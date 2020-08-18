LOST IN THE WOODS

Beneath most witchcraft related crimes lies vested conspiracy or vengeance.

The first thing Promila saw was the silvery gleam of a sword and a powerful grip behind it. The sword rose to a certain height in air and then… swiftly, it descended down aiming at her neck. A sudden fright gripped her. She trembled with startled eyes. She was at the backyard pond, and in dusk, it was hard to see the face of the man who was holding the sword. A group of people was surrounding her. Everybody in the group wore cloth masks. As a drowning man catches the last straw before going down in water, she held her breath, and decided to run. First, she jumped over the bamboo fence of her compound. Following close behind were the group of people –

“Catch her, the witch!”

“Kill her, don’t let her go!”

There was a cacophony with people shouting, mocking, and commanding her to halt. She ran along the huge paddy field. It was a winter time. The crops had already been harvested and it was full of stubbles. She ran through the paddy field. A dry rickety stream at the north border of the village appeared before her. She hopped over the rough stones over its bed to cross it, like a blind man. Then there appeared an elevated grassy area scattered with spiky shrubs. She got scratches, faint lines of blood oozed over her bare hands, ankles and calves. But she feared stopping. A moment of misjudgement would end her life! The sky was starry, but darkness was everywhere. Finally, when the woods at the far end of the field appeared as a large silhouetted mass before her, she got relief, and utilising her last drop of energy, at the last moment, she disappeared into it.

The group of men chasing her stopped. Their eyes were burning like the red flames of the torches in their hands. But the mysterious woods before them appeared dense and hazardous. So they didn’t dare go inside. A strange sound of crickets chirping came from inside.

“Should we go in?”

“No.”

“But we shouldn’t miss the chance. If she lives today, she’ll punish us with her black magic tomorrow.”

Just then, a leopard roared deep inside the woods. Somewhere, the birds started chirping, flapping their wings nervously.”

She will perish here. We don’t have to kill her; the leopard will prey on her.”

Slowly the group departed. Besides the news of Promila’s witchcraft, there was another panic prevailing among the villagers. It was the leopard. It had already killed many domestic cattle. Day by day, it had been growing more ferocious. Leaving Promila there with such a dreaded leopard seemed logical to them.

Promila rested herself on one of the moss gathered, slippery trunk of a huge tree. She had already entered a few yards into the woods. Now she was panting. She felt her whole body shaking in pain. Why did they want to kill her? She was just a widow living peacefully in the village. The village people had seen her since her newlywed days. She had no intention of doing any harm to them. Through the gap of the trees, she saw the fluttering flames of the torches diminishing in size. She couldn’t recognise their faces. But these were her own people, with whom she had lived many years of her life.

Back in the returning group –

“What if she comes back again?”

“No chance, we will burn down her house.”

After sometime when Promila came out to the edge of the woods, she saw a fireball at the other end of the field, far away. That was her home. She didn’t know who set fire to it, but she saw its intense flames. It was burning like an imaginary midnight sun at the farthest horizon, in the darkness. She stood there helplessly with her tearful eyes. Gradually it diminished in size and brightness, and soon there was nothing but darkness.

On the other side, beyond the vast expanse of the field, Nilakanta was standing beside Promila’s burning house. All the men had left till then, but he was still waiting. He waited there till his greedy eyes witnessed transforming Promila’s house to a mass of embers and ashes. He had no regret, no sorrow. Nilakanta was Promila’s neighbour, and was fervently greedy for her plot of land.

There had been an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis in the village and Promila was held responsible for that. A rumour was allowed to disperse that it was happening only because of her witchcraft. The man behind that rumour was Nilakanta. Promila had been an ardent devotee of Durga devi. Each morning and evening she’d worshipped in her little mandir in a corner of her campus. She’d developed this habit since the untimely passing away of her husband. But the cunning Nilakanta had persuaded the villagers that Promila had been indulging in witchcraft.

A few days passed. But the problem continued even after Promila’s banishment. More people and children were suffering.

Soon the district authority came up with a plan to send three specialist doctors to the village. The team at first took the list of victims and marked their houses. When the team deeply delved into the matter, they found that the victims were from some particular houses. Some of the houses were interestingly spared. The houses that suffered were devoid of their own pond. They had to depend on the common village pond for their household activities including drinking. They took the water sample from it, and it was found to be highly contaminated with a deadly bacterium. The team ordered the people to search for any dead animal on its bed. First they pumped out the water and then dredged up its bed and as expected, there was a carcass of a putrefied cow, one of its legs being tied to a rough big rock. Soon a crowd gathered. The stench was too much to bear and people had to cover their noses. After a close look it was identified to be Nilakanta’s.

Nilakanta confessed to his sin. He confessed that he had misguided the villagers by concocting stories and spreading false rumours that Promila was practising witchcraft which had claimed lives of five children and one adult. He had dumped his dead cattle into the village pond. He’d persuaded the village people to believe that Promila had done some malicious magic, thereby welcoming evil spirits to the village.

Nilakanta was held guilty of misguiding the village people. The folks had never imagined that he could’ve done such a heinous crime. That day the medical team had found out the cause, the villagers assembled in the village school field. The old men of the village criticised the young men for being trapped in Nilakanta’s conspiracy.

“We should bring back Promila. We must construct a new house to her. We all have to say sorry to her,” the elders opined.

That very afternoon, when the field was golden with the slanting sunrays, a group of village people marched to the forest and searched every nook and corner of it, calling out her name. She was nowhere to find.

A deep sense of guilt and remorse filled their minds as they returned to the village. But where had she gone to? Soon an unknown fear gripped them. They hadn’t heard the leopard roar since the night Promila had entered the woods. Was there a possibility that the leopard had become a man-eater till then?