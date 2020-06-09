LIVERPOOL AND ME: A LOVE STORY

By: Sumit Das

It’s been over two months since we last saw our favourite teams sweat it out in those glorious stadiums teeming with thousands of spectators and there’s no two way about it – it is frustrating! This pandemic has shut down the entire planet in a way that’s hard to imagine in the modern post world war world. Weekends without football don’t seem like weekends anymore. Like billions around the globe, football is a big part of my life too. With no sporting action to drink in, one evening, I just drifted away to the days when football was just another game for me and like every Indian, I used to love and live cricket. Not that I don’t now but my life changed one night when I witnessed what for me will always remain the greatest football game ever played! That night, on account of what was happening in a country far, far away from mine, my favourite colour changed from the Blue of the Indian cricket team to Red because a team whose name I used to find a little funny was creating magic in Istanbul. Yes, you guessed it right! I am a Liverpool fan and this is my story of how the club became a part of my existence. This is my love story. My first proper brush with football happened during the 2002 world cup.

As a 10 year old, experiencing my first world cup was sort of fun. In a cricket mad family, telling the corners from the throw-ins and the off-sides from the free kicks was a big deal for me then. But once the tournament ended, I was back to my cricket until three years later, the 13 year old me decided to take interest in European club football because apparently, I had the impression that talking club football in school was cool. I wasn’t much into English football but knew Chelsea was doing great that season. The semi-finals of the Champions League were up next and Chelsea were up against Liverpool. For a novice like me, it’s always safe to put money on the favourites and hence I backed the blues because there’s no fun in sports if you’re not backing a side. But the newest fan Chelsea got turned out to be unlucky for them and my ‘favourite’side were knocked out! But those were my exploration days in English football. So I did what any good explorer would do – change your destination! So now I was a Liverpool ‘fan’, at least till the final. If you’re still with me, then you must love the team and you have heard and read at least a million times of what happened in Istanbul. For me, it was nothing short of a Christmas miracle! How could a team stage such theatrics at the grandest stage of club football! My love for the game was born that night and so was my love for the club. But the journey from 2005 to 2019-20 wasn’t how I had imagined it to be.

We did reach the Champions League final again in 2007 but the heroics of Istanbul couldn’t be repeated in Athens. And beyond that our journey became a cocktail of missed opportunities and could-have-beens. Yes, it was already a long time since we last won the league and our performances in Europe too weren’t exactly the kinds the club was historically known to give. One of the prime reasons for that was the hole in the midfield left behind by the departures of Mascherano and Alonso. That gap took a long time to fill and did put more pressure on the special man – Stevie G. Rafa Benitez was gone too. The club looked towards Hodgson and former Red, Sir Dalglish. But sadly, those combinations struggled to create magic and the departure of the prolific Torres didn’t help matters. It was only under Brendan Rodgers that the team seemed to click. The Suarez-Sturridge-Sterling trio along with the midfield maestro Coutinho almost pulled it off in the 2013-14. But as luck will have it, the wait for the title was prolonged and the team started sliding back again the following season. All these years weren’t easy for me as a fan. I was into college and all my football loving mates were into Barca, Madrid, United, and Chelsea. I was the sole one gunning for Merseyside (the red half, of course) and I was mighty proud of it. But when it came to winning major trophies, I had to take a backseat when my buddies celebrated. I couldn’t e v e n find a Liverpool jersey in the market filled with those of the Spanish giants. I was called a ‘Loserfool’ supporter and that my team is just history and what not. It wasn’t the best of times but I had to live with it for I knew my team wasn’t doing enough for me to fight back. The autumn of 2015, though, brought welcome tidings.

Jurgen Klopp was introduced as the manager. I was aware of his exploits with Dortmund and hence was visibly excited. The team was still a work in progress but the 2015-16 seasons renewed the eternal flames in our hearts. Some imposing victories, a Europa League final, a much better 4-2-3-1 formation filled Anfield with much needed positivity. Things could only improve from there and it did. And how! Players like Salah, Mane, Robertson, Gini added fire to Klopp’s vision. Sadly, Coutinho moved out but that brought in Van Dijk and Alison which solved our defensive woes. Liverpool became that well-oiled war machine it is historically known to be. The prowess we now have makes us one of the most technically sound teams. We did miss out on the league title by a whisker last season but made that up by clinching the Champions League, a tournament which once made me a fan of the club, the Super Cup and after sacrificing the League Cup, filled a void by finally lifting the FIFA Club World Cup. Add to that, our performance this season in the league has been nothing short of magical. An almost pitch perfect campaign before the pandemic hit and left us three points adrift of ending that 30 years long wait. But even in such a situation, the way the club is conducting itself is praiseworthy. There’s no panic and no irresponsible statements. These are testing times and we shall overcome. Looking back at the last two seasons fills me with immense pride. Years of unfulfilled aspirations and broken dreams have finally paved the way for the sun to shine bright on the blades of the Anfield grass. Yes, it has been a few months but the joy in my heart each time I see my boys coming on at Anfield amidst the thunderous rendition of our anthem, is still afresh. That summer night in Istanbul is still afresh and so is the hope that soon the world shall tide over this crisis and mankind shall walk the planet again, arm in arm for we shall never walk alone and I shall dream of the day again when I will cheer for my team just like the last 15 years but this time, not on TV but from the stands for I walk with hope in my heart.