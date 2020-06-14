LIFE IN LOCKDOWN

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

Just a couple of weeks prior to the first lockdown, I arrived all the way from Bangalore on 10th of March. Otherwise, I also would have been joining those lakhs of stranded people who shed tears and longed for their sweet homes! All of a sudden these hapless folks who had served their respected places of migration were rendered aliens, homeless and hopeless. Since then for almost three months I have been trapped inside my home. Although life became monotonous, I customized the routine to suit the new situation. It was after all a call of the moment we had to abide by. Confined and morbid, for months, I was consoled to know that the atmosphere got cleaner and healthier than before. From the terrace of the building, the deserted streets looked spick and span. Birds and animals were now roaming gleefully, at times intruding into the human habitations. But for us humans, the lockdown and subsequent compulsory confinement has been a death den all of a sudden. Nobody was seen on the streets, no vehicular movement, no sound pollution, no hue and cry, no dust and no smoke. Human life came into standstill on Earth as her 1380 millions panic stricken people stayed indoors. One way, with pollution controlled it’s helped the earth, life got stress free. This unique experience of our lifetime will not be forgotten by the generations to come. Life would be different henceforth. Masked faces all over the world will become the order of the day and a queer identification too. Physical touch while reciprocating greetings stands prohibited. Our very own Indian way of greeting that is ‘Namaskar’ is getting viral all over. Educational institutions were the first to close down with the onset of Covid-19, fortunately for me; I could reunite with my children after a long gap. With online education system in place, we get plenty of family time together – playing carom, cards and musical instruments.

People now are actively involved in domestic chores. Being locked inside the home, the elderly seem to get better attention. Aromatic street foods, partying outside, dining with friends in hotels and motels seem to have become memories. Health conscious that we have become, people are getting into hygienic and healthy eating habits. I tried to improvise the Indian culinary recipes with the help of my children and that is helping them get additional knowledge in the art of cooking. We are taking caution about the doorstep vegetable deliveries and what goes into the cooking pan. Washing vegetables before and after chopping, sanitising our hands has become a routine work. Good habits as they are, however the etiquettes have been acquired more out of fear than necessary. But the area of concern remains with regard to exchange of paper currencies and coins. We are faced with dilemmatic situation – to put in the pocket or purse. Hope this trepidation would pave way for hundred percent digital transactions. I keep my laptop on from morning to the bed time. I have developed a zeal for writing short stories and am utilizing this entire lockdown to its fullest though am not so well physically. Yet, I have completed fifteen different stories, so far, and they are of almost twenty-five thousand words altogether. Incessant insistence of my daughter has paved me to think for a full-fledged literary book very soon. What a cognition I could milk out during this amazing phase! Earlier during the entire monsoon, my kitchen garden was occupied by wild vegetation, but this time, the garden is copious with lots of vegetables. This has been surely the gift of lockdown. Abundant yields brought back smiles in return to our collective efforts. Work from home has become the norm now.