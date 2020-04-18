Lockdown – blessing for the environment

By: Pooja Singh

Corona Virus that has changed the life of the people and their day to day routine has changed. People are staying at their homes only. Nobody is able to go out and roam because of the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This period has become a blessing for the environment. The scenario of the nature has totally changed in these days. India is a country where the rate of pollution is very high and people are also not concern for this. These days all factories, markets, shops, and places of worship are now closed, most public transport suspended and construction work halted, as India asks its citizens to stay home and practice social distancing. The main cities are recording much lower levels of harmful microscopic particulate matter known as PM 2.5, and of nitrogen dioxide, which is released by vehicles and power plants. NO2 is a dangerous pollutant, responsible for an estimated 350,000 new cases of child asthma and 16,000 premature deaths per year in India. It is also a key contributor to PM 2.5 formation.

So here is a graph which says the level of pollution in India. After this we can get a rough idea that how this lockdown is helping us as well as the environment. According to the World Air Quality, the average concentration of PM 2.5 in New Delhi came down by 71 per cent for a week last month. Nitrogen Dioxide, a pollutant, has also witnessed a decline of 71 per cent. Kanpur, known for its shoe industries and leather, tops the list of the India’s most polluted city but the air quality of Kanpur has changed now. Data released by Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) of Kanpur says that the level of PM 2.5 goes max 159 and currently it is 85.

Along with this river water also seems clear. This is only because of the factories along the river bank that discharged effluents into the rivers, and now all the factories temporarily closed that has naturally improved the water quality of Ganga, in most parts of Delhi, the water of River Yamuna has also started to appear clearer in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, the heavy amount of toxic foam that is usually seen around the year still continues. The toxic foam is caused due to a mix of sewage, detergents and chemicals from industrial waste. In Varanasi ghat the fishes can be seen near the ghat steps because no crowd and clean water. Somehow these changes are not permanent but also this lockdown period has proved as a golden period for the environment. (The writer is a student of Tezpur University, pursuing M.A in Mass Communication and Journalism)