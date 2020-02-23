Life’s About Learning

By: Kamal Baruah

Exams are on, for some at the door steps. Students are scurrying through the pages of their texts and notes even as exam fever has gripped the young generation given the ongoing board exams of CBSE, State Boards, ICSE and ISC. No doubt any examination would give you jitters. Exams are inevitable part of education that evaluates our learning.

In fact, life is all about learning. Albert Einstein once said, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving”. The other day I was watching a movie “Rough Book” which espouses a different approach to learning, where a sacked teacher tutors spoilt and misled students. The struggle is worth as the wild students get tamed and inspired by her unique approach.

Well besides academics, a school ought to inspire discipline and form the personality of the students. Different countries have different approach to education. Many do not have fixed curriculum or examination. In Japan toddlers don’t take any exams until they reach grade four. Is scoring marks more important than learning? This question remains relevant in India’s context.

However our corporate institutions are no different either. Challenges arise from fulfilling job related targets to making customers happy. On a positive note every experience leads to teaching us something. Our trained and qualified faculties ensure that we have great learning experience. The corporate ensure that in-house trainings impart additional knowledge to the employees. As a banker I fondly remember one of our most beloved instructors, AGM BK Das who is still teaching even after retirement at various training programs. The faculties are professional and the teaching methodology is upgraded with cutting-edge technology.

So far as the corporate teaching or trainings are concerned, the thrust has been on customer service. But now the trend is changing. Customers are no longer ignorant, thanks to the advent of technology. Bankers have to upgrade their knowledge of the products to cater to customers better. The trainings are designed perfectly to meet up the business needs, aimed at enhancing knowledge with information and skill level to get better insight into the subject and practices. A guru awakens the wisdom, leading us from darkness to light. And our SBLC has got it all about active learning.

Training days are a sigh of relief for busy-bee bankers. The saying goes – escape from the worrisome days from customers. Training days are also about fun as sans examination except for a bit of quiz and group activities, given the good food and accommodation. Passive listening and dozing go hand in hand. Many prefer a good nap after heavy lunch. The tea breaks between lengthy lectures come as big rescuers.

But of late, the strategy has been changed. The course module now includes interactive learning conducted differently, where participants are provided with a pdf material to prepare for an examination at the end of the program to qualify and the pass percentage of fifty percent caused quite an eyebrow.

The days of gossiping were over the three days turned into gruelling learning session. The trainees were seen putting all their effort to overcome the examinophobia. The final two hours seemed endless as our hearts pounded with every tick-tock of the pendulum. The scariest thing was the digital clock flashed on the monitor and the worst thing being that there was no helpline. I tried to keep my cool while opting for answers. And as I turned for help towards my co-trainees, to my horror, I found their questions different. As I reached the last five questions of a composition, I realised the euphoria of overcoming examination. I saw the final submit button lighting flash overhead. By closing my eyes with a prayer I finally hit the green button.

The result came with a bang. You are qualified! The jubilation came very shortly after the final announcement flashed on the screen of digital classroom. My name was on the top of the list. I soon realised why marks are preferred over learning. Faculties deserve praise for their selfless teaching in making our learning environment friendly. Any trainee would surely feel conveniently at ease, however in doing so, no one ought to lose heart. It is always great feeling at the State Bank Learning Centre, Guwahati.