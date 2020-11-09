Louvre: A Realm of Art

Mired in history and romance, the Louvre Museum of Paris and Mona Lisa therein is sure an art traveller’s paradise.

By: Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury

Creative works are always acclaimed by personalities who have the zeal of appreciation not only in art but also in other literary activities. We may be very much familiar with some works of world famous artists but amidst them Leonardo-da-Vinci occupies the most enviable space. My visit to Paris in 2014 accelerated me all the time to visit the Louvre Museum because the original portrait of Mona Lisa was displayed there. It is known to us that it was one of the best creations of Vinci. Though he hailed from Venice he spent his last couple of years in Paris as requested by the king Francis I. No doubt, the museum contains a good number of art collections like Greek, Egypt, Roman and Islamic etc. my sole focus of attraction was the portrait of Mona Lisa.

The Louvre, originally a royal palace, now the world’s most famous museum, is the most visited place as art. It is located on the right bank of the river, Seine. I saw a good number of locks attached on the barricade near the pedestrian path and the same was also observed on the barricade at bridge crossing. I learnt that the locks were kept there as a sign of bondage between couples or lovers who came to visit Louvre. To keep it memorable the keys were thrown into the river. As a result the railing on the bridge sustained damage due to gradual increase in locks, forcing the French Government to issue a notice in 2013 not to keep any lock on the railing. With heaps of locks under it, the river bed had risen and the water had become polluted. I found to my amazement that names were engraved on the locks or scribbled in permanent ink.

A long queue awaits entry into the Louvre and it took me two and half hours. The direction, through which I proceeded towards the entrance, had some royal palace like structures which encircled the entire area. I saw a huge gathering near a glass pyramid like structure presumed it be the entrance of the museum. Later on, I came to know that during the renovation of the building an American architect, M. Pei was awarded the project and proposed a glass pyramid to stand over a new entrance into the museum. The concept of construction of a glass pyramid was that the sun rays could easily pass over into the underground part of the museum, which met with huge protest and criticism, for fear that the new structure would distort the beauty of the museum. The glass pyramid finally came up after fears were allayed. The pyramid and its underground lobby were inaugurated on 15 October, 1988 and completed in 1989. A new addition was supplemented with the glass pyramid to this famous museum in 20th century.

Louvre museum in Paris, spread across over an area of 60,000 square metres exhibits about 35,000 artefacts from pre-historic period to 21st century. It is the world’s most visited museum with more than 9.7 million visitors in 2012. The Louvre contains collection of Egypt, Greek, Roman and Islamic arts. Manned by about 2000 staff members and headed by a director, the management directly to the French Ministry of Culture and Communication.

In the late 12th century the Louvre was a royal palace under Philip II. Remnants of the palace are still visible in the basement of the museum. The building was extended many times. Initially it displayed only the royal collections with some ancient Greek and Roman sculptures. The demand was raised that it be upgraded to public gallery in eighteen century and along with the royal collections, more artefacts were added.

During the French Revolution, the National Assembly decreed that the Louvre be used to display the nation’s masterpieces. The royal collections at Louvre were then declared as national property after the arrest of Louis XVI on 10th August, 1792. Napoleon appointed a Director for the first time and made it popular as Napoleon’s museum and forcefully collected various paintings and sculptures from Spain, Austria, Netherlands and Italy through his armies during the invasion of those countries. Some of the collections were sent back to the respective countries after Napoleon’s Waterloo war defeat. After the creation of French Second Republic in 1848, the new government allocated two million francs towards repair and renovation. Being an art aficionado, Napoleon Bonaparte bought 11,835 artworks including 641 paintings, Greek gold and other antiquities from Campana collection. By 1870 the museum had added another 20,000 new collections. Masterpieces like Mona Lisa and Venus of Milo among others were kept aside from the museum during the Second World War when Germany occupied the Sudetenland. Just after liberation of France in early 1945, art began returning to the Louvre.

Louvre opened on 10 August 1793, marking day of celebration of end of royal regime. Initially it was started with 537 paintings and 184 sculptures, the majority of the works being royal and confiscated church property. It was closed in 1796 for some renovation works and after that it opened regularly on 14 July 1801 for public.

On passing through the glass pyramid of Louvre, one will gain access to three large wings – Sully, Richelieu and Denon. Sully wing was the oldest part of the Louvre. The first and ground floor of the Sully wing displays works of Egyptian antiquities and the ground floor houses the statue of Aphrodite, better known as the ‘Venus of Milo’ from Greek collection. The second floor holds a collection of French paintings, drawings and Turkish bath. The Richelieu wing contains paintings from middle ages to the nineteenth century collected from across Europe. The second floor of the wing holds decorated Napoleon III apartments which give the idea of the royal palace. The third wing, Denon is the most crowded of the three wings because the portrait of a woman called Mona Lisa, one of the greatest works of Leonardo-da-Vinci and is kept in a separate room. The ground floor of the Denon wing has a large collection of Roman and Etruscan antiquities.

In Paris it is the Mona Lisa that pulled me to the Louvre museum where I got an opportunity to delight in the world’s greatest collections of art, a romantic experience that I would cherish forever.