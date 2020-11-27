Love Jihad – Why jihad in love?

By: Prof. Vivek Singh

Now it will be a matter of bygone days when in the name of love and marriage, there was religious conversion by deceit. Time is changing. Conditions are changing. Love is never bound by conditions. There is no condition in love. Love with bet is love jihad. Many such incidents are coming to the fore in the country. In the name of love, conversion is being done through deceitful marriage. This is a disgusting act. It is mandatory to curb it immediately.

Marriage is a very big decision. There is a long-term impact on the lives of two persons as well as two families. When we buy an item of Rs. 100 from the market, we investigate it thoroughly. Let’s see if it’s real or fake. We check the quality of that item. Does the same thing not apply in marriage? Is it fair to marry someone without thinking? Shouldn’t he and his family be investigated before getting married? Such people, who marry without investigation, are trapped in the clutches of love jihad.

The Allahabad High Court has clearly stated that conversion to marriage is illegal. It is illegal to marry without disclosing religion or by hiding the name. In a civilized society, events like love jihad cannot happen. Governments should take strict action on this soon. Strict laws should be made. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given strong messages in this context. Love jihadists and their allies will now be in trouble.

Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are ready to curb Love Jihad. Stringent provisions are being made in the law. There is a special marriage law in the country. Marriage can be done in other religions. There is no restriction on this, but marriage should not be fraudulent. Marriage should not be done by hiding name. Conversion should not be the purpose of marriage. Religious conversion for marriage is not appropriate. The incident in Faridabad makes the whole society to think.

Hindu girls are fraudulently converted by Muslim men in the name of love and marriage. This is called love jihad. The Allahabad High Court has clearly stated in its recent judgment that everyone has the freedom to choose his spouse. This is a fundamental right. Due to separation of religion, no one can be stopped from marriage. If this happens, it is an encroachment of the right to privacy.

The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh has spoken of bringing a law against Love Jihad soon. There is a demand in various states of the country to enact strict laws against love jihad. In view of this, many state governments are preparing to bring an ordinance on this. By law, acts like love jihad will be declared as non-bailable offense. There will be a provision for punishment of 5 to 10 years. There will be a provision for punishment on the main accused as well as the accomplices. Strict law is fine, but society also has to come forward. People have to be aware of love jihad. Law, cultural awareness can curb love jihad. (The writer is a columnist, thinker, Political, Social and Economic Analyst)