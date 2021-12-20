Majestic Muga Culture In Assam: Its Glorious History And Magnificent Tradition

By: Dr. Tulika Baruah

…Cont. from Dec 12

The muga robe always gets adorned in our society, but most of the people of Assam have understood only Sualkuchi muga mekhela chadar as the real and only muga fabrics, which have the design of flowers, woven by the weavers of Sualkuchi as the muga mekhela chadar till about 2002-2003. At that time, mainly, plain muga mekhela and riha were much available in other places. But now our weavers have begun to weave high-quality muga garments locally in different designs that have got enough adorn. The weavers from Dhakuakhana, Ghilamora, Dhemaji, Jonai, etc. are more advanced and skillful in this field. They are also engaged now in the production of mugachadar, blouse pieces, punjabi shirts, phulam gamosha (a traditional towel), churiya, etc. in different designs besides paired mekhela chadar. In the foreign markets, the umbrellas made from muga cloth have got enough popularity after proving scientifically that the muga cloth can protect from the Ultra Violet Ray. Besides, many companies have exported shoes, sandals, bags, curtains, bedcovers, neckties, shirts, jackets, caps and other modern dresses suitable to wear for both male and female, making these from muga. A unique quality of muga cloth is that its glossiness never decreases even after it is washed again and again. Rather it increases. If it is opposite to that, it will be understood, that cloth is not genuine. Besides, muga cloth is very easy to dry. Of course, detergent soap, having much alkaline is harmful to muga cloth. Muga cloth is to be washed only in kharani water (traditional alkaline water made from the ashes of a straw).

For years, the Dhakuakhana area of the Lakhimpur district has been playing an advanced role in the field of muga production. Maximum people had woven their own’s necessary muga fabrics at home. Our grandmothers had departed from this world only by wearing eri-muga mekhela produced at home. But by the beginning of 2000, the muga cultivators of this area did not benefit on the financial side through muga rearing. That’s why people’s interest in muga farming was diminishing. Just longing to keep the olden tradition, few households were attached to this cultivation. Almost every man started to use the lands for other cultivation by cleaning his old mugasumoni. At that time, outsider businessmen had bought the cocoons produced in Dhakuakhana and Ghilamora areas at a very low price.

Now one great good news is that at present, mainly in Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji areas, the gray of that 80 or 90 decades has been gone away to an extent. It seems Dhakuakhana has got a new life again in the field of muga rearing, which had got familiarity as “Famous place for muga” in the geography textbook in the past. It is seen there have been many new muga wood grown in this area. It is good news for the whole state that many youths, who had gone to seek to earn in other states, have concentrated in muga farming at present. Of course, this change has not come without any cost. Behind this transformation, there are goodwill and true heartiness of a responsible government official. He is the then Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur district honourable Jayanta Narlikar. During his period as the Deputy Commissioner, realizing the importance of muga craft and scrutinizing all the aspects related to muga rearing, he had taken efforts for the development of this historical craft sector. Accordingly, he had prepared one desirous scheme covering all the aspects from the production of seedlings to boutique, by organizing the muga rearers of Dhakuakhana and Ghilamora areas in his favour under the Rashtriya Samavikash Achani in 2008. And based on it SERIFED Primary Co-Operative Society was established and Hema Baruah, a retired school teacher and an experienced muga rearer of Gowal Gaon, Dhakuakhana, was handed over the management of this institution.

Since its inception, he has been working well as the president of this institution till now. A few years, in the beginning, the handloom activities of muga were running in a building attached to the office of the Ghilamora Development Block, but now an office and a training center are established from the contribution of SERIFED in government granted land. Based on financial aid gained from both the Central and State Governments, the activity of fabric production started with the help of the looming machines of developed technology but now, all the activities are closed due to the Covid pandemic situation. Since then, many people of this area have started to weave cloth in advanced design by spinning yarn themselves, and have stopped selling the cocoons produced by them to the outsider businessmen. On this date, there are about fifteen hundred muga beneficiaries under the SERIFED. Earlier, the muga rearer who gained a maximum of four or five hundred rupees by selling Ekhonmuga (Ekhon means one thousand cocoons), today he has abled to earn about five to six thousand for the selling of seed cocoons and, from three to four thousand rupees in Ekhonmuga selling for the yarn.

On the other hand, after taking training and producing clothes of advanced designs, women in the locality, too, have contributed to making the household financially strong which is a good sign of women’s empowerment. In respect of protection and support in muga craft, a higher educated person who has been self-imposing continuously is Jitul Saikia of the Ghilamora area. He is working in the field of muga across Assam through an NGO named Wild Silk Society of North East which was established by his efforts in 2005. Under the banner of this institution, he and his colleagues have decided to observe the 19th May as the National Muga Day every year since 2009 and have requested the government to recognize this Day officially. Besides, he is constantly trying to control the brickfields and the tea gardens that are harmful for muga cultivation. As a result, many achievements have been gained in this regard in Dhakuakhana and Ghilamora areas. Moreover, it is published in the news that he has petitioned the government for seeking permission for planting Som saplings in the unused lands situated alongside the Karha, the Sampora, the Charikoria, and other rivers under these areas in co-operative mode by unifying the local youths. (The Assam Tribune, September 15, 2010). If this plan succeeds, the erosion of the rivers will be checked easily along with financial self-independence. In addition to it, a far-spreading impact will happen in respect of Nature conservation. Notably, this same NGO has organized Mango Fair more than one time in Dhakuakhana till now to increase people’s attraction to the local mangoes available in our Assam and to make it forward on the commercial side. The participants exhibited 35 types of local mango in this Mango Fair for the first time. But this number is increased to 56 for the third time. Due to the present situation, Mango Fair is not held in these two years.

The news for our pleasure is that keeping the aim of developing the muga craft in front, an institute named “Jatiya Recham Sabha Asom” is founded in 2020 to unify the muga rearers of the entire Assam. If the goodwill of the farmers and government facility go forward hand in hand, certainly the muga craft will be able to gain far-stretching progress soon.

Due to global warming and environmental pollution, along with several untoward factors caused by humans, a lot of obstacles have been posed before muga production these days. Especially smokes effluent from the brickfields and the medicines used in the tea gardens are very harmful to muga larvae. Muga is a very sensitive insect. lt cannot bear any type of pollution. At present time, movement of vehicles is increased because of the development of roads even in the interior areas. These factors ate stood up as a menace for the muga woods situated at the roadside. Similarly, various types of chemical materials used in other crops such as paddy, sesame, mustard, etc., were cultivated aside the muga cultivation. Therefore, the government must stop establishing new brick fields and tea gardens in the areas where the muga is produced in plenty and must take steps to control the industries which are active now; otherwise, it will be difficult to save the muga craft in near future.

As Assam is famous in the world for our monopoly resource – the one-horned rhino, like that, we can identify Assam in the world uniquely through the muga, the producer of golden silk. A massive awareness is needed in and outside of the country for the conservation of the one-horned rhino. No need to mention once again what is the role in the tourism sector of Assam. But it is a matter of much repentance that a rare resource like muga is not assessed till today even in our state. Every Assamese has a craving for a muga robe. But many Assamese among those do not aware of the hidden story of making the muga robe even today. That is very unfortunate. Many bring into their minds the picture of Sualkuchi when they are told about the muga silk craft of Assam.

Our state will obtain enough resources to go forward one step ahead in economic side by including in curriculum especially lessons on Pat, Muga, and Eri (one lesson for each) in the school text-books for proper knowledge on the muga craft, the pride of Assam, to attract the new generation to this craft. Besides, this education will make the students respectful of their heritage. Mugasumoni, the place of muga production, is one unique illustration of biodiversity and nature conservation. It is hoped, a new inclusion will be introduced in the eco-tourism sector of Assam if these mugasumoni get proper publicity. Muga can rear 5 or 6 times in a year (Chatua: March-April, Jethuwa: May-June, Aheruwa: June-July, Bhadiya: July-August, Kotiya: Oct-Nov and Jaruwa in winter covering last part of Nov-Dec-Jan). Jethuwa and Kotiyamuga are treated as commercial muga. Because, in these times, more lengthy fibers come out from the cocoon. The colours of muga differentiate as per seasons and host plants. The colour of Kotiyamuga is more shining and has more strength and durability. The few looms, familiar with all of us, never represent alone the whole soul of the glorious muga craft of Assam. Hardships and thrilling activities of a class of people are adhered to behind the making of a pair of muga clothes. It is a long journey from egg to fibre and then to the stage of weaving in the looms. Egg, larva, pupa, and moth – the muga completes its life-cycle through these four stages. If only, all the concerned aspects of the muga craft get proper publicity and spread within the country and outside as well, then, undoubtedly, the muga garment, which is familiar only as a fabric for a long time, will be glittering in the world as the symbol of tolerance, skilfulness, and self-dependence of the whole Assamese people.