Lessons learned from 2020

By: Dr (Fr) John Parankimalil, SDB

Today is the last day of 2020. We have been hearing a lot of voices through videos, emails and posts… “The worst year 2020”, “I am sick of 2020”, “Get rid of 2020”. Well, 2020 is the year that we will never forget. But to hate it and to wish it way would also mean that we’re letting go of a great opportunity to profit from the most crucial lessons that 2020 has taught us.

I am sure that this year has helped us to grow more in our dependence on the Lord. We learned that humans propose, set several goals and make many plans but God has full authority to dispose our proposals. And His verdict is the final. We just have to obey!

We have realized how insignificant we are before nature. God has blessed us with immense knowledge, but we cannot fight a virus that is so small that it is invisible. We have not reached the heights we are unnecessarily proud of achieving. That we need to humble ourselves and work harder!

All of us, some more than others have learnt patience, empathy, minimalism – that we really don’t need so much and we have survived the challenges. We saw life differently for the first time. We saw the ending of incessant activity for the first time. We saw ourselves extraordinarily quiet for the first time. We saw many people relaxing for the first time. We saw nature at its best for the first time. We saw families knitting together as never before for the first time.

We learnt that life is the biggest blessing. We need to thank God for giving us a chance to survive this pandemic where thousands have lost their lives. We are lucky to survive this disease. Now we must learn to value life. Death can approach from anywhere and put a full stop to this glorious chapter. We need to enjoy this gift before we lose it.

The pandemic has taught us the difference between need and want. We want the entire world, but do we need it? No. We just run behind the desires ignoring the small happiness in life. Ultimately, we end up achieving nothing. We have learned to live with the things we need.

This year has taught us to slow down, to relax. It taught us that the world will go on without any of us.

It has taught us the value of sharing. Sharing clothes, food, and amenities with others gives an immeasurable pleasure. The blessing that comes out of the heart of a needy person reaches the sky instantly. It brings about miracles.

It has taught us the 10th Apple effect – which is actually the law of diminishing gratitude, in simple words, taking things for granted. If the 10th apple fails to give you as much pleasure as the first one, nothing is wrong with the apple, but with the person enjoying the fruit. It taught us to appreciate every person who plays a role in our life, whether it be a cook, a maid, or a driver. We take them for granted. Without them, life is so tough.

This pandemic has taught me to be happy in every moment, and happiness comes with contentment. Let us learn to be satisfied and grateful for all that we have. Life is short. We do not know when we will fall into the deep dark trench called death. Before that, we need to be happy and live life to the fullest.

Among the many lessons learned, I would like to mention here one of the quotes from Pope Francis, “Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is…life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you.”

At the same time, we look back at those negative moments that have left us bitter. We saw people dying all around us, unable even to have last look at them when they left this world. We saw many people suffering unduly, the migrant crisis; people losing their jobs, their only means of livelihood. We saw people struggling for food. At this time, we also saw many people willing to share what they had with those in need. We saw generosity at its best. We also saw selfishness. In all these experiences, we saw God was there with us. Today, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts. As we leave this year behind, and as we step into a new year, we move ahead with hope. We hope that things will happen in a way that we as humans may live life being sensitive to one another. We hope to retain all that contributed towards humanity and towards our relationship with God during the pandemic. He is still there with us in our problems and helps us to come out of these problems. Though we may be unfaithful to him, he will always be faithful to us.

Life will suddenly not change on the first of January. Our problems and our tragedies will not go away just because the date has changed. James 1:2-6 says “My friends consider yourselves fortunate when all kinds of trials come your way, for you know that when your faith succeeds in facing such trials, the result is the ability to endure. Make sure that your endurance carries you all the way without failing, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. But if any of you lack wisdom, you should pray to God, who will give it to you; because God gives generously and graciously to all. But when you pray, you must believe and not doubt at all. Whoever doubts is like a wave in the sea that is driven and blown about by the wind.”

David, the ancient Jewish king said “It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I may learn thy statutes.” (Psalm 119:71) We learn some important lesson in life, only through difficult situation. Distress is there to correct us, when responded correctly. God is far more interested in our character than our comfort. Psalmist says “It was the best thing that could have happened to me, for it taught me to pay attention to your laws.” The distress we face will either defeat us or develop us – depending on how we respond to them. God wants to use the troubles for good in our lives. Often times, we react rudely rather than pausing to consider what benefit they might bring. The Coronavirus and the prolonged lockdowns have helped us learn to be patient. And patience develops strength of character in us and helps us to trust God more each time we use it until finally our hope and faith are strong and steady. Our relationship to God and our character are the only two things we’re going to take with us into eternity. I invite you to this journey with God during this New Year, so that it may be a happy, healthy, fulfilling and mindful year 2021. (The writer is the Director of Don Bosco Institute of Management, Guwahati and can be reached at [email protected])