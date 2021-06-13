Let our children smile in the 3rd wave of Covid

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Nelson Mandela once said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” In the wake of Pandemic all over the world, it was heartening to know that children were less vulnerable than adults. So, there were no protective measures taken so far in India and elsewhere. But when the second wave dashed against Indian shores and fungus infection broke out as an endemic, children are reported to be more vulnerable than adults in the present situation and no one can imagine what terrible future is waiting for our children in the third wave of the Pandemic. The situation is more alarming because no children are yet vaccinated and no plan is so far made out anywhere in India. Time is very short and the infection is spreading faster. Already a large number of children have been orphaned during the second wave. Their world changed without them even realizing it. They could not understand why their parents were not returning from the hospitals.

Covid has devastated families across India, orphaning many children. Over the weekend, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced measures to help children with a fund of around 13970 dollars set aside for children. This will be given to them as a stipend from the ages of 18-23. But no one knows the efficacy of such a long drawn plan when children are at present going to be victims. The Adoption Laws are very strict in India and few states are modifying any rule for child protection and welfare in the context of the present Pandemic situation when millions of children have become orphaned and they need care from Adoption homes. There is a portal for adoption where people seeking adoption can register themselves. But the process is so complex that many do not want to be involved in such complications.

In India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, over 1000 covid orphans had been identified according to Dr Preeti Verma, a member of the State’s Child Welfare Commission. However, no such data is available from other states till date. Nor do we know what welfare measures are adopted by the state or central government for the welfare of the Covid orphans. There are now apprehensions that children can be exploited for cheap manual labour or even sex work making covid orphans very vulnerable to such predators.

Currently, parents and guardians in India are having sleepless nights apprehending that their children might be affected by black fungus and covid virus simultaneously during the third wave. Mucormycosis infection has already been detected in two children from Karnataka which is the first reported case. An 11 year old girl from Ballari district and a 14 year old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. These children are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes and had even contracted Covid -19 without realizing it. Karnataka alone, has so far reported 1250 cases of black fungus out of which 39 have succumbed to the infection. Though the current numbers of infected children are less comparatively to adults in India, it is gradually rising. Just because we have less cases among children does not permit us to be lenient. Public and scientists, till date, have been talking about how children have been largely spared from the devastation of covid -19. But the story now seems to be different. Even in America where covid is tackled so efficiently in the last six months after President Biden’s take over, covid is making children its victims. Nearly 3.17 million US children have tested positive for the virus. Few have been hospitalized and ever fewer have died but according to the Washington Post some children whether they had mild or severe cases, or no symptoms at all, are developing problems that last for weeks or months after their initial infection. These symptoms include fatigue, headache and heart palpitations. In India we have not even started proper testing of children taking it for granted that children are not vulnerable to covid. Now with the mortality cases of children increasing and the new fear of black fungus infection to which children are most vulnerable, the third wave of covid is already scaring many. Even WHO has recognized that Covid-19 can sometimes result in prolonged illness even in children and the biggest problem is children cannot fully express their problems even if infected.

The acute infection will lead to respiratory distress, blood coagulation issues and multisystem organ involvement similar to what an adult experiences, but children cannot understand all these problems. While children were regarded as ‘less exposed to virus’, it is not to conclude so easily that they are all safe in the coming days. It can cause more severe complications if black fungus has its sway on the children.

We must encourage the children not to give up so easily but it is a great responsibility of everyone now to give priority to the healthcare provisions for children against virus infection, be it covid or black fungus or white fungus. Many are still hopeful that the effect of the third wave will be a lot less than the second wave. We may have waves but as a community we would develop tolerance and herd immunity against the virus eventually. Dr Ambarish Satwick, Endovascular Surgeon opines that, “Herd immunity is a combination of both disease-induced herd immunity and vaccine-induced herd immunity. There are no ecologically sovereign nations in the world. There aren’t any sanctuaries. It is because the virus only mutates inside a human, it cannot mutate on the door handle, railing or while floating on air. As long as there is the transmission of the virus, there is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.”

Health authorities in India have been warning of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections. Having failed to adequately prepare for the second wave of coronavirus infection, the government is now routinely warning people of the possibility of the third wave in which children will be most affected. No one knows what new measures are being taken for giving priority to children and what new infrastructure is being developed to combat the third wave? Covid -19 has continued relentlessly for the last one and a half years, but in every country, there have been periods of surge that have been followed by a relative lull. In India so far there have been two very distinct periods of surge, separated by a prolonged lull. The hectic election campaign, the crowded roadshow and huge meetings just worsened the situation. But what is worse is very few to none measures have been adopted for keeping the children protected. Neither has their vaccination started for children nor is there any infrastructure for it. All are simply paying lip service and no concrete steps have still been taken by the states even after multiple waves of coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Since the first week of May, the daily tally of Coronavirus cases in the country seems to be on a declining trend. From the highest tally of 4.14 lakh, the daily count of Covid-19 cases has now come down to 2.6 lakh. The decline in the number of active cases has also been sustained with the total number falling from a high of 37.45 lakh. If the declining trend continues, then by some estimates the cases will come to the February 2020 level by the end of July. But the successive waves of infection are now continuing though they are milder than the initial waves. The question is how long this will be milder if the children are infected. The situation will go out of control if children start being infected in a condition where there is no infrastructure at all for saving the children from imminent death threatened by the third wave of Covid coupled with Black and White fungus infection.

Shakespeare had in Romeo and Juliet wrote, “One pain is lessened by another’s anguish. Take thou some new infection to the eye, And the rank poison of the old will die.” 2020 has been the year of isolation. 2021 is going to be the year of fear. It is obvious that human diseases are evolving with an unusual rapidity simply because of changes in our behavior that facilitates cross fertilization of different strains of germs as never before. Given the fact that a far greater number of people were infected during the second wave than the first, it is also being apprehended that the third wave might be more devastating than the second. The Virus can mutate in ways that it escapes the immune responses developed in the already infected people or those vaccinated. Most children know how to win us over. We cannot but smile at them and watch them smile back. Will the children be able to smile back to the onslaughts of the CoronaVirus or the Black and White fungus in the third wave? We are waiting with hope against hope! (The author is a senior academician and a Trilingual columnist. He can be reached at [email protected] )

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.