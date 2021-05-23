Life must have a meaning and death is an art for Homen Borgohain

(Obituary for the Doyen of Assamese Literature)

By Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

No one imagined that a boy from a small village of Lakhimpur would one day become the doyen of Assamese literature. Born on December 7, 1932, Homen Borgohain is known for never compromising with any ills or injustice to humanity and democracy, was awarded many awards and citations during his lifetime. Among the many awards include the Sahitya Akademi Award, Assam Valley Literary Award and Nilamoni Phukan Award for his outstanding contribution. However, Borgohain who was always known as the voice of the downtrodden and a conscience-keeper of the society, decided to return his Sahitya Akademi Award earned for his novel Pita Putra (Father-Son) in 1978, in protest against the “growing religious intolerance” and “fascist tendency’ in the country. He took this decision after a Muslim man in Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) was killed for allegedly storing beef at home. Yet, he was never negative in his approach to life. “Life must be having a meaning; I will endeavour to find out that meaning from today,” the words of Aditya Baruah towards the end of the novel ‘Edinar Diary’ seems to epitomize the writings of the doyen of Assamese literature.

He breathed his last on May 12, after raising everyone’s hopes after his return from the hospital. He succumbed to Covid and death came as the snake which he imagined in one of his poems,

“The Snake

Oh, what an unbearably beautiful night, spreading warmth and heat!

My mind is excited (the mind with which I play)

As if a dazzling snake.

Golden is whose colour, the cruel emotion of death is whose eyes.

How did this dream come true in our barren creation?

I feel the unbearable happiness of freedom

In my being, in my consciousness; the uncontainable rhythm of life

In a serpentine motion, floating in the river of night’s darkness

Frantic, cyclonic, unbarred.

Like a lunatic, I adore this blood-bath darkness of the night”

These lines from his poem’ Snake’ finally became true as in the description of the night as death which in the eyes of Homen Borgohain was ‘an art’. He was a versatile genius, a poet, critic, columnist and editor of various newspapers in Assamese. He was known for combining the social and political views in his writing which is called “Homenism”. Indira Goswami mentions fondly how she was encouraged by Homen Borgohain to write her autobiography, which went on to become a legendary book in Assamese literature. Novelist Rita Chowdhury’s bestselling as well as controversial novel ‘Popiya Torar Sadhu’ probably derives inspiration from Homen Borgohain and Nirupama Borgohain’s life.

Homen Borgohain was one of those rare breeds among Assamese writers whose works have attracted the attention of readers and critics of three generations. He very securely carved a niche for himself in the domain of Indian literature by the magic of his words and his refined and dignified personality. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly could not resist tweeting: “Sri Homen Borgohain will be remembered for his rich contribution to Assamese literature and journalism. His works reflected diverse aspects of Assamese life and culture.”

In’ Edinar Diary’, Borgohain tries to understand the essence of existence itself with a philosopher’s profound quest for truth. The sense of alienation, despair, boredom all find manifestations in that particular work and we close the book with an enhanced understanding of our existence. He wrote all the novels after doing a great amount of research. Some of his novels contain a part of his life. Pita Putra, Astarag, Saudar Puteke Nao Meli Jai are such examples. ‘Matsyagandha’, is one of his most famous works (the story of Menaka, a lower caste woman) which was also made into a major motion picture with Nikumoni Barua in the lead character.

His works reflected the diverse culture of the Assamese language. The flow of life so gracefully found its own form in art when Homen Borgohain took his golden pen. His multifaceted genius exhibits its prowess in the genres of novel, short story and poetry with equal aplomb. His prolific writing in no way jeopardized his own artistic integrity as it was always a deep ethical commitment. In spite of having rural roots, Borgohain’s work shows a deep understanding about urban complexities. In the early phase of his life, Borgohain led an almost bohemian existence and the reflection of that particular life can be visualized in many of his early stories. Borgohain first edited an Assamese weekly Newspaper ‘Nilachal’ and later he edited another Assamese weekly ‘Nagarik’. Later, he served as a senior staff of a Bengali Daily Newspaper ‘Aajkal’. Borgohain’s editorial articles of ‘Nagarik’ and ‘Nilachal’ are edited by Dr R Sabhapandit and published in two volumes in Assamese.

His marriage with Nirupama Tamuli, famous in Assam as Nirupama Borgohain: one of the most popular writers of her generation and an exponent of early feminist writings in Assam did not last long but still Assam remembers the writer couple for ‘Puwar Purobi Sandhyar Bibhash’ which is the first and perhaps the only joint-novel written in Assamese. Though Borgohain has penned many controversial and thought-provoking works like Subala, Pita Putra, Timirtirtha, Kushilab, the novels in which he most successfully scans the existence of a man with all its complexities are Astarag and Edinar Diary. In Astarag, Borgohain shows us what it means to be alive in a world full of pain and suffering. The heartrending agony of old age is portrayed so vividly in the novel that the readers are drowned in a well of sympathy for both Dilip and his father. Borgohain strives to prove the truth that life is an indefinite reprieve from death and to be alive is to gradually wither away.

The state government of Assam in its tribute said in the passing away of Borgohain, Assam has lost a great litterateur, who also immensely contributed towards the field of journalism. “His famous creations such as Halodhiya Choraye Baodhan Khai among others will be cherished forever,” The film based on his novel Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai, directed by the acclaimed Jahnu Barua, had won the national award in 1988. Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was close to him, said, “I had personal ties with him and took his advice. He was blunt in his criticism. It is a huge loss. Borgohain was a gifted writer who exhibited his prowess in all genres with equal ease. He had a deep understanding about human life and through his simple and unique style of writing eloquently highlighted its myriad facets. He has left an unparalleled legacy with his literary and journalistic contributions.”

Besides the regularly written popular column in Niyamiya Barta ‘Mor Tokarhir Pora’, he wrote many autobiographical books (Atmanuxandhan) Mur Xangbadik Jiwan Dhumuha Aru Ramdhenu, Mur Hridoy Ekhon Judhyokhetro, etc. He was one of the leading literary figures of the Modern Assamese literature which had was initiated by the likes of Lakhsminath Bezbaruah, Rajanikanta Bordoloi, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Birinchi Kumar Barua, Atul Chandra Hazarika and later enriched by Syed Abdul Malik, Bhabendra Nath Saikia and himself. Simultaneously, he enriched the genre of Journalism by working as a columnist and editor. He left an indelible imprint as the editor of Amar Asom, Axom Bani, Xatxori, and other daily and monthly newspapers.

At a time when social and economic injustice is on the rise and communalism being nourished with care, the demise of Homen Borgohain reminded us of what Wordsworth wrote of Milton ”Milton, England hath a need of thee.” We too feel India needs Homen Borgohain most at this crucial pandemic period when both communal and coronavirus are eating into the vitals of the country like cankers. (The writer is an Academician and Trilingual columnist cum poet. he can be reached at [email protected])