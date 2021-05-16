Looking for an alternative of plastic

By: Ajay Pratap Tiwari

Plastic is being used in one form or another, in almost every corner of the world. After its invention, plastic did make life a way lot easier for humankind. It was like this wonder product that could do anything and everything. Over the years, plastic has subconsciously overtaken our lives. Our homes are today incomplete without plastic. No matter how useful it stands to be, plastic has a very adverse effect over the nature and environment.

Truth be told, plastic makes 80 percent of our lives, it is literally everywhere. From the morning toothbrushes to our scooters’ bodies, plastic is today unanimous with human settlement. Children’s toys, crockery, furniture etc. are made up of mostly plastic. It is cheap and its multiple uses has rendered it as the household name in India. Having said this, the misuse of plastic today, has become a threat to the planet earth. It is almost impossible for plastic to dissolve or disintegrate back to earth, making it the prime pollutant of any human civilization. A major percentage of plastic nuisance today is because of the polythene bags used daily in markets. These bags make their way to dump yards and even sea and threaten the life of other creatures sharing this earth. This in turn effects the geo-cycles of the planet, resulting in various damages to earth’s atmosphere and biodiversity.

As per some reports, near about five hundred billion plastic bags are used every year the world over. Ten million water bottles are purchased globally in mere ten minutes. According to research, eight million tonnes of plastic waste is going in the ocean every year out of which single-use plastic comprises fifty percent. Owing to this almost eleven lakh marine organisms are killed. A study has revealed that by 2050 there will be more plastic spends in the oceans than fish which is a serious matter of concern. According to World Economic Forum, 90 percent of the plastic waste that pollutes our oceans is found in the sea that is fed by only 10 rivers. River Ganga ranks the top river that contributes to this vicious pollution cycle.

Many countries including India have enacted laws and made rules against the use of single-use plastic but not much impact can be seen from it. The union government claims that the country would successfully ban the usage of single-use plastic completely by 2022. Banning plastic in this way could lead to advantages but it does come with a few disadvantages too. A FICCI report estimated the plastic processing industry to be worth INR1000 billion and growing at a compound annual rate of 10 percent over the next 10 years. Hence the ban on plastic bags can affect this growth which will in turn impact in about 2 million jobs indirectly.

The per capita plastic consumption in India is 11kg which is much lower than the global average of 28 kg. The Energy and Resources Institute says that the concern is not about the amount of plastic, as it is still only 8 percent of the total solid plastic, but the absence of an organized mechanism to deal with about 15342 tonnes of plastic. According to the United Nations, world plastic production has increased by 320 million tonnes per year, of which only 9 percent is recycled and 12 percent is burnt or thrown away. An estimated 100 million tonnes of plastic go into the water bodies of which 90 percent are from land base sources.

Around 15000 tonnes of plastic waste are produced every day in India. After China and Indonesia, America ranks third among the countries which cause plastic pollution. Much of this plastic waste is dumped in garbage pits and drains which blocks the flow of canals and rivers in the absence of a proper recycling facility. Plastic restriction may allow a bit of respite in the situation, but as in the case of India where despite the rules plastic still makes it way in shops and markets, this seems to be not an effective method to tackle the problem. The use of more paper bags in place of the polythene bags will increase the pressure on already depleting forests, besides also hiking financial costs.

Around 60 countries of the world have enacted laws to control the production of plastic bags and plastic used only once. Instead of talking about a ban on plastics, we need to think ahead. Today many companies are making such plastic, which itself can be destroyed naturally. Starch or protein is used to make such bioplastic. However, they are not completely organic plastic, but to a large extent can get mixed up in the environment. Many countries have also adopted a unique way of making roads from plastic and some even contemplating turning plastic into fuel. But the need of the hour is the emphasis on recycling. This is also a very effective way to generate employment as a lot of manpower is required in the recycling process. More awareness must be spread for alternative products such as jute bags, bamboo baskets, bags made of clothes, etc. (The writer can be reached at [email protected] )