house should be in east west direction, cemented concrete floor which is easy to clean. The housing pattern comprises of Deep litter type and cage type. Generally, in deep litter floor layer birds are kept till start of lay and transferred to cages. On the other hand, in case of cage rearing system birds are kept in cages along with provision of water and feed in the cage. Commercially, ready cages are also available in the market.

3. Care of chicks: Generally day old layer chicks are transported from distant places leading to heavy stress and mortality. Immediately after arrivals of chicks they must be provide electrolyte solution and/or provide 5 per cent glucose water upto 1-2hours.

4. Feeding of layer birds: In livestock and poultry, feed account for 60-70 per cent of the total production cost. There are many commercial feed available in the market for layer chickens. The layer feed can also be prepared in home after procured ingredients from local. But one must consider that the feed and feed supplements you bought are enriched with Protein, Vitamins and Mineral which are very important for laying hens affecting the quality of eggs, fertility and layer bird’s health. Calcium is an important component of egg so the feed must be supplemented with 2 per cent calcium. There are three types of commercial layer poultry feed used to fed the birds based on different age group:

• Starter feed-Generally fed upto the age of 7 weeks. It contains protein upto 22-24%.

• Grower feed-Fed upto the age of 20 weeks. It contains less protein i.e. upto 14%.

• Layer feed- Fed from the age of 20 weeks upto 72-78 weeks(i. e. laying stage). It contains 16 to 18 percent protein level and extra calcium and minerals for strong eggshells.

5. Vaccination: Vaccination program is a must to protect chicks from infectious (mainly viral diseases)/ keep them free from all types of diseases. There are many types of poultry vaccines which must be provide to boost immunity against infectious diseases following standard vaccination schedule. These vaccines are Ranikhet (Strain: Lasota/ F1; R2B), Gumboro disease, Fowl pox etc.

6. Biosecurity measures: Biosecurity measures are important to protect the birds from various infectious diseases. It means various strategic and integrated approaches encompassing policy and regulatory frameworks to analyze and manage risk in the sectors of food safety, life and health including associated environmental risk. (Dr Monuj Kumar Doley is a Subject Matter Specialist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Karbi Anglong and Dr Neethi Baruah is a Junior Scientist at Regional Agricultural Research Station, Diphu, Karbi Anglong)