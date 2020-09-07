Let’s understand the similarity between violence of Sweden and Bengaluru

By: RK Sinha

Sweden is counted among the happiest and most peaceful nations of the world. Peace-loving people, crime rate almost zero and least jealousy, enmity, and violence among each other because of the tradition of collective celebration of festivals. Almost a decade ago, Islam was existing at a nominal level in these Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Finland and Denmark but due to liberally welcoming of Syrian Arabian refugees with open heart has resulted in ignited scourge and commotion in Sweden also. The reason cited was that some anti-social elements has disrespected the Quran. Swedish people do not bother or actually think about disrespecting any religion and their faith. They do not have any time left after doing their job with full devotion and thereafter enjoying the life fully. Despite this a heavy scourge inflamed just because of the rumour. IT capital of India, Bengaluru situated at many thousand kilometres far from Sweden witnessed a similar tragedy a few weeks ago where a trivial Facebook fracas was turned into conspired arson. A few innocent people lost their lives; many were injured and caused a heavy damage to government property.

Modern metropolis like Bengaluru was disturbed by the riotous, many places were set to fire and even ATM’s were vandalised. A so-called relative of Congress MLA in Bengaluru has allegedly posted on social media something so called defaming Prophet Muhammad, which resulted in this well planned retaliation. The burning question, is whether the violence is the only medium left to show your protest on any issue in any country, be it Sweden or India? Why has the bigot of Islamic society unhesitantly break the law and completely disturb the law and order situation of a society? The culprits of both the incidents could have been given the punishment and they will surely get it also. Had the laws were applied at the right time in countries like Sweden and India, these kinds of incidents could have been avoided. But this has not been the case. Aren’t by doing such idiotic activities these bigots disgracing and making insecure even the law abiding citizens of the Muslim community? This will only cause loss to them.

A news of disrespecting Quran came from Malmo city of Sweden, a North European country. Then after, the same Muslim people came on road who were given refuse by Swedish Government when they fled from Syria to escape Syrian mass killings. They took the entire city as hostage. Shops and buildings were set ablaze. Sweden police were not having any previous training to tackle these kinds of riots. It was a maiden incident of that extreme violence in such a beautiful European country. The time upto which police curb such riotous, a large scale damage had been done to huge property. The refugees who were given refuge on moral grounds in Sweden by Swedish government are said to be the people who did all the havoc. This is called ungratefulness. I have visited and seen Sweden and its peace-loving and harmonious people and I am totally impressed by it.

You must have remember, an exodus and large refuge was seen from Iraq and Syria to European countries evading violence in these gulf countries. Sweden was in frontline who warmly welcomed these refugees. Now it is undergoing and experiencing the reciprocation from these refugees of its liberal Nature.

The incident of Sweden can be accurately analysed if we relate it with the beginning phase of Islam. Then at that time a large number of refugees reached Madina from Mecca taking Hizrat. Earlier there was Jews tribals residing there. The significance of this Hizrat is such that Islami samvat (Islamic year) is named after it i.e., Hizri samvat. The people of Madina warmly welcomed these mohazirs. Ansar tribals shared their half property with these refugees. At that time Madina was called Yasrab, later its name was changed to madina-tun-nabi. In a few years all the residents of Madina either forcibly converted to Islam or were murdered. Those who left were expelled first from Madina and then from Arab. Today none of Jews dwell in Saudi Arabia. After the emergence of Islam, all those countries who were leading a peaceful time were forced and attacked by the Islam which said get up and venerate Allah only. It can be ascertained by the incidents of Bengaluru and Sweden at least.

Condemnation from the entire world was expected in the terrifying violence act that occurred in Malmo city of Sweden . Even the secularist and liberals of our country. But our pseudo secularists completely zipped their mouth. In a similar fashion they had locked their mouth during Bengaluru fracas. Actually the Islamic kathmullapan (Islamic bigotry) has taken a grave character in different parts of the world. Muslims as they say themselves has day-by-day adopted the step of protesting violently on the road even on trivial issues. They are unnecessarily spreading bigotry in the name of religion. This is increasing ignorance in a particular section of the society and country at large. These kathmullas in Bengaluru metropolis inflamed and provoked Muslims in poor slums in the name of blasphemy. Resulted in, these riotous people completely sabotaged the Bengaluru. Lasted for hours. They have never been seen protesting on roads demanding schools and colleges.

It is worth mentioning, along with Sweden, many other countries like Denmark, Norway and Finland also gave refuge to these refugees. These are also called Nordic countries. They have very less population. When this large Muslim population reached there, it completely changed their social structure. Crimes were very few in these countries, but now rape, murder and loot is common there. The urgency to write and speak on these Muslim bigots is evident from the Sweden incident, where these Muslims bigots almost burned the Sweden.

The straight question is that have the rightist after getting annoyed by maliciousness of these Muslims bigots burned their religious books while these Muslims bigots burned Sweden in retaliation. Waiting for legal punishment to those who allegedly tried to defame Quran could have been much more better option than burning Sweden. It is for sure that the bigotry shown by these kathmullas cause bad effect to the peace loving Muslims. They should raise their voice against these kathmullas. Their muted attitude give support to these illiterate ignorant and the peace loving Muslims get unintentionally burned in the fire inflamed by the kathmullas. (The writer is senior editor, columnist and Former MP)