Locking yourself happily

By: Dimple Sarma

Busy schedules, deadlines, workload, stress are the part and parcel of our everyday life. Many times, we want to quarantine our self from all these things to get some relief. Family, friends, relatives become just some words. Even during the rush hour of morning time we use to have little or no time for breakfast. Playing with our children is almost forgotten. Now, during the outbreak of Coronavirus and ongoing “lockdown21” we are getting time for our self, for our family and for our surrounding. Our earth is healing, nature is breathing and it’s time to take care of our family. Keeping aside the dangerous side of Corona impact on our lives, we can take these days as a blessing in our life. It is once in a lifetime when we are getting time for family and government is taking all care for our safety. So, instead of thinking about lockdown21 we can utilise this time in a proper way. Let us start some ways to lock yourself happily and make time for something exclusively for you.

Take care of yourself: As there is no rush of going to office or our workplace, mornings are starting lazily. Have a look at the greenery around us. Sitting whole day in front of computer put a lot of eye stress. As nature is blooming and breathing now we can take the advantage of getting ourselves healed. Re-Arrange your house: It feels good when we change the interior of our house. Starting with the drawing room, bedroom, balcony and kitchen every place can be re-arranged with simple modifications. Planting: Those who have land in their house they can plant saplings or can take care of their garden. Watering and taking care of plants freshens mind. Those who are living in apartments can think of a balcony garden with simple tools. Colouring old plastic bottles and old containers can be converted into pots and you can create a beautiful garden at your home. Reading: Reading is obviously one of the best option for utilising our time. PDF files are circulating in our whatsapp now-a-days. Download them according to your choice or you can search books from that heap at your home from your last purchase. Beauty care: Make ample time for your hair, skin and nails. You can use homemade ingredients to freshen up your beauty. Put mask on your face, apply oil in your hair, go for manicure and pedicure. It will not only rejuvenate your hair and skin but also make you more glowing in the coming days. Daily exercise: We all are lazy in our life and expert in giving advice to others. But now, during this lockdown 21 we have a higher tendency of growing fat as there no movement outside of our home. There are lots of YouTube channel guiding you for simple indoor exercise which can be done for 10-15 minutes. Writing: Many of us have a habit of writing, penning down our thoughts. This habit is almost forgotten in the rush of our daily life. Now, there is silence outside, birds are chirping, no disturbances and ample time. What you need more for a perfect writing environment? Meditation: Meditation heals everything. Close your eyes and listen to your inner voice. Just for few minutes sit in a corner at your house without any disturbance and relax your mind. When your mind rests from external disturbances it brings positive energy to your soul. DIY: Do-It-Yourself projects are widely popular on many YouTube channels. Old stuffs and with some easily available things at our home can be redesigned or modified for something new. DIY products are very popular for home decoration. Even we can engage our children in those activities. Online shows: Many apps are available for movie and web-series like Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime etc. This can be a good time pass for you during noon and night. Furthermore, many documentary or movies are available regarding pandemic due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Cooking: What about cooking and presenting simple food during this lockdown period to your family. We never get time to have lunch with our family. Now it’s the time cook something delicious and present yourself before your family. Music: It is said that music heals everything. It soothes our hearts and relaxes our mind. Listening to music and playing guitar gives you relief and allows you to reduce the stress. Quit/Make a habit: 21 days is considered for quitting or accepting any new habit. We all have bad habits and often we want to quit, but failed to do so. This lockdown is giving us opportunity to get rid of those habits. Reconnect with old pals: “Out of sight out of mind” – this proverb proves right. But this is the right time to reconnect with old pals. Call your old school friends, relish school memories and laugh out loud. Make time for your child: Working professionals especially women always find it difficult to balance between family and work .This lockdown is giving you enough time to spend with your little one. Make a fix time to play with them, talk to them, listen to them and involve them in household activities. Let this bonding grow stronger. Organise your wardrobe: Remember when you have organized your wardrobe last time. Your favourite dresses, sarees and salwar suits are waiting for you, but due to everyday’s demand of formal dresses for office you need to set them aside. Take care of those dresses, organise and put it in a different manner to give your wardrobe a new look. Television: This idiot box is now taking us back to our childhood days by airing Ramayana and Mahabharata. Watching these shows together with our family members can be a great enjoyment. Many family shows and comedy serials are also available in different channels. If not, then how about watching cartoons with your little ones? Making of photo collage: Our mobile gallery is full of random memories we click on every occasion. Take printout of your most beautiful memories; paste it on a wall or a notice area at your home. You will give a makeover to your existing looks of the house as well as every time you can have a look at your best days.

I hope these are the enough ways to break your boredom during lockdown period. You can take it as a blessing in disguise. What can be more satisfying can being with your family during tough time. Maintain social distance and keep all the precautions and enjoy these days at home for a better tomorrow.