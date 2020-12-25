Love in the temple

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

She walked into the temple campus, and her entry brightened up the surrounding, as if the first morning sun rays had illuminated a forest glade. Refreshing, pure, and promising. A soothing breeze played with her straight hair, bringing a tuft of it before her face. She let her left hand free of the plate she was holding, and stroked them back with her slender fingers. Calm, polite, and sweet, – those were the perfect words to describe her personality.

Sandeep was sitting on the steps of the Shiva temple. He had already cleaned the temples, swept the campus, collected milk from the milkman and fetched water for the morning puja ritual. There were two more temples in the same campus. One was of a Durga Devi’s, and other Ganesha’s. He was the lone caretaker of these temples. The dome of the Devi temple, just to the right of Sandeep, was caught in a dazzle of reflection of golden sunrays. As she slowly neared him she offered him a sweet smile. She shifted her plate into her left hand, rang the bell at the entrance, and walked past him to the worship area. The knell of the bell reverberated inside Sandeep’s heart long thereafter.

Sandeep rose at once, and followed her. The morning puja was not yet performed. Having lit the earthen lamps, she bowed down with her folded hands.

“I think the puja hasn’t started yet!’’- She said, after getting up.

“Yes, our pujaris’s health is not good these days. So he comes late.’’

Sandeep placed a flower and a tri-leafed bilva leaf on her outstretched palms, from the day before. She cupped them gently within her palms, and touched her forehead reverently.

“How old is he?’’- She asked sympathetically.

“He is almost sixty. I wonder for how many days he would be able to carry out the rituals.’’

“God will surely give him power to overcome his illness,’’- she said confidently, before taking her returning steps.

The girl’s face lingered in his mind for sometime after she had left.

Sandeep resided with his uncle, the pujari of the Shiva temple, in an Assam type house in the corner of the campus. There were two more houses, of the other pujaris. That night, while sitting outside alone, Sandeep stoically endured the irritant buzzing and biting of the mosquitoes, and was thinking of the girl. The air was stale and humid. He wasn’t her lover, nor was he a friend, but she was special. Sandeep was certain the girl wasn’t aware of his one sided attraction. But it is sometimes very soul satisfying to enjoy the warmth of somebody without his or her knowing.

Just then, his uncle came out and stood beside him. He broke out the silence with a round of forced coughs.

“My medicines will be over in just a few days, you have to bring them tomorrow.’’

“Tomorrow I’ll bring them.’’

Sandeep was in no mood to talk to anybody. But his uncle stood there. He wanted to say something. He chose the words carefully before spelling out to Sandeep, – “We were discussing to entrust you with a noble task.’’

“I don’t understand what you are saying,’’- Sandeep answered plainly.

“The temple authority has decided to release me because of my ill health,’’- his uncle paused, then continued,-” they are on an idea to select you as my successor.’’

Sandeep was never in any intention to take the place of his uncle, though his uncle had taught him all about the puja rituals. The deal wasn’t that. He had come to his uncle to take care of him, and to maintain the temples. He wanted to break the monotony of this life one day. After all, he wasn’t at the age to abandon all human desires! An entire life was before him to devote himself to God, but before that, he wanted to enjoy life.

“How could they think about this? You never told me about this plan.”- Sandeep felt his stomach was churning. He felt irritated.

His uncle stood speechless. He was told to convey the message to Sandeep. He had been rendering service to this temple from his early life. He never married. Now he was suffering from rheumatic pain. Sitting or squatting for a long time was painful. These days he walked limping. The temple authority realised this.

He left Sandeep silently, without adding a single word.

Sandeep was brought to this temple at the age of ten. Now he was twenty. The memory of that winter morning was still fresh in his mind when he had bid farewell to his parents. He was rather happy at that time. He wouldn’t have to study anymore. He would explore the town with his new friends. An exciting life was waiting for him. But it didn’t turn up as he had expected. Every morning he had to clean the temples and the campus, fetch water for the puja rituals. In the evening he was given the teaching of the mantras and strotas by his uncle. Sandeep was told at that time that he had to have some religious knowledge when inside a temple campus. He had believed his uncle at that time. His uncle had never told him that one day he would have to take the position of his uncle. Very soon Sandeep had realised that the life that he had spent at his home was much easier. Luckily, two years later, he had met Suresh. Suresh was like Sandeep, a lone care taker to his grandmother. He stayed a few metres away from the temple campus, near the super market.

Next day, from the morning to afternoon, Sandeep was a little bit gloomy and restless. He hardly talked to his uncle. But Sandeep was certain if he didn’t accept the offer they would’ve to leave this place. His uncle had no alternative shelter to pass his last days of life. What would happen to Sandeep then?

Sandeep went out with Suresh in the evening. Going out with Suresh on evening errands was a great fun for Sandeep. Suresh was a jolly boy. Though he was overburdened by his personal problems, he didn’t show it up. His was an all time happy face. Sandeep enjoyed his dirty jokes, quirky remarks, and above all, his adventurous mind. They had almost ventured each and every gulley of the town, had tasted almost each of the delicacies of the street food vendors. Sometimes Suresh teased the girls while passing by. Suresh just wanted to experience life in a lighter way, and that made Sandeep his best friend.

That evening they decided to go to the railway station. The platform was bustling with people. One train was about to leave. They had to choose a bench at the far west corner of the platform as all the other benches had been occupied till then. Suresh bought two cones of ice-cream and they started savouring. They didn’t speak to each other, were only engrossed in the surrounding ambience. The words of his uncle from the day before were hitting his mind repeatedly. Just then, as Sandeep turned his head curiously to an ongoing conversation, a few feet away from them, he shuddered with a jolt in his heart.

“I can’t wait so long to see you again.’’

A neatly dressed boy fished out a handkerchief from his trousers’ pocket and pressed a folded corner over the girl’s cheek.

“Don’t worry; I’ll be back in three months. You know, my training is only for three months. I’ll talk to your parents after coming back.’’

“But three months…’’- a kind of sobbing trembled her body like the withered leaves in a winter breeze.

“I’ll always phone you, text you, I promise,’’- the boy said in a sympathetic way, quite reassuringly.

Suresh was not paying any attention to that conversation, but as Sandeep was all ears to the ongoing conversation, he heard each word of it.

After a few minutes, the train alerted its departure with a blaring of its horn. Then it started moving. The boy wanted to leave; he patted the girl’s cheek softly, and in a swift motion jumped into one coach. The girl stood there motionless, her feet plastered to the platform, waving till the train disappeared.

Next Monday morning, when Sandeep was sitting on the footsteps of the temple, the girl of his dream appeared with a steel plate on her right hand. Her eyes were wet. Sandeep could see them.

For the first time, Sandeep hesitated to think about her like the other days, actually there was no option left for him till then.